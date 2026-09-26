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Tom Holland Talks Ultimate Spider-Man In Amazing Spider-Man #1000

Tom Holland talks about his love for Brian Michael Bendis' Ultimate Spider-Man in Amazing Spider-Man #1000, to which Bendis also contributes

I knew Tom Holland when he was a kid. Mostly through his Dad, but we'd bump into each other in Kingston-Upon-Thames when he was a kid. Even when he wasn't, you'd see him occasionally on the 85 bus to Putney, once with Zendaya, I recall. It was that kind of bus, Stormzy had his own reserved spot on the top deck at the back. And I still see him around, these days it's usually in a very swish sports car, driving at 20 mph through Richmond Park. Anyway, he also pops by Amazing Spider-Man #1000 released early today for Local Comic Shop Day.

Oh yes, and according to "The Gesture" by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen in this issue described as "a mighty team-up between Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey's greatest foes!" (it isn't) in the Marvel 616 Universe, Spider-Man does not have a film franchise. Instead, that's Rocket Racer's gig, who, I guess, is not played by Tom Holland. In the 616, Tom Holland is about to launch his record year in Billy Elliott. But he does talk about Spider-Man in the back of Amazing Spider-Man #1000, he and Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton talk Spider-Man.

And Tom Holland reveals his favourite Spider-Man comics are Ultimate Spider-Man, as written by Bendis. He tells Marvel, "My favourite moment, and I tried to get it into this movie, Destin, and you'll remember this, is in Ultimate Spider-Man. He is on his way to fight Doc Ock, and Kraven shows up and kind of throws a bit of a spanner in the works. And you think as you're reading it, they're like, oh, there's about to be this, like, massive action sequence between Spider-Man and Kraven. And it completely, like, undercuts the tension, because Spider-Man just punches him once and essentially, like, buries him in the ground. And I just remember reading that before the first movie, before Spider-Man: Homecoming. And I've been pitching that idea for over a decade. I just, I always loved that moment. And the Ultimate Spider-Man for me is the series that I resonated with the most and the one that I pulled the most inspiration from. And that particular moment always makes me laugh out loud when I revisit it…" Destin added "That's hilarious, because when you pitched that to me, it was like you pitched it as if you came up with the idea last night. I didn't know you'd been sitting on it." Well, let's run it, from Ultimate Spider-Man #21 by Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley from 2002… it is a cracker.

Tom Holland also tells us "I think a really good story is the Clone Saga, also from Ultimate Spider-Man. I really like that one a lot. And I love that scene on the roof of the train when he comes face-to-face with Spider-Woman for the first time. I remember that really affecting me." But he's open to other costumes from other Spider-Man comics as well."I like the Bag-Man because I love his relationship with Johnny Storm. That would be something I would really be eager to try to explore in the future. The 2099 is another favorite. It's epic. I would look so stupid in that costume, Destin. He's supposed to be like, he's like 6 foot, an absolute man mountain of a person. I would look ridiculous in that." I dunno, Tom, after the sauna scene in Brand New Day, I think you'll be fine…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000

Written by Joe Kelly, Noah Hawley, Frank Miller, Dan Slott, J.M. Dematteis, Brian Michael Bendis, Larry Lieber, More

Art by Pepe Larraz, John Romita Jr. Patrick Gleason, Peach Momoko, Marcos Martin, Stuart Immonen, Humberto Ramos, & More

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 will be led by an epic story by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz that serves as both a culmination of their work on the title so far AND a pivotal moment that launches into the next phase of their acclaimed run! Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades. Who is this Ravage? And how will his history-shattering power force Peter to question his very legacy? It's one of Spider-Man's most personal battles to date, and one that will shape his path for the next 1,000 issues! Then, the giant-size spectacular continues with special anniversary stories by an unprecedented lineup of renowned creators from legendary Spider-Man creators and modern superstars to surprise contributors! The talent includes the likes of John Romita Jr., Frank Miller, Peach Momoko, Stuart Immonen, Brian Michael Bendis, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis, Patrick Gleason, Marcos Martin and, making his Marvel Comics debut, screenwriter Noah Hawley (Alien: Earth)! " Still Standing" by Noah Hawley and Patrick Gleason introduces an older Peter Parker as he reflects on his life and suits up for one final adventure.

introduces an older Peter Parker as he reflects on his life and suits up for one final adventure. "Requiem for a Goblin" by J.M. DeMatteis and Humberto Ramos revisits the aftermath of a pivotal moment in Spider-Man history: the death of Harry Osborn.

revisits the aftermath of a pivotal moment in Spider-Man history: the death of Harry Osborn. "Tears of the Spider-Queen" by Frank Miller and Peach Momoko pits Spider-Man against the deadly ninjas of the Hand

pits Spider-Man against the deadly ninjas of the Hand "The Big Night" by WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Ed McGuinness

"The Gesture" by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen is a mighty team-up between Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey's greatest foes!

is a mighty team-up between Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey's greatest foes! "Of Webs and Six-Guns" by Larry Lieber and Giuseppe Camuncoli takes Spidey on a rousing Western-style adventure!

takes Spidey on a rousing Western-style adventure! "I Can Never Rest" by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin brings readers back to the night that changed Peter Parker's life in a revelatory and heartbreaking story exploring Uncle Ben's death.

brings readers back to the night that changed Peter Parker's life in a revelatory and heartbreaking story exploring Uncle Ben's death. And more, including an interview with actor Tom Holland and Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton! 9/30/26 $9.99

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