Posted in: Comics, Solicits, Titan | Tagged: blade runner, conan, highlander, liam sharp, Vampire the Masquerade

Titan Comics Official Full January 2027 Solicits With Conan And More

Titan Comics' January 2027 full solicits return Liam Sharp to Conan, with Highlander, Blade Runner, Vampire: The Masquerade, and Gun Honey

Article Summary Titan Comics’ January 2027 official full solicits spotlight Liam Sharp’s return to Savage Sword of Conan #18.

Conan the Barbarian #39 leads Titan’s January 2027 solicits with a Zamora heist that turns costly fast.

Highlander, Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus, Vampire: The Masquerade, and Gun Honey headline January releases.

Titan Comics’ January 2027 full solicits also pack in new manga volumes including Aoashi and Egnaro.

Titan Comics' January 2027 official full solicits and solicitations bring Liam Sharp back to Conan, with more Highlander, Blade Runner, Vampire: The Masquerade, and Gun Honey as well as manga by the pound…

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #18

(W) Liam Sharp, John Arcudi (A) Liam Sharp, Leno Carvalho

B&W • 80pp • $9.99, On Sale January 13, 2027

Savage Sword of Conan closes out its third year not with a whisper, but a war cry – an oversized special issue!

Featuring legendary creator LIAM SHARP's triumphant return to writing and inking with a sixty-four page sequel to his modern classic "The Wuthering," alongside the first Titan-era comic story featuring BRAN MAK MORN from writer John Arcudi and artist Leno Carvalho. This finale also features the winner of Heroic Signatures' inaugural pin-up contest, killer covers from Alex Horley and Liam Sharp, and more. SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #18 is a colossal chapter that can't be missed!

COVER A: ALEX HORLEY

COVER B: LIAM SHARP

COVER C: ALEX HORLEY VIRGIN CARDSTOCK ($11.99)

COVER D: LIAM SHARP VIRGIN CARDSTOCK ($11.99)

COVER E: ALEX HORLEY FOIL ($19.99)

COVER F: LIAM SHARP FOIL ($19.99)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #39

(W) Jim Zub (A) Ivan Gil

FC • 32pp • $4.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Conan is an audacious thief in Zamora and his latest heist is one he won't soon forget: 'steal' a young bride from her noble family so she can marry her secret lover. But, even if he succeeds, the reward will cost the Cimmerian more than he ever bargained for!

COVER A: ARIEL OLIVETTI

COVER B: SEAN IZAAKSE

COVER C: IVAN GIL

COVER D: MARCO SANTUCCI

COVER E: IVAN GIL VIRGIN

COVER F: ARIEL OLIVETTI VIRGIN CARDSTOCK ($6.99)

COVER G: ARIEL OLIVETTI FOIL ($14.99)

HIGHLANDER: THE ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY #2 (OF 4)

(W) Gregory Widen (A) Szymon Kudranski

FC • 32pp • $4.99, On Sale January 6, 2027

Knight Moves! A mysterious stranger known as Ramírez arrives and begins training Connor as the young highlander discovers more about himself. His training is put to use in the present day as Connor's skills are tested during a second explosive encounter with the Knight! Highlander creator Gregory Widen's adaptation of his original screenplay continues in a centuries-spanning epic second installment!

COVER A: ROBERT HACK

COVER B: PHOTO LEE BINDING

COVER C: SZYMON KUDRANSKI

COVER D: ORIGINAL POSTER

COVER E: ROBERT HACK VIRGIN CARDSTOCK ($6.99)

COVER F: PHOTO LEE BINDING VIRGIN CARDSTOCK ($6.99)

VAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE: WAKE IN HATE #3 (OF 4)

(W) John Lees (A) Tom Mandrake

FC • 32pp • $4.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

As Silky continues to follow the trail of blood and destruction, he eventually finds himself in a standoff with Hoskard and the gangrels. With mortal eyes everywhere, how can one walk the tightrope of protecting the masquerade and themselves.

Thankfully, an unlikely ally provides reinforcements in a time of need, but Silky's bloodlust makes it hard for him to discern who's friend or foe…

COVER A: ILAN SHEADY

COVER B: ZU ORZU

COVER C: ANDREA OLIMPIERI

COVER D: ILAN SHEADY GORY BAGGED VIRGIN ($7.99)

COVER E: ZU ORZU VIRGIN CARDSTOCK ($6.99)

BLADE RUNNER: TOKYO NEXUS: DIE WITH HONOR #3 (OF 4)

(W) Nancy A. Collins (A) Mariano Taibo

FC • 32pp • $4.99, On Sale January 13, 2027

Stix and Mead narrowly escape the brutal massacre of the Undercity Yakuza sub-bosses by their ruthless rival, Alura. The pair takes refuge with Madame Nomura and her remaining loyalists at a secure foundry controlled by the Nomura-gumi family.

