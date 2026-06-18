Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: conan, Grendizer, tank girl
Titan Comics September 2026 Full Solicits From Conan To Tank Girl
Titan Comics September 2026 Full Solicits with Vampire Survivors, Conan: Tides Of The Tyrant King, Tank Girl, Gun Honey and more
Titan Comics September 2026 full solicits and solicitations include the launch of the Conan: Tides Of The Tyrant King event, the new video game series Vampire Survivors, Gun Honey, Tank Girl and more…
VAMPIRE SURVIVORS #1 (OF 4)
STORY: DAVID HAZAN
ART: JIMMY KUCAJ, JÃO CANOLA
COVER A: JIMMY KUCAJ
The things that go bump in the night fear only one thing, survivors. They grow in strength and conviction and now use their expertise to vanquish those very creatures with whips, magic, knives, and garlic?! When the Belpaese siblings are tasked with clearing out a library full of monsters, Imelda Belpaese stumbles upon an ancient evil so horrific it leaves destruction in its wake, and now it looks to destroy one thing, Imelda's mind. The Trickster follows her, wreaking havoc all around her but is invisible to everyone but her. But with the rivalrous Ladonna family applying pressure and the Belpaese siblings' constant quarrels, the Trickster may just be able to destroy everything.
$3.99 | 32 pages
ON SALE 9 SEPTEMBER 2026
CONAN THE BARBARIAN: TIDES OF THE TYRANT-KING #1 (OF 4)
STORY: JIM ZUB
ART: JÉSUS MERINO
COVER A: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE
CONAN OF CIMMERIA believed that THULSA DOOM's evil had been banished forever, but the Atlantean necromancer's dark power stirs once more and, if it cannot be stopped, the dead shall overtake the living! The Tyrant-King of Atlantis returns and all shall suffer, unless Conan and his brave allies can turn back the tide!
$4.99 | 32 pages
ON SALE 23 SEPTEMBER 2026
CONAN THE BARBARIAN #35
STORY: JIM ZUB
ART: FERNANDO DAGNINO
COVER A: GERARDO ZAFFINO
Conan and Valeria are pirates of the Red Brotherhood, living a life of lawless adventure on the Western Sea, but occult forces from the Cimmerian's past have him in their sights once more and they will not rest until the barbarian's body and soul are torn asunder!
$4.99 | 32 pages
ON SALE 30 SEPTEMBER 2026
CONAN THE BARBARIAN AND DRAGONERO #5 (OF 7)
STORY: LUCA ENOCH, STEFANO VIETTI
ART: LORENZO NUTI
COVER A: STEVAN SUBIC
Pulled to the mysterious land of Erondár by dark forces, Conan comes face to face with the famed dragon slayer, Dragonero, and the two warriors must set aside suspicion to stand back-to-back against a supernatural force poised to doom both their worlds.
$4.99 | 32 pages
ON SALE 2 SEPTEMBER 2026
THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #16
STORY: JIM ZUB
ART: NICOLA SCOTT, CHRIS CAMPANA, SCOTT IZAAKSE
COVER A: JOE JUSKO
THE SAVAGE SWORD and CONAN monthly comics collide with a special crossover issue!
Prepare for the launch of the new Conan mini-series, TIDES OF THE TYRANT-KING, with this special issue boasting three thrilling tales from legendary writer JIM ZUB. Featuring a mesmeric CONAN tale of corrupted memories and creeping madness with artist Nicola Scott, a return to the weird western world of Howardian gunslinger STEVE CORCORAN in a sequel to the classic "Vultures of Whapeton" with artist Chris Campana, and a descent into the shadowed past of mini-series femme fatale ZULEIKA with artist Sean Izaakse. Bolstered with an array of pin-ups and incredible covers from Joe Jusko and Nick Percival, THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #16 is not one to be missed!
