Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Andy Barron, Beck Kubrick, Bex Ollerton, Claude TC, Clio Isadora, Dan White, Douglas Noble, Ed Firth, Ed Stockham, Emilia McKenzie, Ferry Gouw, Francis Todd, Fred Lanka, Gareth Hopkins, Gemma Dunnell, gosh, GoshFest, Henry Widdicombe, Jim Hemmingfield, joe stone, Joseph Killick, Josh Hicks, Kiera Won, KitsuneArt, Lauren O'Farrell, Lele Vives, Leo Fox, LJ McDonald, london, Luke Stuart, mark stafford, Matthew Dooley, Mereida Fajardo, Millie Dobson, Miranda Smart, Mo Morrell, NanaSometimesDraws, Patrick Wray, Peter Morey, Rachael Smith, Rachel Tubb, Rebecca K Jones, Rein Lee, Sar Cousins, sean azzopardi, Shane Melisse, Shazleen Khan, Skai Campbell, soho, Timothy Winchester, Will Humberstone, Will Powers

Today You Find Me At Gosh! Fest 2026 At Gosh Comics In London

Today You Find Me At Gosh! Fest 2026 At Gosh Comics In Soho, London... will you be here for 2027?

Article Summary Gosh! Fest 2026 takes over Gosh Comics in Soho, London, celebrating indie and self-published comics in the shop’s 40th year.

Nearly 50 cartoonists and comic makers appear across the day, from rising zine creators to veteran names on the UK scene.

Back-to-back group signings run from 11 to 6, with a full Gosh! Fest 2026 lineup including Josh Hicks, Rachael Smith and more.

Returning stamp cards unlock a free collaborative comic, while live updates and TikToks track the action from the festival floor.

Today is Gosh!Fest 2026 in Gosh Comics, London. They did one in 2025, but that was a whole year ago, and this is Gosh Comics' 40th anniversary this year. The event celebrates self-published and independent comics. I turned up a little late, but Gosh Comics says they are "hosting almost 50 of the country's most talented cartoonists, up-and-comers who have barely published their first zine to grizzled vets who remember the days of Fast Fiction and Thought Bubble in Leeds! We'll be hosting local artists and comic makers from across the country. Throughout the day, we'll have several group signings back-to-back where you can meet the artists, check out their work and treat yourself to some damn good comics! They'll be zines, books, prints, badges, stickers and more! This'll be a day to discover new talent and support your favourites, many of whom will be launching brand new publications."

And there's an added bonus for those who come to repeat signings through ther day. "Just like last year, our guests will even be working on a comic together, right in front of your very eyes! To get your hands on the comic our guests make, we'll have a stamp card system, one stamp per signing attended, and if you get four or more, you get a copy free! If you haven't picked up your free comic from last year yet, then make sure to bring those stamp cards with you and let us know." Oh, I'd better do that then. And buy a lot more comics today as well. Here's their lineup today, followed by photos and TikToks…

11-12: Andy Barron , Sar Cousins , Leo Fox , NanaSometimesDraws , Miranda Smart , Claude TC & Kiera Won

, , , , , & 12-1: Skai Campbell , Gemma Dunnell , Rebecca K Jones , Rein Lee , Peter Morey , Lauren O'Farrell & Francis Todd

, , , , , & 1-2: Millie Dobson , Ferry Gouw , Jim Hemmingfield , Fred Lanka , Emilia McKenzie & Lele Vives

, , , , & 2-3: Matthew Dooley , Mereida Fajardo , Ed Firth , Shane Melisse , Joe Stone , Luke Stuart & Rachel Tubb

, , , , , & 3-4: Will Humberstone , Clio Isadora , Joseph Killick , LJ McDonald , Will Powers & Ed Stockham

, , , , & 4-5: Josh Hicks , Shazleen Khan , KitsuneArt , Beck Kubrick , Mo Morrell , Rachael Smith & Timothy Winchester

, , , , , & 5-6: Sean Azzopardi, Gareth Hopkins, Douglas Noble, Mark Stafford, Dan White, Henry Widdicombe & Patrick Wray

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