Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Titan | Tagged: aliens, conan, doctor who, dogma, highlander, james cameron, junji ito, kevin smith, luc besson, night of the living dead, rocky horror show, sdcc, star trek, star wars, The Fifth Element

Titan Comics Full SDCC 2026 Exclusives From Dogma To Doctor Who

Titan Comics Full San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Exclusives from Dogma to Doctor Who, by way of Fifth Element, Rocky Horror and Conan

Article Summary Titan Comics SDCC Exclusives 2026 span signed books, merch and variants from Dogma, Doctor Who, Conan and more.

Signed SDCC debuts include Aliens, The Fifth Element, Highlander, Dogma, Night of the Living Dead and Rocky Horror.

Doctor Who Titan Comics SDCC Exclusives feature TARDIS pin sets, shirts, TITANS vinyls, The Meep and magnets.

Comic variants spotlight Conan, Black Star, Blade Runner, Doctor Who, Tank Girl, Elric, Diablo and Dead by Daylight.

Titan have released their full gamut of comic books, clothing, hardware, and merchandise exclusives for San Diego Comic-Con, including stuff from Aliens, The Fifth Element, Rocky Horror Show, Star Trek, Doctor Who, Dogma, Highlander, Night of the Living Dead, Junji Ito, and Conan. And plenty of titles signed by James Cameron, Kevin Smith, Luc Besson and the like. Titan Entertainment can be found at Booth #5537 near Door C, towards the city…

Books & Signed Editions

THE MAKING OF ALIENS WITH EXCLUSIVE BUGSTOMPER ENAMEL PIN + A RAFFLE TICKET TO WIN A COPY SIGNED BY JAMES CAMERON !

Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of one of the greatest Sci-Fi movies ever made! Titan will be giving away exclusive Bugstomper enamel pins with every copy of the book! Not only that, every copy comes with a raffle ticket for your chance to win a copy signed by James Cameron himself! Only 100 copies available, only at Titan Entertainment booth #5537!

! Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of one of the greatest Sci-Fi movies ever made! Titan will be giving away exclusive Bugstomper enamel pins with every copy of the book! Not only that, every copy comes with a raffle ticket for your chance to win a copy signed by James Cameron himself! Only 100 copies available, only at Titan Entertainment booth #5537! DOGMA: A SCREENPLAY SIGNED BY KEVIN SMITH WITH AN EXCLUSIVE ACRYLIC KEYCHAIN

Titan will have debut copies of the original script of one of Kevin Smith's most beloved movies! Every copy is signed by Kevin himself and comes with an exclusive Dogma acrylic keychain! Only 150 copies available and only at booth #5537!

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD: THE OFFICIAL STORY OF THE FILM WITH EXCLUSIVE ENAMEL PIN AND SIGNINGS WITH "BARBRA" aka JUDITH O'DEA

The ground-breaking horror movie is at last celebrated with its own coffee table book, and Judith O'Dea who plays the unforgettable Barbra will be at the show on Thursday and Friday! Every copy comes with a free super-exclusive enamel pin – only 100 ever made! Don't miss out on your chance to be a part of movie history at Titan booth #5537!

The ground-breaking horror movie is at last celebrated with its own coffee table book, and Judith O'Dea who plays the unforgettable Barbra will be at the show on Thursday and Friday! Every copy comes with a free super-exclusive enamel pin – only 100 ever made! Don't miss out on your chance to be a part of movie history at Titan booth #5537! ROCKY HORROR SHOW: THE OFFICIAL TAROT DECK WITH FOIL ARTCARD SIGNED BY PATRICIA QUINN

Titan will have an extremely limited amount of The Official Rocky Horror Show Tarot Deck and Guide Book debuting at Comic Con, every copy comes with an exclusive foil artcard signed by the original "Magenta" Patricia Quinn, only while stocks last and only at Titan booth #5537!

THE FIFTH ELEMENT: A VISUAL RETROSPECTIVE SIGNED BY DIRECTOR LUC BESSON

The first-ever art book for this visionary fan-favourite movie is debuting at Comic-Con and Titan has copies signed by Luc Besson himself! Packed with never-before-seen concept art, it also contains Besson and Robert Mark Kamen's complete original script, with anecdotes from the production's creatives, giving fans a unique insight into how this unique film was made!

The first-ever art book for this visionary fan-favourite movie is debuting at Comic-Con and Titan has copies signed by Luc Besson himself! Packed with never-before-seen concept art, it also contains Besson and Robert Mark Kamen's complete original script, with anecdotes from the production's creatives, giving fans a unique insight into how this unique film was made! THE ART & MAKING OF HIGHLANDER SIGNED BY DIRECTOR RUSSELL MULCAHY

To celebrate Highlander's 40th anniversary Titan has debut copies of the incredible companion book signed by director Russell Mulcahy, who also directed seminal music videos for the likes of Queen, Duran Duran and Elton John! Every book also comes with a limited-edition print!

