Todd McFarlane's First Lizard & Captain America in Amazing Spider-Man

Todd McFarlane's profile has been getting boosts in recent months. The anniversary success of Spawn and the expansion of that franchise into four ongoing series, movement on the Spawn movie and TV series, and the upcoming Spawn/Batman crossover with DC Comics. So naturally eyes turn to his earlier work. And while the current New Golden Age titles at DC Comics may his Infinity Inc work with Roy Thomas at DC Comics, it's his Spider-Man work which will always grab eyes, especially his Amazing Spider-Man run with David Michelenie. Going under the hammer today at Heritage Auctions are two issues of that run, slabbed at CGC 9.8, including his first take on The Lizard in Amazing Spider-Man #313, with bids totalling $79 and his first take on Captain America with Silver Sable in Amazing Spider-Man #323 topping $91. How much higher will they go until the hammer falls?

After Amazing Spider-Man #313 in 1989, Todd McFarlane would return to The Lizard to launch his own written-and-drawn Spider-Man series from Marvel in 1990, before leaving to start Image Comics in 1992. While Amazing Spider-Man #323, going twice-monthly for the Summer, and having Todd McFarlane draw only part of the six-part Assassin Nation storyline was the kind of issue that saw Todd McFarlane want to seize reins, first on Spider-Man and then on his own titles. It's a spirit he has maintained, even now he is returning to Batman for his crossover.

The Amazing Spider-Man #313 (Marvel, 1989) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Lizard appearance. Todd McFarlane cover and art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $18. CGC census 10/22: 579 in 9.8, 3 higher.

The Amazing Spider-Man #323 (Marvel, 1989) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Captain America, Silver Sable, and Solo appearances. Todd McFarlane cover and art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $12. CGC census 10/22: 403 in 9.8, 3 higher.

