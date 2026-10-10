Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Tom King

Tom King On Superman In The Daily LITG, 10th Of October, 2026

Tom King And Mitch Gerads On Superman was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Tom King on Superman leads Bleeding Cool’s Daily LITG, topping yesterday’s most-read stories with Mitch Gerads.

NYCC news dominates the charts, from Absolute Justice and Grant Morrison’s James Bond to new X-Men reveals.

A roundup of additional comics exclusives covers Marvel, DC, IDW, sales charts, giveaways, and major panel news.

LITG also looks back across eight years of October 10 headlines, from Moon Knight and Absolute Batman to birthdays.

Tom King And Mitch Gerads On Superman was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Tom King And Mitch Gerads On Superman and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, A New Moon Knight Series and the ten most popular stories, yesterday

LITG two years ago, Absolute Batman #1

LITG three years ago, Amazing Spider-Man #35 Preview

LITG four years ago, Adventures Of Superman

LITG five years ago: The Lenny Henry Show

LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO, He-Men and The Boys

LITG seven years ago, Jonathan Hickman ended Powers Of X

LITG eight years ago, Jim Lee was talking Batpenis

And Venom was slipping extra tongue onto the collector market.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Director of Brand, Editorial at Skybound, and former Lying In The Gutters editor, Arune Singh .

. Comics editor, Linda Grant .

. TMNT artist Michael Dialynas .

. Old Man Logan artist Ibraim Roberson.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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