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Tomorrow's Absolute Batman #22 And The Daddy Of All Spoilers

Tomorrow's Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder and Werther Dell'Edera, and the daddy of all spoilers...

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Article Summary

  • Absolute Batman #22 spoilers reveal Harley Quinn’s origin, tracing her childhood and her mother’s ties.
  • Harley’s family history turns darker as Jack Grimm’s experiments suggest a shocking link.
  • Bruce Wayne uncovers more Jack Grimm secrets at Thomas Wayne’s coffin.

Tomorrow is a mega Absolute day, with both Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder, Werther Dell'Edera and Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal. Over the weekend, we already looked at some of the new-to-Absolute debut characters from across the DC character library. But what if things get a little… deeper and more twisted? You know what this means, right?

Tomorrow's Absolute Batman #22 And The Daddy Of All Spoilers

You know it. If you do share these further, please preserve the Spoiler Space, Spoiler Warning, Spoiler Everything, so that those who enjoy them ghet them, and those who don't… don't. Okay, here we go. We know that Absolute Batman #22 is about Harley Quinn's origin, and we see her as a young child with her mother.

DC Debuts In Absolute Batman #21 And Absolute Catwoman #2 (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder, Werther Dell'Edera

And her mother is seen as someone who works for Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker, but then works against him. Citing his horrific experiemnts…

Tomorrow's Absolute Batman #22 And The Daddy Of All Spoilers
Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder, Werther Dell'Edera

Trying to bring him down. But when the young Harley Quinn looks into it further… and finds the kind of creatures that Grimm has been creating cut a lot closer to home…

DC Debuts In Absolute Batman #21 And Absolute Catwoman #2 (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder, Werther Dell'Edera

In fact, it may be that the Absolute version of Harley Quinn is the mother of these two. The Red Hood gang leader of Absolute Gotham is Harley Quinn Jr. And her father?

DC Debuts In Absolute Batman #21 And Absolute Catwoman #2 (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder, Werther Dell'Edera

Absolute Joker calls Absolute Harley Quinn "pudding" in this universe. But she's not the only one coming to terms with the reality of their father in Absolute Batman #22. As Bruce Wayne continues to see just how much Jack Grimm conspired in his life, and his involvement with Thomas Wayne, he takes a trip to the graveyard, to find a certain exhumed coffin lacking…

DC Debuts In Absolute Batman #21 And Absolute Catwoman #2 (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder, Werther Dell'Edera

With a pre-prepared live video link from Jack Grimm's right-hand monster, Scarecrow.

DC Debuts In Absolute Batman #21 And Absolute Catwoman #2 (Spoilers)
Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder, Werther Dell'Edera

Is Thomas Wayne really alive? Imprisoned? Tortured? Starved? Just as Jack Grimm has done to his other enemies across his islands? Or…is this another lie? Is it all a lie?

Tomorrow's Absolute Batman #22 And The Daddy Of All Spoilers
Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder, Werther Dell'Edera

Because you know who is coming to Absolute Batman? Absolute Clayface… and I hear he does a very fine Thomas! Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder and Werther Dell'Edera and Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder and Bengal are published tomorrow.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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