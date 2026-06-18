Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: conan, Grendizer, tank girl

Titan Comics September 2026 Full Solicits From Conan To Tank Girl

Titan Comics September 2026 Full Solicits with Vampire Survivors, Conan: Tides Of The Tyrant King, Tank Girl, Gun Honey and more

Titan Comics September 2026 full solicits and solicitations include the launch of the Conan: Tides Of The Tyrant King event, the new video game series Vampire Survivors, Gun Honey, Tank Girl and more…

VAMPIRE SURVIVORS #1 (OF 4)

STORY: DAVID HAZAN

ART: JIMMY KUCAJ, JÃO CANOLA

COVER A: JIMMY KUCAJ

The things that go bump in the night fear only one thing, survivors. They grow in strength and conviction and now use their expertise to vanquish those very creatures with whips, magic, knives, and garlic?! When the Belpaese siblings are tasked with clearing out a library full of monsters, Imelda Belpaese stumbles upon an ancient evil so horrific it leaves destruction in its wake, and now it looks to destroy one thing, Imelda's mind. The Trickster follows her, wreaking havoc all around her but is invisible to everyone but her. But with the rivalrous Ladonna family applying pressure and the Belpaese siblings' constant quarrels, the Trickster may just be able to destroy everything.

$3.99 | 32 pages

ON SALE 9 SEPTEMBER 2026

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: TIDES OF THE TYRANT-KING #1 (OF 4)

STORY: JIM ZUB

ART: JÉSUS MERINO

COVER A: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

CONAN OF CIMMERIA believed that THULSA DOOM's evil had been banished forever, but the Atlantean necromancer's dark power stirs once more and, if it cannot be stopped, the dead shall overtake the living! The Tyrant-King of Atlantis returns and all shall suffer, unless Conan and his brave allies can turn back the tide!

$4.99 | 32 pages

ON SALE 23 SEPTEMBER 2026

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #35

STORY: JIM ZUB

ART: FERNANDO DAGNINO

COVER A: GERARDO ZAFFINO

Conan and Valeria are pirates of the Red Brotherhood, living a life of lawless adventure on the Western Sea, but occult forces from the Cimmerian's past have him in their sights once more and they will not rest until the barbarian's body and soul are torn asunder!

$4.99 | 32 pages

ON SALE 30 SEPTEMBER 2026

CONAN THE BARBARIAN AND DRAGONERO #5 (OF 7)

STORY: LUCA ENOCH, STEFANO VIETTI

ART: LORENZO NUTI

COVER A: STEVAN SUBIC

Pulled to the mysterious land of Erondár by dark forces, Conan comes face to face with the famed dragon slayer, Dragonero, and the two warriors must set aside suspicion to stand back-to-back against a supernatural force poised to doom both their worlds.

$4.99 | 32 pages

ON SALE 2 SEPTEMBER 2026

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #16

STORY: JIM ZUB

ART: NICOLA SCOTT, CHRIS CAMPANA, SCOTT IZAAKSE

COVER A: JOE JUSKO

THE SAVAGE SWORD and CONAN monthly comics collide with a special crossover issue!

Prepare for the launch of the new Conan mini-series, TIDES OF THE TYRANT-KING, with this special issue boasting three thrilling tales from legendary writer JIM ZUB. Featuring a mesmeric CONAN tale of corrupted memories and creeping madness with artist Nicola Scott, a return to the weird western world of Howardian gunslinger STEVE CORCORAN in a sequel to the classic "Vultures of Whapeton" with artist Chris Campana, and a descent into the shadowed past of mini-series femme fatale ZULEIKA with artist Sean Izaakse. Bolstered with an array of pin-ups and incredible covers from Joe Jusko and Nick Percival, THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #16 is not one to be missed!

