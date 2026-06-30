Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: blade runner, conan, dead by daylight, Diablo, doctor who, Dragonero, Elric. San Die0go Comic-Con, gun honey, Lenore, Solomon Kane, star wars, tank girl

Titan's Conan, Doctor Who & Gun Honey San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives

Titan Comics Conan, Doctor Who, Diablo, Dead By Daylight, Gun Honey, Blade Runner, Tank Girl, Star Wars, San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives

Article Summary Titan Comics brings a huge wave of San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives to SDCC 2026 at booth #5537, running July 22-26.

Conan leads the San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives lineup with Conan the Barbarian, Savage Sword, and Conan & Dragonero.

Doctor Who, Gun Honey, Blade Runner, Dead by Daylight, Diablo, Tank Girl, Lenore, and Elric all get exclusive variants.

Collectors can expect virgin foil, inks, cardstock, glow-in-the-dark, numbered editions, plus merch likely to flip fast.

Titan Comics' San Diego Comic-Con 2026 booth #5537 will debut the following exclusive comic books and other merch from the 22nd of July to the 26th… and then, no doubt, flip on eBay. Especially Gun Honey, Doctor Who and Conan…

BLACK STAR #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE MARTIN SIMMONDS INKS CARDSTOCK

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Martin Simmonds inks cardstock cover.

Written by Kristin Kreuk, star of Smallville, Murder in a Small Town and Reacher! Amidst skirmishes between two warring factions in the early nineteenth-century fur trade, Dashiell Carlyle discovers he has magical abilities… and that he's not alone. Thrust into a secret order with designs to use their magic to build a new and better world, Dashiell discovers that their utopia may come at a horrific cost.

(W) Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney, Eric Putzer (A) Joe Bacardo

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Martin Simmonds inks cardstock cover. Written by Kristin Kreuk, star of Smallville, Murder in a Small Town and Reacher! Amidst skirmishes between two warring factions in the early nineteenth-century fur trade, Dashiell Carlyle discovers he has magical abilities… and that he's not alone. Thrust into a secret order with designs to use their magic to build a new and better world, Dashiell discovers that their utopia may come at a horrific cost. (W) Kristin Kreuk, Peter Mooney, Eric Putzer (A) Joe Bacardo CONAN THE BARBARIAN #33 SDCC EXCLUSIVE DAN PANOSIAN CARDSTOCK

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Dan Panosian cardstock cover.

THE BRAND NEW STORY ARC CURSED SHORES BEYOND BEGINS HERE! Conan and Valeria are pirates of the Red Brotherhood, living a life of lawless adventure on the Western Sea, but occult forces from the Cimmerian's past have him in their sights once more and they will not rest until the barbarian's body and soul are torn asunder!

(W) Jim Zub (A) Fernando Dagnino

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Dan Panosian cardstock cover. THE BRAND NEW STORY ARC CURSED SHORES BEYOND BEGINS HERE! Conan and Valeria are pirates of the Red Brotherhood, living a life of lawless adventure on the Western Sea, but occult forces from the Cimmerian's past have him in their sights once more and they will not rest until the barbarian's body and soul are torn asunder! (W) Jim Zub (A) Fernando Dagnino CONAN THE BARBARIAN #33 SDCC EXCLUSIVE DAN PANOSIAN VIRGIN CARDSTOCK

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Dan Panosian virgin cardstock cover.

THE BRAND NEW STORY ARC CURSED SHORES BEYOND BEGINS HERE! Conan and Valeria are pirates of the Red Brotherhood, living a life of lawless adventure on the Western Sea, but occult forces from the Cimmerian's past have him in their sights once more and they will not rest until the barbarian's body and soul are torn asunder!

(W) Jim Zub (A) Fernando Dagnino

CONAN & DRAGONERO #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE ROBERTO DE LA TORRE INKS CARDSTOCK

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Roberto de la Torre inks cardstock cover.

Two worlds collide in a savage crossover years in the making! CONAN OF CIMMERIA and DRAGONERO meet for the first time in an epic clash of steel, sorcery, and survival. Pulled to the mysterious land of Erondár by dark forces, Conan comes face to face with the famed dragon slayer, Dragonero, and the two warriors must set aside suspicion to stand back-to-back against a supernatural force poised to doom both their worlds. Published for the first time outside of Italy, this landmark crossover brings together two legendary heroes in a story that honors classic sword-and-sorcery while forging something bold and unforgettable. The barbarian and the dragon hunter draw their swords together!

