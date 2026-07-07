Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker, Clayface, harley quinn, scott snyder, Werther Dell'Edra

Tomorrow's Absolute Batman #22 And The Daddy Of All Spoilers

Tomorrow's Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder and Werther Dell'Edera, and the daddy of all spoilers...

Article Summary Absolute Batman #22 spoilers reveal Harley Quinn’s origin, tracing her childhood and her mother’s ties.

Harley’s family history turns darker as Jack Grimm’s experiments suggest a shocking link.

Bruce Wayne uncovers more Jack Grimm secrets at Thomas Wayne’s coffin.

Tomorrow is a mega Absolute day, with both Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder, Werther Dell'Edera and Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal. Over the weekend, we already looked at some of the new-to-Absolute debut characters from across the DC character library. But what if things get a little… deeper and more twisted? You know what this means, right?

You know it. If you do share these further, please preserve the Spoiler Space, Spoiler Warning, Spoiler Everything, so that those who enjoy them ghet them, and those who don't… don't. Okay, here we go. We know that Absolute Batman #22 is about Harley Quinn's origin, and we see her as a young child with her mother.

And her mother is seen as someone who works for Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker, but then works against him. Citing his horrific experiemnts…

Trying to bring him down. But when the young Harley Quinn looks into it further… and finds the kind of creatures that Grimm has been creating cut a lot closer to home…

In fact, it may be that the Absolute version of Harley Quinn is the mother of these two. The Red Hood gang leader of Absolute Gotham is Harley Quinn Jr. And her father?

Absolute Joker calls Absolute Harley Quinn "pudding" in this universe. But she's not the only one coming to terms with the reality of their father in Absolute Batman #22. As Bruce Wayne continues to see just how much Jack Grimm conspired in his life, and his involvement with Thomas Wayne, he takes a trip to the graveyard, to find a certain exhumed coffin lacking…

With a pre-prepared live video link from Jack Grimm's right-hand monster, Scarecrow.

Is Thomas Wayne really alive? Imprisoned? Tortured? Starved? Just as Jack Grimm has done to his other enemies across his islands? Or…is this another lie? Is it all a lie?

Because you know who is coming to Absolute Batman? Absolute Clayface… and I hear he does a very fine Thomas! Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder and Werther Dell'Edera and Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder and Bengal are published tomorrow.

Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder, Werther Dell'Edera

As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/26

As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/26 Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

Selina licks her wounds after her run-in with her mystery assailants. But she can't linger long if she's going to get her revenge. $4.99 7/8/26

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