STAR TREK IV: THE VOYAGE HOME- THE MAKING OF THE CLASSIC FILM WITH EXCLUSIVE LIMITED EDITION BUMPER STICKER !

1986 was a huge year for movies and Titan celebrates another 40th anniversary – with debut copies of The Making of Star Trek IV! Packed with exclusive interviews, rare photographs, and untold stories from cast and crew, every copy comes with a limited edition, exclusive bumper sticker, because who doesn't love whales… and Star Trek?

! 1986 was a huge year for movies and Titan celebrates another 40th anniversary – with debut copies of The Making of Star Trek IV! Packed with exclusive interviews, rare photographs, and untold stories from cast and crew, every copy comes with a limited edition, exclusive bumper sticker, because who doesn't love whales… and Star Trek? THE CROW: THE DEFINITIVE HISTORY WITH EXCLUSIVE ART CARD SIGNED BY CONCEPT DESIGNER PETER POUND

A must-have for fans, Titan will have debut copies of The Crow: The Definitive History with an exclusive artprint signed by concept designer Peter Pound! Take a deep dive into the making of the iconic 1994 film The Crow, exploring its origins in James O'Barr's haunting graphic novel, and the lasting impact of its production in later sequels.

THE DESCENT: THE OFFICIAL MOVIE NOVELIZATION SIGNED BY DIRECTOR NEIL MARSHALL

Often cited as one of the greatest horror movies of the 2000s, Titan will have an extremely limited number of copies of the official novelization signed by director Neil Marshall, don't miss out on your chance to own a piece of horror history, only at Titan's booth 5537!

Often cited as one of the greatest horror movies of the 2000s, Titan will have an extremely limited number of copies of the official novelization signed by director Neil Marshall, don't miss out on your chance to own a piece of horror history, only at Titan's booth 5537! WONDLA: THE ART & MAKING OF THE LIMITED SERIES SIGNED BY TONY DITERLIZZI!

The official companion guide to the animated TV series, brimming with beautiful concept art, sketches, and 3D models of the characters! Every copy comes with an exclusive art print signed by executive producer, and author of the original book series, Tony DiTerlizzi!

GIGER'S ALIEN

This iconic book, rarely available in hardback, will be available early at Comic-Con ahead of its reissue in September. Featuring sketches, original paintings, on-set photographs and stills from the finished movie; this is an exquisite blend of words and pictures. A must-buy for fans of H.R. Giger, Alien and science fiction films!

Doctor Who Collectibles

DOCTOR WHO: FOURTEEN-PIECE TARDIS ENAMEL PIN COLLECTION VOLUME THREE

A world-exclusive collector's pin set of 14 brand new TARDIS variants from across every era of Doctor Who's time-vortex-twisting history. Strictly limited to just 200 units – all previous sets are long sold out! Available from Preview Night at Titan Entertainment Booth #5537 – first come/first served. No daily stock allocation. Once they are gone, they are GONE!

DOCTOR WHO: WEEPING ANGEL SAN DIEGO TOUR T-SHIRT

Following up 2025's record-breaking sold-out San Diego exclusive t-shirt design with another Doctor Who meets San Diego design by our wildly-talented designer pal Kelly Yates. Last year's shirt was all sold out by the end of Preview Night! Available in sizes S-4XL at Titan Entertainment Booth #5537, only while our very limited supplies last. If you really want this shirt, come and see us on Preview Night!

Following up 2025's record-breaking sold-out San Diego exclusive t-shirt design with another Doctor Who meets San Diego design by our wildly-talented designer pal Kelly Yates. Last year's shirt was all sold out by the end of Preview Night! Available in sizes S-4XL at Titan Entertainment Booth #5537, only while our very limited supplies last. If you really want this shirt, come and see us on Preview Night! DOCTOR WHO: TENTH DOCTOR MANGA T-SHIRT

It's the UK's best-loved hero, by way of Japan's greatest cultural export – manga! This eye-catching piece is another instant classic by the mighty Kelly Yates and available only at Titan Entertainment Booth #5537 from Preview Night onwards, size range S-4XL, only while our very limited supplies last. If you really want this shirt, come and see us on Preview Night!

It's the UK's best-loved hero, by way of Japan's greatest cultural export – manga! This eye-catching piece is another instant classic by the mighty Kelly Yates and available only at Titan Entertainment Booth #5537 from Preview Night onwards, size range S-4XL, only while our very limited supplies last. If you really want this shirt, come and see us on Preview Night! DOCTOR WHO: ALL-NEW TITANS VINYL COLLECTION

Previously unavailable in the USA! And now coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 after a tidal wave of fan demand – 4 sets of Doctor Who TITANS vinyl figures, from the most recent seasons of the hit series. Stock is strictly limited – just 50 of each figure. Available from Preview Night at Titan Entertainment Booth #5537 – first come/first served. Once they are gone, they are GONE!

