Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Titan | Tagged: dejah thoris, edgar rice burroughs, john carter, princess of mars, sdcc, tarzan

Titan Comics To Publish New Dejah Thoris Comic Series Next Summer

Titan Comics to publish a new Dejah Thoris comic series next summer as part of a new Edgar Rice Burroughs publishing deal including Tarzan

Article Summary Titan Comics will launch a new Dejah Thoris comic series next summer under a major Edgar Rice Burroughs deal.

The Dejah Thoris relaunch follows Titan’s Comic-Con announcement of a wider Tarzan and John Carter publishing line.

Titan and Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. plan comics, paperbacks, illustrated books, omnibus editions, and more.

The new Dejah Thoris publishing program aims to honor Burroughs’ legacy while reaching longtime fans and new readers.

As Bleeding Cool previously reported, Titan Comics announced a major Edgar Rice Burroughs programme launching next summer, at San Diego Comic-Con during the Tarzan and John Carter of Mars Live! panel on Friday, the 24th of July, beginning with a brand-new Dejah Thoris comic book series. Previously, the comic book publishing licence had been held by Dynamite Entertainment.

"Developed in collaboration with Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc., this ambitious publishing program is designed to introduce both lifelong fans and new readers to the extraordinary worlds of one of history's most influential adventure storytellers. Spanning a wide range of publishing formats, the initiative celebrates Edgar Rice Burroughs' enduring legacy while bringing his timeless stories to a new generation of readers. Titan's new publishing program will include new paperback editions of the Edgar Rice Burroughs Authorized Library, previously unfinished works, illustrated books, original comics, and omnibus collections, offering fresh ways to experience Burroughs' iconic creations. The program will be available through bookstores, comic shops, and digital retailers worldwide."

"We've enjoyed a successful relationship with Titan across a variety of publications over the years, but this is our most ambitious collaboration yet – a comprehensive publishing program with a vision that extends well into the future," said Jim Sullos, the President of Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. "We couldn't be more pleased to strengthen this partnership and embark on this exciting new journey together."

"This publishing program represents one of the most ambitious celebrations of Edgar Rice Burroughs' work in decades," said Titan Entertainment's Chief Operating Officer, Andrew Sumner, at the San Diego Comic-Con panel. "Our goal is to honour the author's extraordinary legacy while introducing his unforgettable stories to a new generation of readers."

The creator of the immortal characters Tarzan of the Apes, Princess Of Mars and John Carter of Mars, Edgar Rice Burroughs is one of the world's most influential authors. from the jungles of Africa and the dead sea bottoms of Barsoom to the miles-high forests of Amtor and the savage inner world of Pellucidar, and even to alien civilizations Beyond The Farthest Star. Burroughs' books are estimated to have sold hundreds of millions of copies, and they have spawned 60 films and 250 television episodes. And now, Titan Comics and Titan Books…

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