$6.99 | 64 pages (B&W)
ON SALE 16 SEPTEMBER 2026
SOLOMON KANE: THE LION ERRANT #3 (OF 4)
STORY: PATCH ZIRCHER
ART: PATCH ZIRCHER
COVER A: NICK MARINKOVICH
SOLOMON KANE is no stranger to the impossible. But the mythic storm gathering in the heart of India may be his greatest test yet. Guided by a mysterious black-maned lion, Solomon Kane is drawn to India and a confrontation between the warrior queen Rani Durgavati and the mighty Mughal Empire. But the coming battle is more than a clash of armies. Ancient powers are stirring, gods and demons walk among the living, and Kane's arcane Atlantean staff may hold the key to it all. Legend meets legend. Steel meets the divine. The Sword of Vengeance answers a higher call.
$4.99 | 32 pages
ON SALE 23 SEPTEMBER 2026
THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN VOLS. 1-3 SLIPCASE SET
STORY: JIM ZUB
ART: MAX VON FAFNER, ROBERTO DE LA TORRE, FERNANDO DAGNINO, LIAM SHARP & MORE
COVER A: JOE JUSKO
CONAN RETURNS, UNLEASHED, UNBRIDLED AND UNCENSORED!
This stunning slipcase edition is sure to satisfy fans of the iconic hero and Robert E. Howard's fantasy universe. Comprising the very best comic industry talent, a myriad of writers and artists create a spectacular array of beautifully illustrated black-and-white comic strips and pin-ups, as well as poems, short stories and essays.
$69.99 | 608 pages
ON SALE 30 SEPTEMBER 2026
CONAN THE BARBARIAN VOLS. 4-6 SLIPCASE SET (REGULAR EDITION)
STORY: JIM ZUB
ART: DOUG BRAITHWAITE, DANICA BRINE, FERNANDO DAGNINO
COVER A: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE
Conan the Barbarian's new era of comics continues in this mega collection of volumes 4-6 – a must-have for avid fans!
This illustrious box set contains the second three volumes of Conan the Barbarian comics. A new era of Conan continues, perfectly collected for fans to enjoy again and again.
$49.99 | 352 pages
ON SALE 16 SEPTEMBER 2026
CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 9
STORY: CHARLES SANTINO, MICHAEL HIGGINS, GERRY CONWAY
ART: VAL SEMEIKS, RON LIM, ALFREDO ALCALA
COVER A: MICHAEL HIGGINS & JIM LEE
This epic omnibus chronicles the start of the third decade of monthly Conan the Barbarian comic book adventures.
Featuring over 700 pages of digitally remastered artwork and bonus material, this volume collects Conan the Barbarian #214-240 and What If…? #16.
$125.00 | 704 pages
ON SALE 16 SEPTEMBER 2026
UFO ROBOT GRENDIZER #2 (OF 4)
STORY: XAVIER DORISON
ART: DENIS BAJRAM, BRICE COSSU, ALEXIS SENTENAC & YOANN GUILLO
COVER A: NICO DI MATTIA
DUKE FLEED'S STORY CONTINUES IN THIS LONG-AWAITED SEQUEL TO THE SEMINAL MAZINGER MECHA FRANCHISE!
The war between the forces of Vega and Grendizer is but a distant memory. But from the confines of space, the Ruin Division emerges with the most powerful Saucer Beast: THE HYDRAGON.
Under siege, pilot Duke Fleed has no choice but join the fight and reawaken the Mighty Robot Grendizer or risk the world he once fought so hard to protect.
