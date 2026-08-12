Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Mark Spears, spawn, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane Inks Mark Spears Cover For Spawn '77 #1

Todd McFarlane inks Mark Spears cover for Spawn '77 #1 out next month from Image Comics

Article Summary Todd McFarlane inks a new Mark Spears variant cover for Spawn '77 #1, launching next month from Image Comics.

Spawn '77 revives Todd McFarlane's 1977 teenage concept in a three-issue Spawn Universe miniseries with Mark Spears.

Todd McFarlane and Mark Spears introduce a new Spawn mythology story, with painted interiors and multiple variant covers.

Spawn '77 #1 hits comic shops on September 9, 2026 for $6.99, with issue #2 following on October 14.

Image Comics is adding two variant covers for the upcoming Spawn '77 #1 launch comic, revisiting Todd McFarlane's first attempt at a Spawn comic in 1977, when he was a sixteen-year-old high schooler, ahead of that moment's fiftieth anniversary as well as the upcoming 35th anniversary of the publication of Spawn #1 in 1992. One featuring Mark Spears' art with Todd McFarlane's inks, and a 1:100 copy-incentive variant that reproduces Todd McFarlane's very first drawing of the character from that year.

Spawn '77 is a new three-issue Spawn Universe miniseries co-written by Todd McFarlane and Mark Spears, with Spears providing fully-painted interior artwork for the series in his Spawn Universe interior debut. It was announced a number of years ago, but is now coming to fruition.

Todd McFarlane and Mark Speard say the series introduces a completely new character and story rooted in the Spawn mythology, exploring the dangers of knowing too much. The debut issue will launch with covers from Todd McFarlane, Mark Spears, and Emma Ríos, including multiple covers based on McFarlane's original 1977 design. Among them is a newly redrawn and recoloured version of the original artwork by McFarlane, an incentive variant featuring McFarlane's original 1977 piece, and a special retro logo incentive cover. Additional collector editions include a foil variant signed by McFarlane and a double-signed foil edition signed by both McFarlane and Spears.

Spawn 77 #1 arrives in comic shops on the 9th of September 2026, a 64-page debut issue for $6.99. #2 follows on the 14th of October.

SPAWN 77 #1 (OF 3)

(W) Todd McFarlane, Mark Spears (A/CA) Mark Spears

MINISERIES PREMIERE In 1977, a young artist had his first ideas for a character he would name Spawn. That man was TODD McFARLANE. Now, 49 years later, Spawn is an international sensation that has spawned (pun intended) a movie, toys, games, and an animated series. It has been translated into over a dozen languages with fans across the globe. Now, in collaboration with acclaimed artist MARK SPEARS, TODD McFARLANE brings a vision of his original idea to the Spawn Universe. A completely new and exciting take on the fan-favorite character. Covers from MARK SPEARS, TODD McFARLANE, EMMA RIOS, SHAWN CRYSTAL, and more. A wickedly different version of Spawn starts here. $6.99 9/9/2026

(W) Todd McFarlane, Mark Spears (A/CA) Mark Spears MINISERIES PREMIERE In 1977, a young artist had his first ideas for a character he would name Spawn. That man was TODD McFARLANE. Now, 49 years later, Spawn is an international sensation that has spawned (pun intended) a movie, toys, games, and an animated series. It has been translated into over a dozen languages with fans across the globe. Now, in collaboration with acclaimed artist MARK SPEARS, TODD McFARLANE brings a vision of his original idea to the Spawn Universe. A completely new and exciting take on the fan-favorite character. Covers from MARK SPEARS, TODD McFARLANE, EMMA RIOS, SHAWN CRYSTAL, and more. A wickedly different version of Spawn starts here. $6.99 9/9/2026 SPAWN 77 #2 (OF 3)

(W) Todd McFarlane, Mark Spears (A) Mark Spears (CA) Shawn Crystal

Spawn has made it his mission to rid the city of the influence of organized crime. But, he has gained the interest of someone…DIVINE. That's not a good thing. And with a shocking twist that no one will see coming, everyone will be clamoring for the final issue of SPAWN 77. $6.99 10/14/2026

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