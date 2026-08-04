Posted in: Batman, Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Der Giftmorder, Exquisite Corpses, harvey weinstein, jorge jimenez, Lord Fantome, matt fraction, Spyder Black, Sr Sueno, Vector, Verity Pennyworth

Tomorrow's Batman #12 Kills Off A Harvey Weinstein-Fill In (Spoilers)

Tomorrow's Batman #12 introduces - and kills off - a Harvey Weinstein-fill in character... (BatSpoilers)

Article Summary Batman #12 unveils a deadly wave of assassins in Gotham, each with fresh identities, methods, and possible targets.

Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez introduce Verity Pennyworth as chaos spreads through Batman’s city.

A character appears as a Harvey Weinstein stand-in, accused of crimes but escaping trial.

A new assassin targets the Harvey Weinstein-inspired figure, setting up a brutal death in Batman #12.

As well as properly introducing Verity Pennyworth to the Batman comics, tomorrow sees Batman #12 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez do its best impression of the Exquisite Corpses comic book series (by former Batman writer James Tynion IV, who introduced Jimenez to the Batman series) as a number of hired assassins arrive in Gotham. All with interesting names, modus operandi and histories, brand new to the DC Universe. As they kill a number of Gothamites who had it coming to them. Probably.

So we have a German elderly assassin, Professor Anton Anker, Der Giftmorder or The Giftgiver. Ludlow Durand, or Spyder Black, the James Bond/Mission Impossible-type assassin, Lord Fantome or Thomas Donmiel, French assassin in the Fantome mode, and Cesario de Diaz Hermanos, or Sr. Sueno, or Mister Dream… all new to the DC Universe. And all represented on this chessboard cover…

Which originally had a sketch with the Joker in the background watching it all play out…

Who they are killing and how, well that's for tomorrow's Batman #12. But there is one more…

Milo Bernbaum of Milomax Studios, a fictional stand-in, it seems, for Harvey Weinstein of Miramax Studios. It seems in the DC Universe, Milo may have been accused of similar crimes but avoided trial. But he's got an assassin on his trail as well.

Vector, or Dr Amelia Danton. Clearly someone who can be in the right place at the right time and can plot a course straight to her victim…

BATMAN #12

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

SIX ASSASSINS. ONE CITY. COUNTLESS WAYS TO DIE! Six of the world's deadliest killers have descended on Gotham City at once–but who hired them, and who's the target? Surely, it can't be the Batman… As the Caped Crusader races to uncover who set this deadly plan in motion, the late Alfred Pennyworth provides a gift from beyond the grave with the arrival of a brilliant new ally to the Bat-Family at a time when it needs one most. $4.99 8/5/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!