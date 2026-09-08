Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: hottest comics, lanterns, prince of cats, spawn

Todd McFarlane's Prince Of Cats: The Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week

Todd McFarlane's Prince Of Cats takes the lead in The Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week with Scorched

Article Summary Todd McFarlane's Prince Of Cats debuts in Scorched #54, driving the week's hottest comic with a strong aftermarket surge.

CovrPrice's Top 10 Hottest Comics spotlights Prince Of Cats, Venom #261, Nightwing #140, and Spawn #1 heat.

Lanterns speculation boosts Green Lantern keys, while Geiger rises on Netflix news and X-Men #139 gains MCU buzz.

Captain America #15's Mephisto cover stays hot as first appearances, standout art, and media rumors fuel demand.

Bleeding Cool mentioned that Todd McFarlane's Prince Of Cats would be a thing. And so it seems with Scorched #54 topping the hottest comic books this past week. With Lanterns, Venom, Geiger, Nightwing, X-Men and Armageddon filling the charts, a mix of first appearances, hot cover artists and media deals. All joining the Top 10 Hottest Comics List, courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions…

SCORCHED #54 – RAYMOND GAY | IMAGE | 2026 Spawn's world is about to get a whole lot darker, thanks to cats. Specifically, the Prince of Cats. There isn't much known about this antagonist just yet. He was introduced as a cryptic yet sinister villain in this issue. He vaguely references his intent and has no qualms about threatening families (yes, the women and the children, too). Whoever this new villain is, the first in-book and cover appearance for the character is daunting. The Prince of Cats is likely to be a haunting figure in the universe for days to come. We tracked it at a high sale of $33 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $24. VENOM #261 – ITO | MARVEL | 2026 What a spectacular cover to introduce Ito into the Marvel fandom. Ito continues to deliver stellar artwork, stepping it up with each cover release. This variant marks the first Ito Marvel cover, and it hit the mark! Fans of Ito got a taste of the cover when he posted the artwork on Instagram about 2 months ago. Since then, it has been a gruelling wait to see this cover hit shelves in order to add it to a personal collection! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18. NIGHTWING #140 – DAN MORA – SWIMSUIT | DC | 2026 DC has plenty of eye-candy characters to throw on a variant cover, but Nightwing stands in a league of his own. Dick Grayson's swimsuit covers became popular after his first Pumpkin Spicy Cover last year. Since then, fans can't get enough of Dick Grayson's summer activities. With October just around the corner, it might be wise to keep a lookout for another pumpkin cover on the horizon! We tracked it at a high sale of $27 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $9. GREEN LANTERN #49 – DARRYL BANKS – DIRECT | DC | 1994 This book is what starts off the fall of the hero Hal Jordan into the villain Parallax. In the storyline Emerald Twilight, Hal is so distraught at the loss of Coast City that he takes matters into his own hands. He attempts to bring the city back, using the Green Lantern ring. Condemned by the Guardians of the Universe, Hal snaps and kills many Green Lanterns, as well as absorbs the Central Power Battery, taking on the name Parallax. In this issue, we see Hal go up against and defeat tons of Green Lanterns, while taking their rings. This story has been a big topic of speculation for fans of the Lanterns series. Will it play out? No one knows right now! We tracked it at a high sale of $43 for a raw VF copy and a current raw NM FMV of $23. GEIGER #1 – GARY FRANK – REGULAR | IMAGE | 2021 Netflix loves turning to comic books for inspiration for its next shows or movies. They have taken indie comics like THE SANDMAN, THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY, SWEET TOOTH, THE OLD GUARD, and others, and delivered stellar live-action adaptations. It looks like it was time for a refresh on properties, as last week, Netflix acquired 6 brand new properties! One of those properties was Geiger. GEIGER was officially acquired by Netflix back in July, but it was only announced through whats-on-netflix.com this past week. The announcement has caused a surge in sales for this key issue! We tracked it at a high sale of $35 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $27. GREEN LANTERN #25 – IVAN REIS – REGULAR | DC | 2007 This week's episode of Lanterns did not provide more information to support the Atrocitus theory. Anton, played by Paul Ben-Victor, has been widely speculated to be the Red Lantern, Atrocitus. While Anton is not quite Atros, Atrocitus' real name, there is one piece of evidence to support the theory. Anton has a very similar tragic backstory to Atrocitus. Is this enough to seal his destiny? For many fans, it is. Which is why this book is going crazy on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $260 for a Graded 9.8 and a current raw NM FMV of $33. SPAWN #1 – TODD MCFARLANE – DIRECT | IMAGE | 1992 Spawn has been getting renewed attention lately, led by the launch of Spawn '77, a new miniseries based on Todd McFarlane's original Spawn design from when he was a teenager. The release includes several high-ratio variants, including McFarlane artwork and an Amazing Spider-Man #300 homage. There's also growing attention around Spawn's 35th anniversary in 2027, continued expansion of the Spawn Universe, and recent discussion of an unreleased animated Spawn project. In an interview last month, McFarlane mentioned that a 90-minute Spawn animated film had been nearly completed. However, due to a disagreement with production, McFarlane bought back the rights to the entire project. McFarlane himself states that this production has both the voices of Mark Hamill as Twitch and Keith David returning to voice Spawn. It sounds like a masterpiece waiting to be released! We tracked it at a high sale of $48 for a raw VF copy and a current raw NM FMV of $24. GREEN LANTERN #50 – DARRYL BANKS – REGULAR | DC | 1994 Another week, another Lanterns episode. This show really took off, and viewers were happy to go along with the ride. The story is intriguing and makes several nods to classic comic storylines. In fact, this book is trending because many viewers believe Hal Jordan will become Parallax in the series! Little clues in the show, like the gold on Hal's ring, were enough for fans to speculate on the direction of the first season. Has there been any other supporting evidence? None at the moment, but maybe next week's episodes will allude to more of this storyline. We tracked it at a high sale of $18 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $11. X-MEN #139 – JOHN BYRNE – DIRECT | MARVEL | 1980 Marvel is kicking things into high gear with the MCU. It looks like all the pieces have been laid out for the mutant saga, and now all the fun speculation begins. This week, we get rumors about casting. A known leaker has reported that Marvel has been in talks with Emma Myers (Wednesday) about a "huge" MCU role. Emma Myers has been a fan favourite for the casting of Gwen Stacy/Ghost Spider. However, it looks like fans have also speculated that she could come on board as Kitty Pryde. Since Spider-Gwen is far into Spider-Man's mythos and we haven't even gotten Miles Morales yet, fans have settled on believing this could be our new Kitty Pryde! We tracked it at a high sale of $22 for a raw FN copy and a current raw NM FMV of $21. CAPTAIN AMERICA #15 – SKAN SRISUWAN | MARVEL | 2026 Mephisto's cover has been really heating up! Last week, this book hit our Top Ten before it was released. Once it hit shelves, it experienced another wave of sales and a spike in value. This book has been hunted down for the phenomenal artwork by Srisuwan. It is also a fantastic Marvel cover put up for open order. Mephisto has yet to debut in the MCU, but once he does, covers like this would be classic pieces of artwork! We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw copy and a current raw NM FMV of $25.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, September 6th, 2026.

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