Alura relishes the vicarious murder of her rivals through the Borealis hit squad and is now addicted to the thrill-kill high from the Aurora tech neural interface. Tracking her targets to the foundry, the Yakuza leader sends the Borealis into the stronghold to eliminate Stix and Mead once and for all.

COVER A: MARIA LAURA SANAPO

COVER B FROM ALAN QUAH

COVER C: KIT WALLIS

COVER D: MARIA LAURA SANAPO VIRGIN INKS CARDSTOCK ($6.99)

GUN HONEY: DOUBLES DOWN TP

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng

FC • 128pp • $17.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

When a botched attack on the dictator of Russia sends three identical-looking men fleeing Moscow for Siberia, Finland, and the Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan is offered $10 million to separate the real target from his doubles — and make sure the right man dies. Collects #1-4 of the smash hit, Gun Honey Doubles Down and the 2026 FCBD issue.

REG: TEHANI FARR

DIRECT MARKET: ARTGERM

DIRECT MARKET: ADAM HUGHES

EGNARO: THE STAR-EATER KILLER VOL 1

(W/A) Arata Yamaji

B&W • SC • 240pp • $12.99, On Sale January 6, 2027

SET IN THE STARS. A SCI-FI EPIC THAT DEFIES GODS. In a world where some may spend their entire lives digging for a treasure they'll never find, the masked Egnaro is traveling far and wide. When visiting various villages across rifts, she sees their struggles, and learns of their rituals to ward off evil spirits and channel positive energy to the Star-Eaters. But perhaps Egnaro will use those rituals to kill the same gods they serve.

THE ASSASSIN LAUGHS AT TWILIGHT VOL 2

(W) Paneguma

(A) MeguriKukuru

B&W • SC • 176pp • $12.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

Reborn as a "revenger," a former surgeon must confront deadly labyrinths and impossible choices as his quest for justice takes a darker, more personal turn. The former doctor‑turned‑assassin Chisato Ogino continues his grim work in the mysterious otherworld of Abblent. Faced with the collapse of yet another life, Chisato must decide whether his lethal talent as a revenger can save what remains or if he will be forced to make a heartbreaking choice.

COLORI COLORE CREARE VOL 2

(W/A) Kozue Amano

B&W • SC • 176pp • $12.99, On Sale January 6, 2027

The quiet island town of Onobori remains hidden behind its mysterious noren, a veil that keeps the ordinary world at bay. As Aka settles more deeply into her life at the windmill coffee shop, her circle of connections and the mysteries surrounding the town begin to broaden. New visitors, subtle wonders, and small, heartfelt moments guide her toward unexpected discoveries about herself, her community, and the quiet enchantment woven through Onobori's streets.

THE ONE. LATER ON … VOL 3

(W) NAHAaTO (A) Nariie Shinichirou, Kazutomo Miya

B&W • SC • 160pp • $12.99, On Sale January 6, 2027

Waz's journey continues in The One. Later On… Vol. 3 as he steps into the adventurer's guild and navigates a world full of magical challenges, jealous rivals, and unexpected bonds. Now accompanied by his pet dragon, Waz finds himself at the center of romantic rivalries while honing his powers and facing supernatural threats. Between humorous misunderstandings and magical duels, Waz must balance adventure, friendship, and the growing attention of multiple suitors.

AOASHI (3-IN-1 EDITION) VOLUME 3 (VOL 7,8,9)

(W/A) Yugo Kobayashi

B&W • SC • 624pp • $24.99, On Sale January 6, 2027

A shocking revelation leads to Ashito Aoi questioning his future at Esperion. Become a defender and make it to the world stage or hold onto the embers of a striker and carve your own path. Which will Aoi choose?

With a new tumultuous path in front of him, Aoi looks to Asari and Togashi to help teach him the basics of defending. But with an instinct for goals and a desire to be the self-proclaimed genius forward, Aoi's role as a defender seems to just be another hurdle he must overcome. Though change is not unfamiliar for Aoi as he looks to see the pitch differently from the view he once knew. Steel your resolve Aoi, it's time to learn soccer from scratch!

COSMIC CENSORSHIP VOL 4

(W/A) Ryu-ichi Sadamatsu

B&W • SC • 240pp • $13.99, On Sale January 6, 2027

Maki Makino was once an ordinary high school girl in Japan – until temporal rifts and alien threats pulled her across the timeline. Now, armed with extraordinary powers, she must battle awakened mecha beyond time's edge, or risk seeing everything she fights for erased. As threads of time unravel, Maki Makino finds herself at the center of a conflict that spans realities. The fragile boundary between parallel timelines shatters: new versions of rogue mecha – summoned from futures that never should have existed – emerge, threatening to consume everything.

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