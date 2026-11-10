Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: harley quinn, joanne starer

TOLDJA: Joanne Starer Is The New Harley Quinn Writer With Lukas Ketner

TOLDJA: Joanne Starer is the new Harley Quinn writer, with artist Lukas Ketner from DC Comics in February 2027

Article Summary Joanne Starer is confirmed as the new Harley Quinn writer, with Lukas Ketner joining as artist from issue #71.

Harley Quinn #71 launches February 24, 2027, kicking off a new DC era with chaos, comedy, and danger.

The new Harley Quinn run sends Harley from Brooklyn to Paris on a wild Mona Lisa heist with assassins on her trail.

Harley Quinn #71 also brings back Sy Borgman, teases a bat mitzvah for Harley, and a new look starts in #72.

On the 17th of September, I wrote and published the article Is Joanne Starer The New DC Writer For Harley Quinn? And the answer, as revealed today, was yes- yes, she is. Joanne Starer and Lukas Ketner are the new creative team taking over Harley Quinn in February with Harley Quinn #71. DC Comics posted the following;

"On February 24, 2027, DC's Harley Quinn comic book series enters a new era with writer Joanne Starer (Dinner Date) and artist Lukas Ketner (Batman – Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns). Starer and Ketner are taking Harley from Brooklyn to France in a new story that finds her living with two terrible roommates, traveling abroad with a forged Justice League ID, assembling an unlikely crew of super-powered individuals, and attempting the most Harley Quinn-esque caper imaginable: stealing the Mona Lisa from the Louvre. And as if that isn't enough trouble, an international cadre of assassins is after Harley's head. Before Harley can take Paris, however, Harley Quinn #71 has some unfinished business closer to home, including haunting childhood memories, an adult bat mitzvah, and one very important question: If you invite Batman to a bat mitzvah, does he have to show up? "At her core, Harley is basically a little kid who desperately wants love, attention, and approval," said Joanne Starer. "Sometimes she acts out, because even negative attention is attention. But deep down, she just wants someone to be proud of her." And Harley's problems aren't confined to France. She stole something from the Eraser, and now he's out to erase her. The new story will also bring back longtime Harley ally Sy Borgman. "In Paris, she's not a sidekick. She's not a girlfriend. She's out to make a name for herself as an individual so the world will take her seriously," continued Starer. "It's a new city, a new adventure, and a new storyline."

"Harley Quinn #71, publishing on February 24, written by Joanne Starer with art by Lukas Ketner and Dave McCaig and a main cover by David Nakayama, will also feature variant covers by Yona, Nimit Malavia, and Khary Randolph. Readers can get their first look at these variants, plus Ketner's artwork from the new run, below. "Lukas isn't just a phenomenal artist. Every page he turns in has extra jokes and surprises," said Starer. "And wait till you see his action scenes! Nothing I write is ever too absurd for him. He matches my level of weird, and then takes it up a notch."

Harley will also get a new look beginning with Harley Quinn #72, designed by artist David Nakayama, who joins the series as the new main cover artist.

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