(W) Stefano Vietti, Luca Enoch (A) Lorenzo Nuti

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Roberto de la Torre inks cardstock cover. Two worlds collide in a savage crossover years in the making! CONAN OF CIMMERIA and DRAGONERO meet for the first time in an epic clash of steel, sorcery, and survival. Pulled to the mysterious land of Erondár by dark forces, Conan comes face to face with the famed dragon slayer, Dragonero, and the two warriors must set aside suspicion to stand back-to-back against a supernatural force poised to doom both their worlds. Published for the first time outside of Italy, this landmark crossover brings together two legendary heroes in a story that honors classic sword-and-sorcery while forging something bold and unforgettable. The barbarian and the dragon hunter draw their swords together! (W) Stefano Vietti, Luca Enoch (A) Lorenzo Nuti SOLOMON KANE: THE LION ERRANT #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE JH WILLIAMS III VIRGIN FOIL

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive JH Williams III virgin foil cover.

SOLOMON KANE is no stranger to the impossible. But the mythic storm gathering in the heart of India may be his greatest test yet. Guided by a mysterious black-maned lion, Solomon Kane is drawn to India and a confrontation between the warrior queen Rani Durgavati and the mighty Mughal Empire. But the coming battle is more than a clash of armies. Ancient powers are stirring, gods and demons walk among the living, and Kane's arcane Atlantean staff may hold the key to it all. Legend meets legend. Steel meets the divine. The Sword of Vengeance answers a higher call.

(W/A) Patch Zircher

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive JH Williams III virgin foil cover. SOLOMON KANE is no stranger to the impossible. But the mythic storm gathering in the heart of India may be his greatest test yet. Guided by a mysterious black-maned lion, Solomon Kane is drawn to India and a confrontation between the warrior queen Rani Durgavati and the mighty Mughal Empire. But the coming battle is more than a clash of armies. Ancient powers are stirring, gods and demons walk among the living, and Kane's arcane Atlantean staff may hold the key to it all. Legend meets legend. Steel meets the divine. The Sword of Vengeance answers a higher call. (W/A) Patch Zircher THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #15 SDCC EXCLUSIVE ALEX HORLEY INKS CARDSTOCK

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Alex Horley inks cardstock cover.

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN returns with another brutal dispatch from the Hyborian Age! Featuring a deadly tale of swapped assassination targets from writers Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner with artist Andy Belanger, the return of fan-favorite BRECKENRIDGE ELKINS from the legendary team of writer Tom DeFalco and artist Ron Frenz, striking covers from Alex Horley and Esad Ribic, plus pin-ups and more, SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #15 is another unmissable chapter in Conan's savage saga!

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner, Tom Defalco (A) Andy Belanger, Ron Frenz, Pat Olliffe

GUN HONEY DOUBLES DOWN #1 SPECIAL EDITION SDCC EXCLUSIVE TEHANI FARR VIRGIN

SDCC Edition is digitally numbered and includes an exclusive Tehani Farr virgin cover. This special edition features both the Free Comic Book Day story and issue #1 in a single collectible release.

When a botched attack on the dictator of Russia sends three identical-looking men fleeing Moscow for Siberia, Finland, and the Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan is offered $10 million to separate the real target from his doubles — and make sure the right man dies.

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng, Ace Continuado, Juan Castro, Asifur Rahman

SDCC Edition is digitally numbered and includes an exclusive Tehani Farr virgin cover. This special edition features both the Free Comic Book Day story and issue #1 in a single collectible release. When a botched attack on the dictator of Russia sends three identical-looking men fleeing Moscow for Siberia, Finland, and the Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan is offered $10 million to separate the real target from his doubles — and make sure the right man dies. (W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng, Ace Continuado, Juan Castro, Asifur Rahman GUN HONEY DOUBLES DOWN #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE ARTGERM INKS CARDSTOCK

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Artgerm inks cardstock cover.

When a botched attack on the dictator of Russia sends three identical-looking men fleeing Moscow for Siberia, Finland, and the Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan is offered $10 million to separate the real target from his doubles — and make sure the right man dies.

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Artgerm inks cardstock cover. When a botched attack on the dictator of Russia sends three identical-looking men fleeing Moscow for Siberia, Finland, and the Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan is offered $10 million to separate the real target from his doubles — and make sure the right man dies. (W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng GUN HONEY DOUBLES DOWN #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE ARTGERM VIRGIN FOIL

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Artgerm virgin foil cover.

