Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: detective comics, Mikel Janin, Tom Taylor

Tom Taylor And Mikel Janín To Leave Detective Comics In 2027

Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín to leave Detective Comics in 2027 after Clark Kent: Murderer

A ne house ad has done the job that a press release hasn't. Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín are done with Detective Comics. The six-issue Clark Kent: Murderer story that begins with Detective Comics #1115 is their last one. When they took over from Ram V in the DC All-In relaunch, both sounded keen on staying. Mikel Janín told AIPT he was "all in for a long run, three years at least. Hopefully more!" Tom Taylor said much the same. From Detective Comics #1090 to the end of this final arc, it looks closer to two and a half. Four moire issues in 2027, expect the change in May…

What they did get through was a run of solidly commercial Bat-books: the anti-fear virus story, the Green Arrow/Black Canary "Flight" arc, some Bad Seeds crossover material, and now a murder mystery with Clark Kent in the dock. Classic Taylor territory—personal stakes, a big name in trouble, and Batman as the man who has to dig everyone out of it. Classic Janín art, too: the kind of clean, fluid superhero work that still looks expensive even when the page count doesn't. Whether this arc quietly intersects with Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez's "Bruce Wayne gets assassinated in public" story over in the main Batman title is the sort of thing people like me are already drawing lines between. DC Comics has not confirmed any such connection.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1115

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Mikel Janin

CLARK KENT: MURDERER BEGINS! Clark Kent–murderer?! Mild-mannered reporter Clark Kent has been accused of murder! Incarcerated and awaiting trial, he is visited by the one man who can clear his name: Batman! But when the Dark Knight Detective gathers evidence to free his friend, he uncovers more evidence condemning Clark than exonerating him. The World's Greatest Detective faces one of the most difficult–and personal–murder mysteries of his career in this new arc from Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin that could redefine the relationship of the World's Finest forever! $4.99 11/18/2026

CLARK KENT: MURDERER BEGINS! Clark Kent–murderer?! Mild-mannered reporter Clark Kent has been accused of murder! Incarcerated and awaiting trial, he is visited by the one man who can clear his name: Batman! But when the Dark Knight Detective gathers evidence to free his friend, he uncovers more evidence condemning Clark than exonerating him. The World's Greatest Detective faces one of the most difficult–and personal–murder mysteries of his career in this new arc from Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin that could redefine the relationship of the World's Finest forever! $4.99 11/18/2026 DETECTIVE COMICS #1116

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Mikel Janin

CLARK KENT: MURDERER CONTINUES! With Clark Kent still behind bars, Batman races to uncover the truth behind the murder that led to this incarceration. But as the mystery of this case continues to deepen, the Dark Knight Detective finds himself faced with evidence that forces him to ask one of the most difficult questions of his life: Did Clark Kent really commit murder? $4.99 12/16/2026

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