DOCTOR WHO: ALL-NEW 6" TITANS VINYL FIGURE DAVE GIBBONS' THE MEEP!

Previously unavailable in the USA! And now coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 in EXTREMELY limited numbers – our unique TITANS vinyl of the deceptively cute & cuddly MEEP, as originally designed for Doctor Who by comic book legend Dave "Watchmen" Gibbons. We are bringing an exceptionally limited number of MEEPs to Titan Entertainment Booth #5537 – first come/first served. And if you buy one on Preview Night, you might find yourself owning one of the handful featuring a bookplate signed by Dave Gibbons himself!

DOCTOR WHO: TARDIS VISITS SAN DIEGO ENAMEL MAGNET

Celebrate Doctor Who's return to San Diego Comic-Con with this exclusive enamel magnet, based on our long-sold-out Comic-Con 2025 t-shirt! Artwork by the unassailable Kelly Yates. Strictly limited to just 100 units. Available from Preview Night at Titan Entertainment Booth #5537, only while supplies last – first come/first served!

Horror, Junji Ito & Collectibles

THE JUNJI ITO COLLECTION: SOUICHI ENAMEL PIN BADGE

Celebrate Junji Ito, the absolute Master of Anime Horror with this rare color variant of Junji Ito's Souichi – only available from Titan Entertainment Booth #5537 at San Diego Comic Con 2026! Strictly limited to just 100 units, available from Preview Night. No daily stock allocation, first come/first served.

Celebrate Junji Ito, the absolute Master of Anime Horror with this rare color variant of Junji Ito's Souichi – only available from Titan Entertainment Booth #5537 at San Diego Comic Con 2026! Strictly limited to just 100 units, available from Preview Night. No daily stock allocation, first come/first served. ROCKY HORROR SHOW: FOUR-PIECE ENAMEL PIN COLLECTION

Oh, the anticipation! Four deluxe Rocky Horror pins, collected in a special Transylvanian collector's case. Embrace Dr Frank-N-Furter and Riff Raff like never before! Just 50 units are available, and we'll be selling them at Titan Entertainment Booth #5537 from Preview Night, while doing the time warp! No daily allocation of stock, so first come/first served before they are gone, darling. It's just a jump to the left!Exclusive Comics & Variants (Booth #5537 Only)

Comics

BLACK STAR #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE MARTIN SIMMONDS INKS CARDSTOCK

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Martin Simmonds inks cardstock cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. Written by Kristin Kreuk, star of Smallville, Murder in a Small Town and Reacher! Amidst skirmishes between two warring factions in the early nineteenth-century fur trade, Dashiell Carlyle discovers he has magical abilities… and that he's not alone! (W) Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney, Eric Putzer (A) Joe Bacardo

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #33 SDCC EXCLUSIVE DAN PANOSIAN CARDSTOCK (and Virgin variant)

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Dan Panosian cardstock cover (and virgin variant). Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. The brand new story arc Cursed Shores Beyond begins here! Conan and Valeria are pirates of the Red Brotherhood, living a life of lawless adventure on the Western Sea, but occult forces from the Cimmerian's past have him in their sights once more. (W) Jim Zub (A) Fernando Dagnino

CONAN & DRAGONERO #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE ROBERTO DE LA TORRE INKS CARDSTOCK

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Roberto de la Torre inks cardstock cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. Two worlds collide in a savage crossover years in the making! CONAN OF CIMMERIA and DRAGONERO meet for the first time in an epic clash of steel, sorcery, and survival. Published for the first time outside of Italy. (W) Stefano Vietti, Luca Enoch (A) Lorenzo Nuti

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Roberto de la Torre inks cardstock cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. Two worlds collide in a savage crossover years in the making! CONAN OF CIMMERIA and DRAGONERO meet for the first time in an epic clash of steel, sorcery, and survival. Published for the first time outside of Italy. (W) Stefano Vietti, Luca Enoch (A) Lorenzo Nuti SOLOMON KANE: THE LION ERRANT #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE JH WILLIAMS III VIRGIN FOIL

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive JH Williams III virgin foil cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. SOLOMON KANE is no stranger to the impossible. But the mythic storm gathering in the heart of India may be his greatest test yet. (W/A) Patch Zircher

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #15 SDCC EXCLUSIVE ALEX HORLEY INKS CARDSTOCK

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Alex Horley inks cardstock cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN returns with another brutal dispatch from the Hyborian Age! (W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner, Tom Defalco (A) Andy Belanger, Ron Frenz, Pat Olliffe