$6.99 | 64 pages (B&W)

ON SALE 16 SEPTEMBER 2026

SOLOMON KANE: THE LION ERRANT #3 (OF 4)

STORY: PATCH ZIRCHER

ART: PATCH ZIRCHER

COVER A: NICK MARINKOVICH

SOLOMON KANE is no stranger to the impossible. But the mythic storm gathering in the heart of India may be his greatest test yet. Guided by a mysterious black-maned lion, Solomon Kane is drawn to India and a confrontation between the warrior queen Rani Durgavati and the mighty Mughal Empire. But the coming battle is more than a clash of armies. Ancient powers are stirring, gods and demons walk among the living, and Kane's arcane Atlantean staff may hold the key to it all. Legend meets legend. Steel meets the divine. The Sword of Vengeance answers a higher call.

$4.99 | 32 pages

ON SALE 23 SEPTEMBER 2026

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN VOLS. 1-3 SLIPCASE SET

STORY: JIM ZUB

ART: MAX VON FAFNER, ROBERTO DE LA TORRE, FERNANDO DAGNINO, LIAM SHARP & MORE

COVER A: JOE JUSKO

CONAN RETURNS, UNLEASHED, UNBRIDLED AND UNCENSORED!

This stunning slipcase edition is sure to satisfy fans of the iconic hero and Robert E. Howard's fantasy universe. Comprising the very best comic industry talent, a myriad of writers and artists create a spectacular array of beautifully illustrated black-and-white comic strips and pin-ups, as well as poems, short stories and essays.

$69.99 | 608 pages

ON SALE 30 SEPTEMBER 2026

CONAN THE BARBARIAN VOLS. 4-6 SLIPCASE SET (REGULAR EDITION)

STORY: JIM ZUB

ART: DOUG BRAITHWAITE, DANICA BRINE, FERNANDO DAGNINO

COVER A: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

Conan the Barbarian's new era of comics continues in this mega collection of volumes 4-6 – a must-have for avid fans!

This illustrious box set contains the second three volumes of Conan the Barbarian comics. A new era of Conan continues, perfectly collected for fans to enjoy again and again.

$49.99 | 352 pages

ON SALE 16 SEPTEMBER 2026

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 9

STORY: CHARLES SANTINO, MICHAEL HIGGINS, GERRY CONWAY

ART: VAL SEMEIKS, RON LIM, ALFREDO ALCALA

COVER A: MICHAEL HIGGINS & JIM LEE

This epic omnibus chronicles the start of the third decade of monthly Conan the Barbarian comic book adventures.

Featuring over 700 pages of digitally remastered artwork and bonus material, this volume collects Conan the Barbarian #214-240 and What If…? #16.

$125.00 | 704 pages

ON SALE 16 SEPTEMBER 2026

UFO ROBOT GRENDIZER #2 (OF 4)

STORY: XAVIER DORISON

ART: DENIS BAJRAM, BRICE COSSU, ALEXIS SENTENAC & YOANN GUILLO

COVER A: NICO DI MATTIA

DUKE FLEED'S STORY CONTINUES IN THIS LONG-AWAITED SEQUEL TO THE SEMINAL MAZINGER MECHA FRANCHISE!

The war between the forces of Vega and Grendizer is but a distant memory. But from the confines of space, the Ruin Division emerges with the most powerful Saucer Beast: THE HYDRAGON.

Under siege, pilot Duke Fleed has no choice but join the fight and reawaken the Mighty Robot Grendizer or risk the world he once fought so hard to protect.

$3.99 | 32 pages

ON SALE 2 SEPTEMBER 2026

BLACK STAR #3 (OF 4)

STORY: KRISTIN KREUK, PETER MOONEY, ERIC PUTZER

ART: JOE BOCARDO

COVER A: DANNY LUCKERT

Rumors of a mythical beast behind recent disappearances have villagers on edge. And after another bad harvest, with winter closing in, the settlement must rely on the generosity of the Order causing tension between the two parties to grow. It becomes clear that not every villager is what they seem, and not every member of the order is who they have sold themselves to be…

$4.99 | 32 pages

ON SALE 23 SEPTEMBER 2026

GUN HONEY: DOUBLES DOWN #4 (OF 4)

STORY: CHARLES ARDAI

ART: ANG HOR KHENG

COVER A: KENDRICK LIM

When a botched attack on the dictator of Russia sends three identical-looking men fleeing Moscow for Siberia, Finland, and the Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan is offered $10 million to separate the real target from his doubles — and make sure the right man dies.