When a botched attack on the dictator of Russia sends three identical-looking men fleeing Moscow for Siberia, Finland, and the Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan is offered $10 million to separate the real target from his doubles — and make sure the right man dies.

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng

GUN HONEY DOUBLES DOWN #2 SDCC EXCLUSIVE DERRICK CHEW COPIC CARDSTOCK

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Derrick Chew copic cardstock cover.

When a botched attack on the dictator of Russia sends three identical-looking men fleeing Moscow for Siberia, Finland, and the Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan is offered $10 million to separate the real target from his doubles — and make sure the right man dies.

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Derrick Chew copic cardstock cover. When a botched attack on the dictator of Russia sends three identical-looking men fleeing Moscow for Siberia, Finland, and the Black Sea, Gun Honey Joanna Tan is offered $10 million to separate the real target from his doubles — and make sure the right man dies. (W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng GUN HONEY #1 SUPER SIZED 5TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL SDCC EXCLUSIVE BILL SIENKIEWICZ FOIL

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Bill Sienkiewicz foil cover.

An incredible oversized edition celebrating the 5th anniversary of the best-selling series. Featuring a glorious display of gorgeous covers plus a look back on the success of Gun Honey with creator Charles Ardai. When a gun smuggled into a high-security prison leads to the death of dozens and the escape of a brutal criminal, notorious weapons smuggler Joanna Tan is enlisted by the U.S. government: find the man she set loose and bring him down!

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Bill Sienkiewicz foil cover. An incredible oversized edition celebrating the 5th anniversary of the best-selling series. Featuring a glorious display of gorgeous covers plus a look back on the success of Gun Honey with creator Charles Ardai. When a gun smuggled into a high-security prison leads to the death of dozens and the escape of a brutal criminal, notorious weapons smuggler Joanna Tan is enlisted by the U.S. government: find the man she set loose and bring him down! (W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng BLADE RUNNER: TOKYO NEXUS: TO LOSE IS TO WIN #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE JUNGGEUN YOON VIRGIN FOIL

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Junggeun Yoon virgin foil cover.

Discovering that Mead and Stix are still alive, their old commanding officer, Uldren sets out to kill them before they can reveal his treachery. The data he stole from Tyrell has enabled the Cheshire Corporation to create bootleg Replicants with the same kill signature as Stix. Meanwhile, still dealing with the fallout from the Yakuza civil war Stix and Mead find themselves fighting for survival against Rumika, A Blade Runner sent by Tyrell to destroy Cheshire and all those connected with it.

(W) Nancy A. Collins. (A) Mariano Taibo

DOCTOR WHO: CIRCUIT BREAKER #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE JAY ANACLETO VIRGIN FOIL

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Jay Anacleto virgin foil cover.

In Adversary of the Daleks, the Doctor arrives in Thessaloniki in ancient Greece where she discovers that even the gods fear strange visitors from across the universe.

(W) Dan Watters, Dulce M. Montoya (A) Roberta Ingranata, Sami Kivelä, Valentina Bianconi

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Jay Anacleto virgin foil cover. In Adversary of the Daleks, the Doctor arrives in Thessaloniki in ancient Greece where she discovers that even the gods fear strange visitors from across the universe. (W) Dan Watters, Dulce M. Montoya (A) Roberta Ingranata, Sami Kivelä, Valentina Bianconi DEAD BY DAYLIGHT: THE HILLBILLY #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE ALEX HORLEY INKS CARDSTOCK

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Alex Horley inks cardstock cover.

Explore the origins of original Dead by Daylight killer, The Hillbilly! Spin off from the critically acclaimed horror video game, Dead by Daylight! Comes with an exclusive game code! Unlock an exclusive in-game charm using the unique code found inside! A rookie cop uncovers the face of pure evil. When officer Darnell Hollis makes the largest drugs bust in his small town's history, the success draws the attention of City Hall. On the fast track to success, this could be life-changing for Hollis and his young family. But the Rookie is haunted by horrific visions of violence and viscera in waking nightmares. And on Coldwind Farm, Hollis is confronted by a monster who is kept in a dark basement and lives for the slaughter. In the dense fog, a man called Boy tests the strengths of his chains, waiting for the day he'll break free…

