Posted in: Collectibles, Comics | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, newlitg, todd mcfarlane

Todd McFarlane Sells Out in The Daily LITG, 8th of November, 2026

Todd McFarlane selling a majority share of McFarlane Toys to venture capital was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Todd McFarlane selling a majority share of McFarlane Toys led Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories for November 8, 2026.

The Daily LITG roundup tracks Todd McFarlane news alongside top comics, collectibles, pop culture, and TV stories.

Top trending links include AO3 outage updates, Avengers #1 sales, Chip Zdarsky on Spider-Man, and LEGO Mario Kart.

LITG also looks back across eight years of past November headlines and closes with comic book industry birthdays.

Todd McFarlane selling a majority share of McFarlane Toys to venture capital was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Todd McFarlane Sells Out in yesterday's Lying In The Gutters

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

In LITG one year ago, Absolute Joker

In the LITG two years ago, How I Met Your Karate Kid

LITG three years ago, Strutting the AT-AT Walk

LITG four years ago, House of the Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy Named GQ Men of the Year 2022

LITG five years ago, JLQ First Look

LITG six years ago, Arrow, WW84, Pokémon GO, and Philadelphia

LITG seven years ago, I was off to Thought Bubble

And DC was messing with Wonder Woman comic book issue numbers.

LITG eight years ago, no one was dying in Justice League

And there were more Cobblepots about.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Daredevil, Captain America, Battlestar Galactica and Creepy writer Roger McKenzie .

. Marilee Woch , editor at Majestic Comics.

, editor at Majestic Comics. Nameless, Officer Downe and Nixon's Pals, co-creator and Batman artist, Chris Burnham .

. Comic store employee at New Dimension Comics, Dan Greenwald .

. Steven Scott , writer for Vamperotica, Normandy Gold and Batman.

, writer for Vamperotica, Normandy Gold and Batman. Tom Feister, artist on Ex-Machina, G.I. Joe, Iron Man, Avengers, Green Lantern and Witchblade

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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