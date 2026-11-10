Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: Joe Jaro, Marian Heretic, Tini Howard

Tini Howard & Joe Jaro Bring Back Marian Heretic With The Book Of Joan

Tini Howard and Joe Jaro bring back Marian Heretic with The Book Of Joan from Boom Studios in February 2027

Article Summary Marian Heretic returns in The Book Of Joan #1, a new Boom Studios one-shot by Tini Howard and Joe Jaro.

Set for February 17, 2027, the new Marian Heretic story brings back its mix of rebellion, faith, and horror.

With Marian stricken by a magical affliction, Ravenna and Sister Joan infiltrate Vespers to face witchcraft.

Marian Heretic Vol. 1 is available now, collecting the first five issues of the religious horror series.

Tini Howard and Joe Jaro bring back Marian Heretic with The Book Of Joan from Boom Studios in February 2027… well, she's been busy.

"Sister Marian is back, together with "her world of monsters, witches and bizarre convents stretched across an apocalyptic world" (AIPT)! Our favorite warrior nun has returned for a bold, new, irreverent one-shot, MARIAN HERETIC: BOOK OF JOAN #1, featuring dynamic duo Tini Howard and Joe Jaro's signature storytelling of rebellion, sexuality, and the hard truth that sometimes in order to follow your faith, you have to sin a little. With Sister Marian sidelined by a magical affliction, Ravenna must lead Sister Joan back into the City of Vespers to confront a new order of nuns wielding their own brand of witchcraft to keep Marian and her fellow Sisters out of the City. Disguised as new members of the convent, Ravenna and Joan must uncover the nature of the witches' magic—and the harm it's inflicting upon their Holy Mother before things get too far out of hand"

Marian Heretic: Book Of Joan #1 is out on the 17th of February 2027. You can catch the first volume right now…

Marian Heretic Vol. 1 by Tini Howard, Joe Jaro

A bold new vision of religious horror and rebellion! Sister Marian is many things: a Mother Superior, a witch hunter, and a devout follower of a Goddess the Holy Father Church refuses to acknowledge. When the Church declares her order heretical, Marian agrees to serve as its personal enforcer—delivering nightly judgment across the city of Vespers in exchange for her Sisters' survival. But with every soul she condemns, Marian feels her own slipping further into darkness. Can she ultimately protect the faith that guides her even as the Church weaponizes her to destroy it? From writer Tini Howard (Catwoman, Excalibur, Assassinistas) and artist Joe Jaro (Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer) comes a bold new take on nunsploitation where theology meets heavy metal. Collects Marian Heretic #1-5.

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