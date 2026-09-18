Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Tom King, wonder woman

Tom King To Stop Writing Wonder Woman In 2026

Tom King To Stop Writing Wonder Woman In 2026... the word is out.

As revealed in DC Comics' December 2026 solicits and solicitations, Tom King and Daniel Sampere's final issue of Wonder Woman will be with Wonder Woman #40. I have rather enjoyed their run on the series. Not everyone else has, though. And it ends with a bang, a final confrontation with the Matriarch, her father, the Sovereign, and all the violent villains they can lay their hands on to finally colonise Paradise Island. Oh yes and it even comes with a Jamie Hewlett cover too.

Wonder Woman #40

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere

Covers: Daniel Sampere, David Nakayama, Julian Totino Tedesco, Jamie Hewlett

The Matriarch and her father, the Sovereign, have gathered a group of violent villains to destroy Wonder Woman and all that she represents. Can Diana and her family stand strong and protect the shores of Themyscira from the ultimate threat? Witness the monumental conclusion of the Wonder War and the historic run by Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King and superstar artist Daniel Sampere! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Of course, Tom King previously planned for a hundred-issue run on the character. Speaking to AIPT, Tom King talked about his curtailed plans for the series. "I have various images in my head of what it could be, but there has been some stuff that has organically evolved, things that we've changed because the audience responded to them, that are more emphasized… from issue #1. But I think the thematic through-line from issue #1 to the end is there. I mean, I wanted to, when I first started, do 100 issues, so I'm disappointed in myself for not getting that." King explained that his increasingly busy schedule outside comics, including work on projects like Lanterns, made a longer run impossible. Still, he said he's "incredibly happy and joyous" with where the story is ending and believes it wraps up what he and Sampere set out to do.

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