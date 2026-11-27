Posted in: Batman, BBC, Comics, DC Comics, Doctor Who, Image, TV | Tagged: banksy, graffiti, Leake Street, london, spawn, tom baker

Tom Baker's Doctor Who, Spawn, And The Leake Street Graffiti Of London

Tom Baker, Spawn, Batman, the Grinch, Monopoly Man and the Leake Street Graffiti of London last night

Article Summary Leake Street Graffiti of London remains the city’s longest legal wall, a 300-metre tunnel of ever-changing street art.

Under Waterloo Station, the former Eurostar approach became a 24-hour graffiti space after Banksy’s 2008 festival.

Official rules now embrace Leake Street’s live, evolving culture, where artists can freely paint over existing work.

Leake Street Arches has grown into a vibrant London destination, mixing legal graffiti, events, food and immersive shows.

Leake Street Tunnel, the 300-metre authorised graffiti space under Waterloo Station, remains London's longest legal wall, where anyone can paint and (mostly) expect their work to vanish within days. I left the pub, full of Titan Comics and Forbidden Planet staff last night, and wandered through on my way home.

The tunnel, formerly an approach road for the Eurostar terminal at Waterloo, fell quiet after the trains moved to St Pancras in 2007. Ownership passed to Network Rail in 2008, and traffic through it was restricted. In the gap, street artist Banksy organised a festival inviting stencil artists and setting one condition: do not paint over anyone else's work. A second festival ran that August. The rule did not last. Official guidance from the landlord now states the opposite. "The art in the tunnel is by its nature live and evolving. Your work may be painted over or modified, just as you may paint over or modify existing works by other artists." Painting is encouraged, free, and open twenty-four hours a day. Only paint is supposed to go on the walls, though paste-ups and stickers appear anyway.

The result is a constantly shifting surface of brick and spray, artists work in plain sight, pieces last hours or a week and walls, doors, arches and sections of the ceiling are covered. It remains the only enclosed space in London where street art is legally permitted, and one of the few such sites in the UK. Surrounding Leake Street Arches house venues, food and events, including immersive productions and brand takeovers that use the painted walls as a backdrop. I previously visited the arches for a Y: The Last Man immersive event in 2021, but it is an entirely different experience now. Here's a little video and gallery…

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