Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: fantastic four, jonathan hickman, midnight

Tomorrow Is Marvel Midnight Monday On Bleeding Cool

Tomorrow Is Marvel Midnight Monday On Bleeding Cool... or at least it will be for me. Want to play along?

Article Summary Marvel Midnight Monday hits Bleeding Cool tomorrow, with scoops, spoilers, analysis, and fresh Marvel Midnight leaks.

Marvel Midnight launches October 7, 2026, as Marvel’s horror universe, reimagining top heroes in darker forms.

Midnight X-Men, Midnight Fantastic Four, and Midnight Spider-Man lead the line from Hickman, Percy, and Johnson.

Final FOC for all three Marvel Midnight #1 issues lands tomorrow as Marvel builds a shared horror universe.

Tomorrow is the final FOC cut-off date for the first issue of the Marvel Midnight Universe, which will be published on the 7th of October 2026. To celebrate, all I write and publish tomorrow will be Marvel Midnight Universe stories. Scoops, revelations, new behind-the-scenes stories, analysis, details, the lot. Spoilers will be clearly labelled so you can avoid them if you wish… but consider this a warning. We're going all-in. No, wait, that's DC, but you know what I mean. If you have your own Midnight-related observations, leaks, etc, send them over…

On the 7th of May, Marvel Comics posted a short teaser: "THE LIGHT HAD ITS TURN. Marvel Comics presents MIDNIGHT, a terrifying new universe coming this fall." That same day, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Jonathan Hickman, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, and Benjamin Percy would be the lead writers. It described Midnight as Marvel's answer to DC's Absolute Universe and Vertigo, and it tied the title to the old Midnight Sons brand. Early talk pointed towards the likes of Blade, Ghost Rider, Morbius, and other classic horror characters. The official lineup was different. Instead of leading with those characters, Marvel rebuilt its biggest heroes as horror figures. Midnight X-Men #1. Written by Jonathan Hickman. Art by Matteo Della Fonte . New York is split between vampire courts and mutant empyres. A weak peace is failing, and ordinary people are stuck in the middle. Marvel's line is simple: the X-Men no longer fight for acceptance. They hunger for blood.

. New York is split between vampire courts and mutant empyres. A weak peace is failing, and ordinary people are stuck in the middle. Marvel's line is simple: the X-Men no longer fight for acceptance. They hunger for blood. Midnight Fantastic Four #1. Written by Benjamin Percy. Art by Kev Walker . An obsessive scientist opens something that should have stayed closed. He and three others are changed in horrible ways. This is not a team that explores the unknown to save the world. It risks unleashing it.

. An obsessive scientist opens something that should have stayed closed. He and three others are changed in horrible ways. This is not a team that explores the unknown to save the world. It risks unleashing it. Midnight Spider-Man #1. Written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson. Art by ScieTronc. Oscorp turns a young Peter Parker into a spider hybrid while chasing immortality. When the company uses what it learned from him to make more hybrids, Peter has to use the body he did not choose. Bleeding Cool walked through early pages as Marvel first planned a staggered launch: X-Men in August, Fantastic Four in September, Spider-Man in October. Then, in June, it moved all three #1s to the 7th of October 7 and made them the only new Marvel comics that day.In November, they will do the same. Bleeding Cool flagged the December date from ComicsPRO ahead of the recently dropped details and noted that from January 2027, the three series move to separate weeks. But FOC for the first three issues hits tomorrow. The books share one universe and one tone. Marvel has not explained a single origin event that created this world; instead, the link is shared lore. Will Marvel have their own Absolute Universe? Or a new New Universe? Judge after reading Bleeding Cool's coverage tomorrow.

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