Today's Marauders Rewrites Grant Morrison X-Men History (XSpoilers)

The new issue of Marauders out today sees Cybera from 2099 revive the remains of The Threshold, the earliest mutants from billions of years ago using her special skills. And we get to meet them for the first time.

This rewriting of the mutant history of the Marvel universe had already been covered, but we get to meet these refugees from the past for the very first time, and learn their names, and gifts.

Three new residents of Krakoa, but we learn more of their lives from times before time. And how they developed viruses to use as tools, such as translation. Basically, we are talking microbiological Babel Fish.

But they also used viruses as weapons, very specifically designed ones.

Viruses that turned against their makers. And not just common sentient viruses, but viruses with a plan. And Cassandra Nova knows them.

And states their names.

Sublime was created by Grant Morrison and Leinil Francis Yu for their New X-Men Annual in 2001, though has since been retrofitted into the Weapon X programme, as John Sublime, director of the creation of living weapons from Captain America up.

Sublime was the name of sentient bacterial life-form that was meant to have arisen during the beginnings of life on Earth, a concept that John Byrne had already developed for West Coast Avengers as That Which Endures. It survived infecting hosts, but mutants were immune to infection, and so they started a war against mutants, making humans suspicious of mutants, and turn to hatred, in an attempt wipe them out, and developed the mutant enhancing drug Kick, actually Sublime's bacterial body in a dose high enough to enable mutant body possession.

Later, Brian Wood and Olivier Coipel would develop Arkea in 2013's X-Men series, as a sibling to Sublime, in constant battle with them for dominance, and cast out from Earth by Sublime as a result. On her return as a cosmically evolved being, Sublime co-operated with the X-Men to defeat her.

And now it appears we have a brand new origin for both, created by the Threshold, and potentially explaining mutants' immunity from their effects…

MARAUDERS #7

MARVEL COMICS

AUG220851

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Eleonora Carlini (CA) Kael Ngu

HERE COMES YESTERDAY – PART 1! The Marauders have rescued the last survivor of Threshold from certain death with an assist from one of 2099's mutant heroes! Captain Pryde promised to help mutants in need, no matter where they are or when. But can the Marauders rescue an entire civilization in the past without erasing the future? And wait, haven't they seen Threshold's annihilators before?

Rated T+In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: $3.99 MARAUDERS #8

MARVEL COMICS

SEP221002

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Eleonora Carlini (CA) Peach Momoko

HERE COMES YESTERDAY – PART 2!

The Marauders go where no Krakoan has gone before! Back, at last, to the first mutant society ever! Kate Pryde might be allergic to the word "no," but can her crew really save the past without destroying the present? And as the Marauders plan to rescue yesterday, the Threshold Three run free today! But can Krakoa survive the experience? RATED T+In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: $3.99 MARAUDERS #9

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220901

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Eleonora Carlini (CA) Peach Momoko

HERE COMES YESTERDAY – PART 3!

Captain Pryde and the Marauders have vowed to save Threshold and all its mutants, no matter the odds. But maybe they should've checked those odds first! Witness the origins of Threshold and of mutantkind itself! And fight to protect those origins as the Marauders find they're not the only castaways from the future to take root in the deep past. All this?and the first appearance of GROVE, without whom the Krakoan era wouldn't exist!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: $3.99 MARAUDERS #10

MARVEL COMICS

OCT221110

Look for more information on this title in a future Marvel Previews!In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: $3.99