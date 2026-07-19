Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Jeremy Adams, sdcc, tony daniel

Tony Daniel & Jeremy Adams' Unpublished Batman… SDCC Announcement?

Might there be a San Diego Comic-Con announcement for a Tony Daniel and Jeremy Adams' unpublished Batman series?

Article Summary Tony Daniel revealed he completed three issues of an unpublished Batman story before leaving DC exclusivity for Marvel.

The shelved three-part Batman arc appears to be a collaboration with Jeremy Adams, first teased by Daniel on Instagram.

Firebug may feature in the unreleased Batman comic, fueling speculation that DC could announce it at San Diego Comic-Con.

Jeremy Adams appears on DC's Metropolis and Beyond panel at SDCC, while Gotham City panel timing also fits a Batman reveal.

Comic book writer/artist Tony Daniel told AIPT of his journey to X-Men books recently, "I have been freelancing, doing covers for both Marvel and DC for a year or so after I wrapped up a few years doing indie books at Image. I've expressed my interest in returning to Marvel to do some books over the years. But I had been exclusive with DC for so long; it's been a while since I was free from exclusivity. After I wrapped up three issues of a yet-to-be-published Batman story, I let the nice folks at Marvel know that I was finally freed up. Soon after that, I got an email from Tom Brevoort who asked if I'd be down for doing some X-Men. It was super casual, no high expectations on me, just do a good job, and the rest will take care of itself."

A three-issue unpublished Batman comic book with Firebug? Might San Diego Comic-Con be a handy place to annooucne such a title? Last year, Bleeding Cool reported that he posted to Instagram saying, "A 3-part #Batman story by @spacekicker and me done over the summer. Not sure when this comes out. It's been inked and colored, so I'm assuming at some point in 2026! These are my pencils. I have teamed up with @mark_morales11 on inks to allow me to spend more time on crafting great pages." @Spacekicker is Jeremy Adams. Let's look again…

Jeremy Adams is on the DC's Metropolis and Beyond panel on Saturday at 11:15am with Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid, Tom King, Stephanie Williams, Morgan Hampto, Nicole Maines and more. moderated by Paul Kaminski. But the day before, the Gotham City DC's Gotham City panel has G. Willow Wilson, Matt Fraction, Tom Taylor, Tate Brombal, Christopher Cantwell, Scott Snyder, and others. moderated by Rob Levin. Either could be possible.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!