$3.99 | 32 pages
ON SALE 2 SEPTEMBER 2026
BLACK STAR #3 (OF 4)
STORY: KRISTIN KREUK, PETER MOONEY, ERIC PUTZER
ART: JOE BOCARDO
COVER A: DANNY LUCKERT
Rumors of a mythical beast behind recent disappearances have villagers on edge. And after another bad harvest, with winter closing in, the settlement must rely on the generosity of the Order causing tension between the two parties to grow. It becomes clear that not every villager is what they seem, and not every member of the order is who they have sold themselves to be…
$4.99 | 32 pages
ON SALE 23 SEPTEMBER 2026
GUN HONEY: DOUBLES DOWN #4 (OF 4)
STORY: CHARLES ARDAI
ART: ANG HOR KHENG
COVER A: KENDRICK LIM
When a botched attack on the dictator of Russia sends three identical-looking men fleeing Moscow for Siberia, Finland, and the Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan is offered $10 million to separate the real target from his doubles — and make sure the right man dies.
$4.99 | 32 pages
ON SALE 23 SEPTEMBER 2026
DEAD BY DAYLIGHT: THE HILLBILLY BODY BAG #1-4 PACK
STORY: DEREK FRIDOLFS
ART: DEAN KOTZ, ALLISON HU
COVER A: ILAN SHEADY
Collect the full set of covers from iconic horror artist Ilan Sheady (aka "Uncle Frank") and reveal the Hillbilly's brutal rampage across Coldwind Farm. Chainsaw kills, decapitations, no one is safe! Limited to 750 units.
$24.99 | 128 pages
ON SALE 2 SEPTEMBER 2026
BLADE RUNNER: TOKYO NEXUS – TO LOSE IS TO WIN #1-4 PACK
STORY: NANCY A. COLLINS
ART: MARIANO TAIBO
Collects the complete four-issue Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus – To Lose Is To Win mini-series.
$19.99 | 128 pages
ON SALE 16 SEPTEMBER 2026
DIABLO: DAWN OF HATRED #1-4 PACK
STORY: CULLEN BUNN
ART: DANIELE SERRA, GIUSI LO PICCOLO, JOVANNA PLATA
Akarat, the ancient legend whose teachings spawned the Zakarum faith, has risen from death…
Collecting issues #1-4 of Dawn of Hatred, the tie-in story to the Diablo IV expansion Lord of Hatred.
Limited to 750 copies.
$19.99 | 128 pages
ON SALE 30 SEPTEMBER 2026
MINKY WOODCOCK SLIPCASE SET
STORY: CYNTHIA VON BUHLER
ART: CYNTHIA VON BUHLER
The first three volumes of the critically acclaimed comic series are collected together for the first time. From the mind of artist, author, and playwright Cynthia von Buhler, this trilogy collection delivers pulp noir thrills, mystery, and unforgettable historical figures.
$69.99 | 352 pages
ON SALE 9 SEPTEMBER 2026
WHO KILLED TANK GIRL? SLIPCASE SET
STORY: ALAN MARTIN
ART: BRETT PARSON
The ever-popular Tank Girl returns in a spectacular trilogy collection from Alan Martin and Brett Parson. Perfect for longtime fans and newcomers alike, this slipcase set includes exclusive artwork and all-new cover art.
$49.99 | 344 pages
ON SALE 16 SEPTEMBER 2026
TANK GIRL BLUE HELMET SUMMER SPECIAL (ONE-SHOT)
STORY: ALAN MARTIN
ART: JAMIE HEWLETT
Tank Girl returns for an all-new summer special from co-creator Jamie Hewlett and writer Alan Martin.
$4.99 | 24 pages
ON SALE 9 SEPTEMBER 2026
DORIAN GRAY
STORY: ENRIQUE COROMINAS
ART: ENRIQUE COROMINAS
There is absolutely nothing in the world but youth. And some men sacrifice their humanity to attain it.
Lord Wotton, a hedonistic aristocrat, introduces Dorian to a life of luxury and debauchery. Realizing that his fleeting beauty is the only reason for his inclusion, Dorian Gray sells his soul and attains eternal youth.
$24.99 | 88 pages | Hardcover
ON SALE 23 SEPTEMBER 2026
ALVA IN THE DARK
STORY: AKSEL STUDSGARTH
ART: DANIEL HANSEN
Alva makes her living on the margins. But when a late-night burglary uncovers an ancient witch imprisoned behind a steel door, her life spirals into a supernatural thriller.