$4.99 | 32 pages

ON SALE 23 SEPTEMBER 2026

DEAD BY DAYLIGHT: THE HILLBILLY BODY BAG #1-4 PACK

STORY: DEREK FRIDOLFS

ART: DEAN KOTZ, ALLISON HU

COVER A: ILAN SHEADY

Collect the full set of covers from iconic horror artist Ilan Sheady (aka "Uncle Frank") and reveal the Hillbilly's brutal rampage across Coldwind Farm. Chainsaw kills, decapitations, no one is safe! Limited to 750 units.

$24.99 | 128 pages

ON SALE 2 SEPTEMBER 2026

BLADE RUNNER: TOKYO NEXUS – TO LOSE IS TO WIN #1-4 PACK

STORY: NANCY A. COLLINS

ART: MARIANO TAIBO

Collects the complete four-issue Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus – To Lose Is To Win mini-series.

$19.99 | 128 pages

ON SALE 16 SEPTEMBER 2026

DIABLO: DAWN OF HATRED #1-4 PACK

STORY: CULLEN BUNN

ART: DANIELE SERRA, GIUSI LO PICCOLO, JOVANNA PLATA

Akarat, the ancient legend whose teachings spawned the Zakarum faith, has risen from death…

Collecting issues #1-4 of Dawn of Hatred, the tie-in story to the Diablo IV expansion Lord of Hatred.

Limited to 750 copies.

$19.99 | 128 pages

ON SALE 30 SEPTEMBER 2026

MINKY WOODCOCK SLIPCASE SET

STORY: CYNTHIA VON BUHLER

ART: CYNTHIA VON BUHLER

The first three volumes of the critically acclaimed comic series are collected together for the first time. From the mind of artist, author, and playwright Cynthia von Buhler, this trilogy collection delivers pulp noir thrills, mystery, and unforgettable historical figures.

$69.99 | 352 pages

ON SALE 9 SEPTEMBER 2026

WHO KILLED TANK GIRL? SLIPCASE SET

STORY: ALAN MARTIN

ART: BRETT PARSON

The ever-popular Tank Girl returns in a spectacular trilogy collection from Alan Martin and Brett Parson. Perfect for longtime fans and newcomers alike, this slipcase set includes exclusive artwork and all-new cover art.

$49.99 | 344 pages

ON SALE 16 SEPTEMBER 2026

TANK GIRL BLUE HELMET SUMMER SPECIAL (ONE-SHOT)

STORY: ALAN MARTIN

ART: JAMIE HEWLETT

Tank Girl returns for an all-new summer special from co-creator Jamie Hewlett and writer Alan Martin.

$4.99 | 24 pages

ON SALE 9 SEPTEMBER 2026

DORIAN GRAY

STORY: ENRIQUE COROMINAS

ART: ENRIQUE COROMINAS

There is absolutely nothing in the world but youth. And some men sacrifice their humanity to attain it.

Lord Wotton, a hedonistic aristocrat, introduces Dorian to a life of luxury and debauchery. Realizing that his fleeting beauty is the only reason for his inclusion, Dorian Gray sells his soul and attains eternal youth.

$24.99 | 88 pages | Hardcover

ON SALE 23 SEPTEMBER 2026

ALVA IN THE DARK

STORY: AKSEL STUDSGARTH

ART: DANIEL HANSEN

Alva makes her living on the margins. But when a late-night burglary uncovers an ancient witch imprisoned behind a steel door, her life spirals into a supernatural thriller.

