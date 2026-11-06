Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, Tom Scioli

Tom Scioli's Myth Of 8-Opus In The Daily LITG, 6th of November, 2026

Tom Scioli Writes and Draws The Myth of 8-Opus In The Daily LITG, for the 6th of November, 2026

Article Summary Tom Scioli’s The Myth of 8-Opus from Image Comics leads Bleeding Cool’s Daily LITG as the top-read story of the day.

Daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s biggest stories, from comics news to gaming, collectibles, and pop culture buzz.

Tom Scioli headlines a wider lineup featuring Ghost Machine, Judge Dredd, Titan Manga launches, and comic shop news.

The November 6, 2026 LITG also looks back across eight years of trending stories, plus comic industry birthdays.

Tom Scioli Writes and Draws The Myth of 8-Opus was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Tom Scioli Writes and Draws The Myth of 8-Opus on Bleeding Cool

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Dani Moonstar

Jumping Back Into the Dexter verse, two years ago

LITG three years ago, Tom Brevoort Vs Variety

LITG four years ago, New Coin Pokemon

LITG five years ago, Seattle, Are These Your Stolen Comics

LITG six years ago, Arrow, Pokémon GO, and Avengers #38

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG seven years ago, Kevin Eastman was drawing X-Men

And DC 5G plans were still playing out.

LITG eight years ago, Tom King had worries

And Rick Grimes was getting a movie

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Lara Antal , comics artist, co-creator of Tales Of The Night Watchman, owner/publisher of So What Press

, comics artist, co-creator of Tales Of The Night Watchman, owner/publisher of So What Press Jeff Pina , graphic novelist of Dr. Oblivion's Guide to Teenage Dating, Imaginatives, Monkey In Space, SuperPawn and Bosco & Fleet: Detectives of the Occult Sciences.

, graphic novelist of Dr. Oblivion's Guide to Teenage Dating, Imaginatives, Monkey In Space, SuperPawn and Bosco & Fleet: Detectives of the Occult Sciences. Marlin Shoop , artist on Grimm Fairy Tales and GI Joe.

, artist on Grimm Fairy Tales and GI Joe. Jenni Gregory, writer/artist on Dreamwalker, Summoner, Abby's Menagerie, Rocs' Keep, Becky's Alie

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!