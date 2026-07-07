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Tomorrow's Absolute Catwoman #2 Spins Quite A Yarn (Spoilers)

Tomorrow's Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder and Bengal spins quite a yarn (Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Absolute Catwoman #2 follows Selina Kyle after Holly’s risky heist pitch and the mysterious metal ball hidden in a cake.
  • After Cassandra Cain steals the device and Holly, Selina gets the shiny prize back but is left without answers or her friend.
  • Absolute Catwoman #2 also hints at bigger Absolute DC connections, with the Calicos and possible Brainiac ties ahead.

Tomorrow is a mega Absolute day, with both Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal and Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder, Werther Dell'Edera. Over the weekend, we looked at some of the Absolute DC debut characters. But what is it all in aid of, especially for Selina Kyle? But first…

Tomorrow's Absolute Catwoman #2 Spins Quite A Yarn (Spoilers)
Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

You know it. If you do share these further, please preserve the Spoiler Space, Spoiler Warning, Spoiler Everything, so that those who enjoy them get them, and those who don't… don't. Okay, here we go.

Tomorrow's Absolute Catwoman #2 Spins Quite A Yarn (Spoilers)
Absolute Catwoman #1 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

Previously in Absolute Catwoman #2, Holly came by trying to get Selina Kyle involved with a "job", a criminal heist of sorts, and left behind a birthday cake.

Tomorrow's Absolute Catwoman #2 Spins Quite A Yarn (Spoilers)
Absolute Catwoman #1 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

The Absolute Selina Kyle is 25 years old, folks, and is looking to retire.

Tomorrow's Absolute Catwoman #2 Spins Quite A Yarn (Spoilers)
Absolute Catwoman #1 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

It's not Holly's making skills that were suspect here, however…

Tomorrow's Absolute Catwoman #2 Spins Quite A Yarn (Spoilers)
Absolute Catwoman #1 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

But the shiny, shiny metal ball inside… and you know how cats love the shiny.

Tomorrow's Absolute Catwoman #2 Spins Quite A Yarn (Spoilers)
Absolute Catwoman #1 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

It was then stolen by the Absolute Cassandra Cain, who also stole Holly….

Tomorrow's Absolute Catwoman #2 Spins Quite A Yarn (Spoilers)
Absolute Catwoman #1 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

And then stolen back by Selina Kyle, but without Holly. So what is it? Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder and Bengal, out tomorrow from DC Comics, gives an answer…

Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

Eventually. Nothing on the internet. But that depends on what, or who, you are searching for…

DC Debuts In Absolute Batman #21 And Absolute Catwoman #2 (Spoilers)
Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

An Absolute Someone. But as the heist is on once more…

DC Debuts In Absolute Batman #21 And Absolute Catwoman #2 (Spoilers)
Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

And the Catwomen become the Calicos… we get a name.

DC Debuts In Absolute Batman #21 And Absolute Catwoman #2 (Spoilers)
Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

The Yarn, an A.I. that can create worlds within worlds. Tell the most convincing of stories. And after all, cats do love to play with yarn as well… and ios there a Brainiac/Yarn team-up in our future? Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder and Werther Dell'Edera and Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder and Bengal are published tomorrow.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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