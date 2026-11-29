Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: bill jemas, fantastic four, mark waid, ryan north, tom brevoort

Tom Brevoort's Plans For Fantastic Four And Thor Twenty Years Later

Tom Brevoort's plans for Fantastic Four and Thor to make Bill Jemas happy, twenty years later

Article Summary Tom Brevoort says the key Fantastic Four plot in Ryan North’s run began as a Bill Jemas-era plan 20 years ago.

The vanished Baxter Building storyline was first devised by Brevoort and Mark Waid for a working-class Fantastic Four.

Brevoort details how Reed Richards’ drastic time-pocket choice split the team and sent Fantastic Four on the road.

He also links that Marvel era to an unused Matt Wagner Thor pitch, echoing ideas in Al Ewing’s Mortal Thor.

Marvel SVP and Executive Editor Tom Brevoort has revealed on his Substack that the seed of the recent Ryan North run on Fantastic Four, probably my favourite since Walter Simonson, came from him and Brevoort twenty years ago, and from specific demands from then-publisher Bill Jemas.

"The set-up at the beginning of Ryan North's FANTASTIC FOUR run, in which the Baxter Building and the city block surrounding it, vanished into time had actually been conceived twenty years earlier by Mark Waid and myself, when we were trying to come up with a way to logically get into then-Marvel President Bill Jemas' mandated concept of the FF as working class heroes. This is why Waid was given a special thanks credit on the issue where we laid out what had happened. Didn't work when we came up with it, but it was still useful many years later, and it's time eventually came."

At the time it was described thus:

"When the Baxter Building was attacked by a horde of invaders from the Negative Zone, Mr. Fantastic was forced to take drastic action. He shunted the Baxter Building and the surrounding city block into a temporal pocket for protection. Everyone contained within will reappear, safe and sound–but in one year's time. Among the displaced are both the Thing and Alicia's children, as well as Franklin and Valeria Richards. Mr. Fantastic's decision caused a rift among the team and left them without a home. After a period of separation, the foursome has reunited and found forgiveness. Together once more, they hit the road, seeking new adventures."

And the way of things twenty years ago also forms the background of one plan for Thor that never came to pass.

"At that time, under Bill Jemas and Joe Quesada, and particularly embodied by the books that Axel Alonso was editing as well as the early Ultimate line, there was a strong pivot into more grounded and less fantastical fare, albeit still with super-powers and costumes and the like. These were still super hero comics, after all, but they were ones that took themselves a bit more seriously, even when they were being satirical."

If you want to read the plan for Thor that Matt Wagner had that never came to pass, it can be found here. It is also notable that it is not entirely dissimilar to the current Mortal Thor run from Al Ewing…

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