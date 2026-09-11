Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, tom holland, Triple H

Tom Holland And Triple H Join Amazing Spider-Man #1000

Tom Holland, Destin Daniel Cretton and Triple H join the credits of Amazing Spider-Man #1000 from Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics has made some changes to the listings for Amazing Spider-Man #1000. "Now I Can Rest" by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin has been renamed "I Can Never Rest". They have added a new story, "The Big Night" by WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and current Spider-Man artist Ed McGuinness. This guy…

And they also have an exclusive interview with actor Tom Holland and Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton. These guys…

Here's the full listing…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000

Written by Joe Kelly, Noah Hawley, Frank Miller, Dan Slott, J.M. Dematteis, Brian Michael Bendis, Larry Lieber, More

Art by Pepe Larraz, John Romita Jr. Patrick Gleason, Peach Momoko, Marcos Martin, Stuart Immonen, Humberto Ramos, & More

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 will be led by an epic story by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz that serves as both a culmination of their work on the title so far AND a pivotal moment that launches into the next phase of their acclaimed run! Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades. Who is this Ravage? And how will his history-shattering power force Peter to question his very legacy? It's one of Spider-Man's most personal battles to date, and one that will shape his path for the next 1,000 issues! Then, the giant-size spectacular continues with special anniversary stories by an unprecedented lineup of renowned creators from legendary Spider-Man creators and modern superstars to surprise contributors! The talent includes the likes of John Romita Jr., Frank Miller, Peach Momoko, Stuart Immonen, Brian Michael Bendis, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis, Patrick Gleason, Marcos Martin and, making his Marvel Comics debut, screenwriter Noah Hawley (Alien: Earth)!

"Still Standing" by Noah Hawley and Patrick Gleason introduces an older Peter Parker as he reflects on his life and suits up for one final adventure.

"Requiem for a Goblin" by J.M. DeMatteis and Humberto Ramos revisits the aftermath of a pivotal moment in Spider-Man history: the death of Harry Osborn.

"Tears of the Spider-Queen" by Frank Miller and Peach Momoko pits Spider-Man against the deadly ninjas of the Hand

"The Big Night" by WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Ed McGuinness

"The Gesture" by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen is a mighty team-up between Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey's greatest foes!

"Of Webs and Six-Guns" by Larry Lieber and Giuseppe Camuncoli by Larry Lieber and Giuseppe Camuncoli takes Spidey on a rousing Western-style adventure!

"I Can Never Rest" by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin brings readers back to the night that changed Peter Parker's life in a revelatory and heartbreaking story exploring Uncle Ben's death.

And more, including an interview with actor Tom Holland and Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton! 9/30/26 $9.99

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