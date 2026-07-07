Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Catwoman, catwoman

Tomorrow's Absolute Catwoman #2 Spins Quite A Yarn (Spoilers)

Tomorrow's Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder and Bengal spins quite a yarn (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Catwoman #2 follows Selina Kyle after Holly’s risky heist pitch and the mysterious metal ball hidden in a cake.

After Cassandra Cain steals the device and Holly, Selina gets the shiny prize back but is left without answers or her friend.

Absolute Catwoman #2 also hints at bigger Absolute DC connections, with the Calicos and possible Brainiac ties ahead.

Tomorrow is a mega Absolute day, with both Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal and Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder, Werther Dell'Edera. Over the weekend, we looked at some of the Absolute DC debut characters. But what is it all in aid of, especially for Selina Kyle? But first…

You know it. If you do share these further, please preserve the Spoiler Space, Spoiler Warning, Spoiler Everything, so that those who enjoy them get them, and those who don't… don't. Okay, here we go.

Previously in Absolute Catwoman #2, Holly came by trying to get Selina Kyle involved with a "job", a criminal heist of sorts, and left behind a birthday cake.

The Absolute Selina Kyle is 25 years old, folks, and is looking to retire.

It's not Holly's making skills that were suspect here, however…

But the shiny, shiny metal ball inside… and you know how cats love the shiny.

It was then stolen by the Absolute Cassandra Cain, who also stole Holly….

And then stolen back by Selina Kyle, but without Holly. So what is it? Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder and Bengal, out tomorrow from DC Comics, gives an answer…

Eventually. Nothing on the internet. But that depends on what, or who, you are searching for…

An Absolute Someone. But as the heist is on once more…

And the Catwomen become the Calicos… we get a name.

The Yarn, an A.I. that can create worlds within worlds. Tell the most convincing of stories. And after all, cats do love to play with yarn as well… and ios there a Brainiac/Yarn team-up in our future? Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder and Werther Dell'Edera and Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder and Bengal are published tomorrow.

Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder, Werther Dell'Edera

As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/26

As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/26 Absolute Catwoman #2 by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder, Bengal

Selina licks her wounds after her run-in with her mystery assailants. But she can't linger long if she's going to get her revenge. $4.99 7/8/26

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