Forced to flee across the frozen north with her friend Mini, Alva becomes the target of a secretive order obsessed with hunting the magical Aldinn tribes. To survive, Alva must decide who she can trust.
$19.99 | 272 pages | Softcover
ON SALE 23 SEPTEMBER 2026
SPIELBERG
STORY: AMAZING AMEZIANE
ART: AMAZING AMEZIANE
Spotlighting the inimitable, multi-award-winning Steven Spielberg.
From Jaws and Jurassic Park to E.T. and Schindler's List, explore both the impact of Spielberg's films and the story of his life through a unique graphic biography.
$24.99 | 192 pages | Softcover
ON SALE 2 SEPTEMBER 2026
DARK SOULS: MOTHER OF MOURNING
STORY: GEORGE MANN
ART: MAAN HOUSE
Hope is a fleeting feeling for the Knights of Mourning. Seeking a hero to rekindle the flame, they turn to the Mother of Lillies, a mummified saint whose lost soul may restore balance to the world.
But madness looms, and their long-awaited salvation may not be what it once seemed.
$17.99 | 112 pages | Trade Paperback
ON SALE 16 SEPTEMBER 2026
ESCAPE FROM SKULL ISLAND
STORY: SIMON FURMAN
ART: CHRISTOPHER JONES
A rag-tag group washes ashore on Skull Island after a deadly Kraken attack. With their ship stolen and monsters lurking around every corner, survival depends on Kong defeating terrifying new threats.
$17.99 | 112 pages | Trade Paperback
ON SALE 16 SEPTEMBER 2026
PHOO ACTION
STORY: MAT WAKEHAM
ART: JAMIE HEWLETT
Celebrate 25 years of the universe created by Gorillaz star Jamie Hewlett with this silver jubilee compilation of comics, scripts, and behind-the-scenes material. Jamie Hewlett and Mat Wakeham's iconic comic strips take center stage as Whitey Action and Terry Phoo once again battle side-by-side.
$49.99 | 464 pages | Hardcover
ON SALE 20 OCTOBER 2026
PEANUTS: THE SNOOPY COLLECTION VOL. 2
STORY: CHARLES M. SCHULZ
ART: CHARLES M. SCHULZ
This timeless comic strip classic continues with a collection of Snoopy-focused adventures. Collects Snoopy and the Red Baron, All This and Snoopy Too, and Charlie Brown and Snoopy.
$24.99 | 384 pages | Hardcover
ON SALE 2 SEPTEMBER 2026
LENORE: HODGE PODGE
STORY: ROMAN DIRGE
ART: ROMAN DIRGE
Lenore's back with the usual gang of misfits for four fantastically foolish, farcical, feline-themed fairy tales guaranteed to fracture your funny bone. Includes CURSE OF THE BEEBEE YAGA, BLOOD AND MONEY, MUFFIN ELSE MATTER and GHOST STORY.
$24.99 | 112 pages | Hardcover
ON SALE 9 SEPTEMBER 2026
RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND VOL. 1
STORY: ZINO
ART: ZINO
Set against the ominous prison island of Alcatraz, Chris Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Claire Redfield, and Rebecca Chambers confront a mysterious bioterror outbreak that turns the island into a battlefield of horror and survival.
$12.99 | 224 pages | Manga
ON SALE 30 SEPTEMBER 2026
THE FIVE STAR STORIES VOL. 1
STORY: MAMORU NAGANO
ART: MAMORU NAGANO
We meet Amaterasu, the immortal emperor of the Grees Kingdom, and his destined bride, Lachesis, as they navigate a world of intrigue, warfare, and forbidden power. As interstellar conflict rages, the stage is set for a war that could determine the fate of the galaxy.
