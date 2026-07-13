Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Dynamite, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Titan | Tagged: andrew sumner, conan, crossover, edgar rice burroughs, john carter, Kull, sdcc, tarzan

Titan Comics Will Make A Tarzan/John Carter Of Mars SDCC Announcement

Titan Comics will make a Tarzan/John Carter Of Mars/Edgar Rice Burroughs-related announcement at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Titan Comics will make a new San Diego Comic-Con announcement during the Tarzan and John Carter Of Mars Live panel.

The John Carter Of Mars panel will spotlight the animated series in development and the upcoming audio drama.

The reveal is tied to Edgar Rice Burroughs properties, fueling speculation about Tarzan, John Carter Of Mars, or both.

Andrew Sumner also appears on Titan’s Conan panel, with a new creative team reveal and first look at Kull.

At San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, they are holding a Tarzan And John Carter Of Mars Live panel looking at the John Carter of Mars animated series in development, as well as the audio drama, both authorised by the Edgar Rice Burroughs estate. But Andrew Sumner, COO of Titan Comics and Forbidden Planet, will be on the panel to share "a new announcement." Currently, Dynamite Entertainment publishes Edgar Rice Burroughs-related comics, including Dejah Thoris and Tarzan Lord Of The Apes. Might this be a change? Or is there a crossover with Conan in the air? We'll have to wait until San Diego Comic-Con to find out!

Andrew Sumner will also be on the Conan panel on the Saturday, promising a new creative team announcement and a first look at the long-awaited Robert E. Howard's Kull comic announced in 2025 for 2027… Also on the Thursday of the show, Sumner will be hosting his tenth Hugglemania licensing/comics/retail social with Hot Topic's Metal Joe Enriquez.

Tarzan and John Carter of Mars Live !

Friday, July 24, 2026 4 – 5pm PDT Room 32AB

Mark Andrews (Brave) and Michael Kogge (Star Wars) discuss their vision for the animated TV series John Carter of Mars in development, followed by updates on the upcoming John Carter of Mars audio drama, with Wase Chief (Horizon: An American Saga) discussing her voice work as Dejah Thoris. Both efforts are authorized by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. Andrew Sumner (Titan Books, Titan Comics) shares a new announcement, and Bill Murphy (BigBadWorkshop) provides updates on upcoming collectibles. The session concludes with Wolf Larson (writer/producer; former Tarzan TV star; VP of entertainment, ERB, Inc.) and Christopher Paul Carey (VP of publishing, ERB, Inc.) on what's ahead in the ERB Universe for film, TV, and publishing.

! Mark Andrews (Brave) and Michael Kogge (Star Wars) discuss their vision for the animated TV series John Carter of Mars in development, followed by updates on the upcoming John Carter of Mars audio drama, with Wase Chief (Horizon: An American Saga) discussing her voice work as Dejah Thoris. Both efforts are authorized by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. Andrew Sumner (Titan Books, Titan Comics) shares a new announcement, and Bill Murphy (BigBadWorkshop) provides updates on upcoming collectibles. The session concludes with Wolf Larson (writer/producer; former Tarzan TV star; VP of entertainment, ERB, Inc.) and Christopher Paul Carey (VP of publishing, ERB, Inc.) on what's ahead in the ERB Universe for film, TV, and publishing. Conan the Barbarian: Tides of the Tyrant-King

Saturday, July 25, 2026 3 – 4pm PDT Room 28DE

Crom doesn't care about you. Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures present updates and reveals from the world of Conan with award-winning writer Jim Zub, editor Chris Butera, and others discussing Conan the Barbarian, the new miniseries Tides of the Tyrant-King, and Savage Sword of Conan. The session also includes a creative team announcement and a first look at the long-awaited Kull comic. Moderated by Andrew Sumner (Forbidden Planet TV).

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