Forced to flee across the frozen north with her friend Mini, Alva becomes the target of a secretive order obsessed with hunting the magical Aldinn tribes. To survive, Alva must decide who she can trust.

$19.99 | 272 pages | Softcover

ON SALE 23 SEPTEMBER 2026

SPIELBERG

STORY: AMAZING AMEZIANE

ART: AMAZING AMEZIANE

Spotlighting the inimitable, multi-award-winning Steven Spielberg.

From Jaws and Jurassic Park to E.T. and Schindler's List, explore both the impact of Spielberg's films and the story of his life through a unique graphic biography.

$24.99 | 192 pages | Softcover

ON SALE 2 SEPTEMBER 2026

DARK SOULS: MOTHER OF MOURNING

STORY: GEORGE MANN

ART: MAAN HOUSE

Hope is a fleeting feeling for the Knights of Mourning. Seeking a hero to rekindle the flame, they turn to the Mother of Lillies, a mummified saint whose lost soul may restore balance to the world.

But madness looms, and their long-awaited salvation may not be what it once seemed.

$17.99 | 112 pages | Trade Paperback

ON SALE 16 SEPTEMBER 2026

ESCAPE FROM SKULL ISLAND

STORY: SIMON FURMAN

ART: CHRISTOPHER JONES

A rag-tag group washes ashore on Skull Island after a deadly Kraken attack. With their ship stolen and monsters lurking around every corner, survival depends on Kong defeating terrifying new threats.

$17.99 | 112 pages | Trade Paperback

ON SALE 16 SEPTEMBER 2026

PHOO ACTION

STORY: MAT WAKEHAM

ART: JAMIE HEWLETT

Celebrate 25 years of the universe created by Gorillaz star Jamie Hewlett with this silver jubilee compilation of comics, scripts, and behind-the-scenes material. Jamie Hewlett and Mat Wakeham's iconic comic strips take center stage as Whitey Action and Terry Phoo once again battle side-by-side.

$49.99 | 464 pages | Hardcover

ON SALE 20 OCTOBER 2026

PEANUTS: THE SNOOPY COLLECTION VOL. 2

STORY: CHARLES M. SCHULZ

ART: CHARLES M. SCHULZ

This timeless comic strip classic continues with a collection of Snoopy-focused adventures. Collects Snoopy and the Red Baron, All This and Snoopy Too, and Charlie Brown and Snoopy.

$24.99 | 384 pages | Hardcover

ON SALE 2 SEPTEMBER 2026

LENORE: HODGE PODGE

STORY: ROMAN DIRGE

ART: ROMAN DIRGE

Lenore's back with the usual gang of misfits for four fantastically foolish, farcical, feline-themed fairy tales guaranteed to fracture your funny bone. Includes CURSE OF THE BEEBEE YAGA, BLOOD AND MONEY, MUFFIN ELSE MATTER and GHOST STORY.

$24.99 | 112 pages | Hardcover

ON SALE 9 SEPTEMBER 2026

RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND VOL. 1

STORY: ZINO

ART: ZINO

Set against the ominous prison island of Alcatraz, Chris Redfield, Leon S. Kennedy, Jill Valentine, Claire Redfield, and Rebecca Chambers confront a mysterious bioterror outbreak that turns the island into a battlefield of horror and survival.

$12.99 | 224 pages | Manga

ON SALE 30 SEPTEMBER 2026

THE FIVE STAR STORIES VOL. 1

STORY: MAMORU NAGANO

ART: MAMORU NAGANO

We meet Amaterasu, the immortal emperor of the Grees Kingdom, and his destined bride, Lachesis, as they navigate a world of intrigue, warfare, and forbidden power. As interstellar conflict rages, the stage is set for a war that could determine the fate of the galaxy.

