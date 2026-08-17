Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: john lees, tom mandrake, Vampire the Masquerade, White Wolf

Titan Comics Takes A Bite Out Of Vampire: The Masquerade In November

Titan Comics and White Wolf launch a new Vampire: The Masquerade: Wake In Hate comic by John Lees and Tom Mandrake in November

Article Summary Titan Comics and White Wolf launch Vampire: The Masquerade: Wake in Hate #1 by John Lees and Tom Mandrake.

The four-issue Vampire: The Masquerade comic begins November 11, 2026, with a graphic novel due in April 2027.

Set in Seattle, Wake in Hate follows Silky as she probes brutal killings amid protests and rising vampire suspicion.

John Lees and Tom Mandrake expand Vampire: The Masquerade lore with horror, social commentary, and new characters.

Titan Comics and White Wolf are launching a new Vampire: The Masquerade comic book series, exploring a new world within the tabletop role-playing game universe. Vampire: The Masquerade: Wake in Hate #1 (of 4) by John Lees and Tom Mandrake is published on the 11th of November 2026, followed by a graphic novel collection in April 2027.

Vampire: The Masquerade: Wake in Hate #1

(W) John Lees (A) Tom Mandrake

Covers by Andrea Sorrentio, Seth Adams, Tom Mandrake, Andrea Olimpieri

When a city on edge becomes a feeding ground, one vampire is sent into the chaos to uncover what's really hunting amidst the protests. In the shadows of a city on fire, the bloody feed on every screen has spilled into the streets. Amidst the turmoil, whispers spread of bodies drained in the chaos, killings too precise to be human. When suspicion falls on vampires exploiting the unrest, the powers that be turn to Silky, enigmatic owner of The Dutchman bar, to uncover the truth. FC • 32pp • $4.99, On Sale November 11, 2026

"I am so excited to be able to contribute to the rich lore of Vampire: The Masquerade," said John Lees. "One of the most evocative aspects of Bloodlines 2 is its setting in Seattle, a city I love, and it was really fun to expand on that and make Seattle and its recent history integral to our story. And getting to work with the great Tom Mandrake to bring this story to life has been a delight – I can't wait for you to see more of the superb work he's been doing on this book!"

Editor of the new series, Louis Yamani, says, "It's been a genuine pleasure working on this with John and Tom. Together, they've blended unsettling supernatural horror with thoughtful social commentary, using the otherworldly to reflect the horrors that exist in our own world. Much like players are free to make their own choices in the game, readers are equally free to form their own opinions on the themes explored in the comic – we're not interested in telling them what to think."

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to illustrate this new Vampire: The Masquerade: Wake in Hate comic book project" noted Tom Mandrake "Getting contacted by Louis felt like a full circle moment. It reminded me that I had done single illustrations for the RPG books over 20 years ago. Returning to this wonderful, dark franchise after all this time is already proving to be an amazing experience. We have a great team. John Lees scripts ring true to Vampire: The Masquerade while firmly rooting the story in the real world. We're developing new characters and new lore for Vampire: The Masquerade while playing in the very deep pool of characters and settings that already exist, a balancing act that I truly enjoy."

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