(W) Derek Fridolfs (A) Dean Kotz, Alison Hu

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Alex Horley inks cardstock cover. Explore the origins of original Dead by Daylight killer, The Hillbilly! Spin off from the critically acclaimed horror video game, Dead by Daylight! Comes with an exclusive game code! Unlock an exclusive in-game charm using the unique code found inside! A rookie cop uncovers the face of pure evil. When officer Darnell Hollis makes the largest drugs bust in his small town's history, the success draws the attention of City Hall. On the fast track to success, this could be life-changing for Hollis and his young family. But the Rookie is haunted by horrific visions of violence and viscera in waking nightmares. And on Coldwind Farm, Hollis is confronted by a monster who is kept in a dark basement and lives for the slaughter. In the dense fog, a man called Boy tests the strengths of his chains, waiting for the day he'll break free… (W) Derek Fridolfs (A) Dean Kotz, Alison Hu TANK GIRL SUMMER LOVE SENSATION 35TH ANNIVERSARY COMIC (ONE SHOT) SDCC EXCLUSIVE JAMIE HEWLETT VIRGIN CARDSTOCK

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Jamie Hewlett virgin cardstock cover.

A Complete, Stand-Alone Story By Creators Jamie Hewlett (Gorillaz) And Alan Martin, Originally Published In Deadline Magazine 1990. Collecting All Four And A Half Episodes – Read The Whole Stupid Story In One Go! Forget The Odyssey, This Is An Idiodicy Of Epic Proportions. Contains Unseen Photos Of Jamie Hewlett Riding A Raleigh Chopper Bike On Worthing Beach, Summer 1990.

(W) Alan Martin (A) Jamie Hewlett

DIABLO: DAWN OF HATRED #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE DEV PRAMANIK INKS W/ TRADING CARD

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Dev Pramanik inks cover with trading card.

Akarat, the ancient legend whose teachings spawned the Zakarum faith, has risen from death. He claims he has returned to spread peace, love, and the Light. His powers healed the leader of the Fox Tribe, and now the barbarians are amongst his most loyal followers. All but Derris. Though his people have sworn themselves to Akarat and the Light, Derris knows that the cycle of violence consumes Sanctuary sooner or later—an opinion shared by the mysterious Vrexia, another skeptic swept up in Akarat's caravan. But when assassins come to slaughter Akakrat, Derris must either save the holy man…or watch his tribe be cut down.

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Daniele Serra, Giusi Lo Piccolo, Jovanna Plata

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Dev Pramanik inks cover with trading card. Akarat, the ancient legend whose teachings spawned the Zakarum faith, has risen from death. He claims he has returned to spread peace, love, and the Light. His powers healed the leader of the Fox Tribe, and now the barbarians are amongst his most loyal followers. All but Derris. Though his people have sworn themselves to Akarat and the Light, Derris knows that the cycle of violence consumes Sanctuary sooner or later—an opinion shared by the mysterious Vrexia, another skeptic swept up in Akarat's caravan. But when assassins come to slaughter Akakrat, Derris must either save the holy man…or watch his tribe be cut down. (W) Cullen Bunn (A) Daniele Serra, Giusi Lo Piccolo, Jovanna Plata LENORE GHOST STORY #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE ROMAN DIRGE GLOW IN THE DARK

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Roman Dirge glow in the dark cover.

Nature. It's itchy and there's bugs in it. Yet, this is where Lenore and crew decide to spend a little relaxation time camping, while each take turns telling their best ghost story under a star encrusted night sky. Not surprisingly, things don't go well as some painful memories are rehashed, and the Ghost of Mr. Gosh decides this is a perfect opportunity to make an unwanted appearance.

(W/A) Roman Dirge

MICHAEL MOORCOCK ELRIC: THE SLEEPING SORCERESS #1 SDCC EXCLUSIVE NORM KUNYO VIRGIN FOIL

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive Norm Kunyo virgin foil cover.

After love was taken from him, Elric of Melniboné is tasked with finding and aiding the Empress of the Dawn. Though others also seek her out. An army plots to steal Elric's Ring of Kings as well as the mighty Stormbringer all in order to create a new Champion of Chaos. But with grief chipping away at his resolve can Elric really subdue the deadly Stormbringer that claws at his mind or will he succumb to his impulses and become Chaos incarnate?

(W) Julien Blondel, Jean-Luc Cano (A) Valentin Secher

STAR WARS INSIDER #237 SDCC EXCLUSIVE FOIL

SDCC edition comes with an exclusive foil cover.

THE FINAL EVER ISSUE OF STAR WARS INSIDER!

INSIDE THIS ISSUE: KATHLEEN KENNEDY Exclusive Interview with the departing Lucasfilm President! The Mandalorian and Grogu Preview The SFX of Star Wars PLUS: INTERVIEWS Andor editor John Gilroy AND: EXCLUSIVE STAR WARS SHORT FICTION.

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