$19.99 | 208 pages | Manga

ON SALE 2 SEPTEMBER 2026

SCHOOL FOR WIZARDS: OLD ENOUGH TO LEARN MAGIC VOL. 1

STORY: YUHI UENO

ART: YUUNAGI

Roy Aveillam, the arrogant son of a notorious duke, regains memories of a past life and discovers a burning desire to master magic. Reincarnated at just eight years old, Roy vows to redefine himself through talent and determination rather than lineage.

$12.99 | 176 pages | Manga

ON SALE 9 SEPTEMBER 2026

THE ASSASSIN LAUGHS AT TWILIGHT VOL. 1

STORY: PANEGUMA

ART: MEGURIKUKURU

A brilliant surgeon dies during an earthquake while operating on his only sibling. Reborn in another world as a deadly assassin, he struggles to reconcile his past and present lives when a mysterious girl who resembles his sister appears before him.

$12.99 | 192 pages | Manga

ON SALE 16 SEPTEMBER 2026

WHEN I WAS REINCARNATED IN ANOTHER WORLD, I WAS A HEROINE VOL. 1

STORY: MIZUNOMOTO

ART: MIZUNOMOTO

An ordinary student is reincarnated as the heroine of another world while his best friend becomes the hero. To return home, they must defeat the Demon King while navigating new identities, magical dangers, and increasingly complicated friendships.

$12.99 | 176 pages | Manga

ON SALE 23 SEPTEMBER 2026

AOASHI (3-IN-1) VOL. 2

STORY: YUGO KOBAYASHI

ART: YUGO KOBAYASHI

Young soccer hopeful Ashito Aoi pushes toward the professional ranks. After earning a chance to compete with elite players, he discovers the gap between himself and the competition is greater than expected and begins rebuilding his game from the ground up.

$24.99 | 624 pages | Manga

ON SALE 2 SEPTEMBER 2026

STRANGE PICTURES VOL. 2

STORY: UKETSU

ART: KIKOU AIBA

A pregnant woman's doodles conceal a warning. A child's sketch hints at a horrific crime. A murder victim's final drawing becomes the key to an unsolved mystery. Individually innocent, together they reveal a web of darkness and shattered minds.

$12.99 | 160 pages | Manga

ON SALE 2 SEPTEMBER 2026

RECORD JOURNEY VOL. 2

STORY: RYOICHIRO KEZUKA

ART: RYOICHIRO KEZUKA

Stories connected by music radiate outward from a record shop in the heart of Tokyo. From touring musicians to pirate radio operators, each tale explores the unexpected ways music transforms lives and connects people across cultures and generations.

$12.99 | 272 pages | Manga

ON SALE 16 SEPTEMBER 2026

WELCOME TO GHOST MANSION VOL. 3

STORY: NEBUKURO

ART: NEBUKURO

Life at Ghost Mansion grows stranger as Kaoru continues her mission of helping spirits coexist peacefully in her haunted apartment complex. As new friendships form, she finds herself caught between supernatural conflicts and emotional baggage from both the living and the dead.

$12.99 | 192 pages | Manga

ON SALE 23 SEPTEMBER 2026

RAVEN DARK HERO VOL. 3

STORY: TONKYE

ART: AKIRA MITSUYA

In a world of awakening superhuman abilities, Suou Kouki faces the consequences of his growing power. No longer an idealistic would-be hero, he must decide whether to embrace his role as the world's ultimate villain or challenge the destiny he has created.

$12.99 | 176 pages | Manga

ON SALE 30 SEPTEMBER 2026

WORKING FOR GOD IN A GODLESS WORLD VOL. 6

STORY: AOI AKASHIRO

ART: HANGETSUBANSONSYO

Caught between rival gods and desperate mortals, Yukito uses every trick at his disposal to reshape the future. As faith, politics, and divine influence collide, he faces an impossible choice: restore belief or destroy it before the world tears itself apart.

$13.99 | 176 pages | Manga

ON SALE 9 SEPTEMBER 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!