$19.99 | 208 pages | Manga
ON SALE 2 SEPTEMBER 2026
SCHOOL FOR WIZARDS: OLD ENOUGH TO LEARN MAGIC VOL. 1
STORY: YUHI UENO
ART: YUUNAGI
Roy Aveillam, the arrogant son of a notorious duke, regains memories of a past life and discovers a burning desire to master magic. Reincarnated at just eight years old, Roy vows to redefine himself through talent and determination rather than lineage.
$12.99 | 176 pages | Manga
ON SALE 9 SEPTEMBER 2026
THE ASSASSIN LAUGHS AT TWILIGHT VOL. 1
STORY: PANEGUMA
ART: MEGURIKUKURU
A brilliant surgeon dies during an earthquake while operating on his only sibling. Reborn in another world as a deadly assassin, he struggles to reconcile his past and present lives when a mysterious girl who resembles his sister appears before him.
$12.99 | 192 pages | Manga
ON SALE 16 SEPTEMBER 2026
WHEN I WAS REINCARNATED IN ANOTHER WORLD, I WAS A HEROINE VOL. 1
STORY: MIZUNOMOTO
ART: MIZUNOMOTO
An ordinary student is reincarnated as the heroine of another world while his best friend becomes the hero. To return home, they must defeat the Demon King while navigating new identities, magical dangers, and increasingly complicated friendships.
$12.99 | 176 pages | Manga
ON SALE 23 SEPTEMBER 2026
AOASHI (3-IN-1) VOL. 2
STORY: YUGO KOBAYASHI
ART: YUGO KOBAYASHI
Young soccer hopeful Ashito Aoi pushes toward the professional ranks. After earning a chance to compete with elite players, he discovers the gap between himself and the competition is greater than expected and begins rebuilding his game from the ground up.
$24.99 | 624 pages | Manga
ON SALE 2 SEPTEMBER 2026
STRANGE PICTURES VOL. 2
STORY: UKETSU
ART: KIKOU AIBA
A pregnant woman's doodles conceal a warning. A child's sketch hints at a horrific crime. A murder victim's final drawing becomes the key to an unsolved mystery. Individually innocent, together they reveal a web of darkness and shattered minds.
$12.99 | 160 pages | Manga
ON SALE 2 SEPTEMBER 2026
RECORD JOURNEY VOL. 2
STORY: RYOICHIRO KEZUKA
ART: RYOICHIRO KEZUKA
Stories connected by music radiate outward from a record shop in the heart of Tokyo. From touring musicians to pirate radio operators, each tale explores the unexpected ways music transforms lives and connects people across cultures and generations.
$12.99 | 272 pages | Manga
ON SALE 16 SEPTEMBER 2026
WELCOME TO GHOST MANSION VOL. 3
STORY: NEBUKURO
ART: NEBUKURO
Life at Ghost Mansion grows stranger as Kaoru continues her mission of helping spirits coexist peacefully in her haunted apartment complex. As new friendships form, she finds herself caught between supernatural conflicts and emotional baggage from both the living and the dead.
$12.99 | 192 pages | Manga
ON SALE 23 SEPTEMBER 2026
RAVEN DARK HERO VOL. 3
STORY: TONKYE
ART: AKIRA MITSUYA
In a world of awakening superhuman abilities, Suou Kouki faces the consequences of his growing power. No longer an idealistic would-be hero, he must decide whether to embrace his role as the world's ultimate villain or challenge the destiny he has created.
$12.99 | 176 pages | Manga
ON SALE 30 SEPTEMBER 2026
WORKING FOR GOD IN A GODLESS WORLD VOL. 6
STORY: AOI AKASHIRO
ART: HANGETSUBANSONSYO
Caught between rival gods and desperate mortals, Yukito uses every trick at his disposal to reshape the future. As faith, politics, and divine influence collide, he faces an impossible choice: restore belief or destroy it before the world tears itself apart.
$13.99 | 176 pages | Manga
ON SALE 9 SEPTEMBER 2026