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Alex Horley inks cardstock cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN returns with another brutal dispatch from the Hyborian Age! (W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner, Tom Defalco (A) Andy Belanger, Ron Frenz, Pat Olliffe THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: REFORGED #5 SDCC EXCLUSIVE ERNIE CHAN CARDSTOCK

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Ernie Chan cardstock cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. Prepare to embark on one of Robert E. Howard's greatest Conan adventures ever: "People of the Black Circle!" (W) Roy Thomas (A) John Buscema

GUN HONEY DOUBLES DOWN #1 (multiple variants) + SUPER SIZED 5TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

Various exclusives including Tehani Farr virgin, Artgerm inks/virgin foil, Derrick Chew copic cardstock, and Bill Sienkiewicz foil. (W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng et al.

BLADE RUNNER: TOKYO NEXUS: TO LOSE IS TO WIN #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE JUNGGEUN YOON VIRGIN FOIL

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Junggeun Yoon virgin foil cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. Discovering that Mead and Stix are still alive, their old commanding officer, Uldren sets out to kill them before they can reveal his treachery. (W) Nancy A. Collins (A) Mariano Taibo

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Junggeun Yoon virgin foil cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. Discovering that Mead and Stix are still alive, their old commanding officer, Uldren sets out to kill them before they can reveal his treachery. (W) Nancy A. Collins (A) Mariano Taibo DOCTOR WHO: CIRCUIT BREAKER #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE JAY ANACLETO VIRGIN FOIL

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Jay Anacleto virgin foil cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. In Adversary of the Daleks, the Doctor arrives in Thessaloniki in ancient Greece where she discovers that even the gods fear strange visitors from across the universe. (W) Dan Watters, Dulce M. Montoya (A) Roberta Ingranata et al.

DEAD BY DAYLIGHT: THE HILLBILLY #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE ALEX HORLEY INKS CARDSTOCK

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Alex Horley inks cardstock cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. Explore the origins of original Dead by Daylight killer, The Hillbilly! Spin off from the critically acclaimed horror video game! Comes with an exclusive game code! (W) Derek Fridolfs (A) Dean Kotz, Alison Hu

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Alex Horley inks cardstock cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. Explore the origins of original Dead by Daylight killer, The Hillbilly! Spin off from the critically acclaimed horror video game! Comes with an exclusive game code! (W) Derek Fridolfs (A) Dean Kotz, Alison Hu DIABLO: DAWN OF HATRED #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE DEV PRAMANIK INKS W/ TRADING CARD

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Dev Pramanik inks cover with trading card. Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. Akarat, the ancient legend whose teachings spawned the Zakarum faith, has risen from death. (W) Cullen Bunn (A) Daniele Serra et al.

TANK GIRL SUMMER LOVE SENSATION 35TH ANNIVERSARY COMIC (ONE SHOT) SDCC EXCLUSIVE JAMIE HEWLETT VIRGIN CARDSTOCK

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Jamie Hewlett virgin cardstock cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. A Complete, Stand-Alone Story By Creators Jamie Hewlett (Gorillaz) And Alan Martin! (W) Alan Martin (A) Jamie Hewlett

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Jamie Hewlett virgin cardstock cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. A Complete, Stand-Alone Story By Creators Jamie Hewlett (Gorillaz) And Alan Martin! (W) Alan Martin (A) Jamie Hewlett LENORE GHOST STORY #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE ROMAN DIRGE GLOW IN THE DARK

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Roman Dirge glow in the dark cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. Nature. It's itchy and there's bugs in it. Yet, this is where Lenore and crew decide to spend a little relaxation time camping! (W/A) Roman Dirge

MICHAEL MOORCOCK ELRIC: THE SLEEPING SORCERESS #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE NORM KONYU VIRGIN FOIL

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Norm Konyu virgin foil cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. After love was taken from him, Elric of Melniboné is tasked with finding and aiding the Empress of the Dawn. Though others also seek her out. (W) Julien Blondel, Jean-Luc Cano (A) Valentin Secher

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Norm Konyu virgin foil cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. After love was taken from him, Elric of Melniboné is tasked with finding and aiding the Empress of the Dawn. Though others also seek her out. (W) Julien Blondel, Jean-Luc Cano (A) Valentin Secher STAR WARS INSIDER #237 SDCC EXCLUSIVE FOIL

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive foil cover. Only available at Titan Entertainment's Comic-Con booth #5537. THE FINAL EVER ISSUE OF STAR WARS INSIDER! INSIDE THIS ISSUE: KATHLEEN KENNEDY Exclusive Interview with the departing Lucasfilm President! The Mandalorian and Grogu Preview. The SFX of Star Wars.

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