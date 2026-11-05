Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Myth Of 8-Opus, Tom Scioli

Tom Scioli Writes and Draws The Myth of 8-Opus from Image Comics

Tom Scioli Writes and Draws The Myth of 8-Opus from Image Comics for February 2027

Article Summary Tom Scioli’s The Myth Of 8-Opus launches at Image Comics on 24 February 2027 as a new ongoing sci-fi series.

The series follows 8-Opus, a vanished cosmic warrior who wakes in a techno-mystic tomb and vows brutal revenge.

Scioli calls The Myth Of 8-Opus the most exciting comic of his career, packed with alien worlds and strange foes.

Issue #1 features covers by Tom Scioli, Erik Larsen, Jim Rugg, plus a D’orc team-up variant from Scioli.

Image Comics has announced The Myth of 8-Opus, a new ongoing series from Tom Scioli launching on the 24th February 2027, and part of their 35th Anniversary branding and promotions.. The pitch is pure Tom Scioli: for centuries, intergalactic peace was kept by a warrior known only as 8-Opus. Ten years ago he disappeared. Chaos followed. He wakes up buried in a techno-cosmic sarcophagus inside a crimson pyramid on a hellish grailworld, kept alive by science, sorcery and spite, and decides the people who put him there are going to regret it. Tom Scioli has spent the last decade moving between licensed properties and personal projects with the same Kirby-inflected energy. Bleeding Cool has covered him remixing Jack Kirby's 1940 Solar Legion story into Starr Warriors, doing the Fantastic Four Grand Design for Marvel, writing and drawing the Go-Bots reboot for IDW, and co-creating Transformers vs. G.I. Joe. 8-Opus looks like the purest version of the thing he keeps returning to: big cosmic action drawn and written by one person who treats the medium as a place where you can still do things that don't make sense anywhere else.

"I'm working around the clock to make the most exciting comic of my career, taking every lesson I've ever learned and applying it to full effect. There's nothing on earth I'd rather be doing than writing and drawing this book. I'm having the time of my life and I think you will too. It's a tale of alien worlds, strange creatures, unbeatable foes, trials, triumphs and human drama. This is the sort of thing you can only do in comics. I can honestly say you've never seen a comic quite like this" – Tom Scioli.

The first issue will have the usual Image Comics variant treatment with a main cover by Tom Scioli, a variant by Image Comics co-founder Erik Larsen, one by Jim Rugg, and a D'orc team-up variant also by Scioli. It arrives the same month Ghost Machine is launching its first big Unnamed crossover, with two different kinds of large-scale creator-driven science fiction at once. Whether 8-Opus ends up reading like a spiritual successor to Gødland or something stranger will depend on how much of the Kirby DNA Scioli decides to lean into this time. The Myth of 8-Opus hits shops on the 24th of February, 2027.

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