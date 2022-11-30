Tony Harris & Tom Feister Page From Ex Machina #25 Hits Auction

In August 2004, two creators that many would consider to be all-time greats co-created a comic called Ex Machina. Writer Brian K. Vaughan was already working on Y: The Last Man at the time and would, of course, go on to write and create arguably more titles in the "greatest of all time" conversation than any of his contemporaries, including Saga, Paper Girls, and more. Artist Tony Harris was well-known for his celebrated Starman run and unique technique, which used extensive photographic references of his own making. Ex Machina followed politician Mitchell Hundred, a self-made superhero in a realistic world who became Mayor of New York City following a heroic act on September 11th. The series is a dark and psychologically dense character study of Hundred and the supporting cast and remains one of the 2000s most memorable series. It followed the structure of a Shakespearean tragedy, setting it apart from not only other superhero comics but truly any other series coming out at the time. Perhaps even now. Now, you can bring a piece of Ex Machina history home with this auction featuring a Tony Harris original page from the 25th issue.

Bradbury is manhandled by Pherson on this dynamic two-panel page rendered in the dark noir-style of Tony Harris. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.75". Signed by Harris at the bottom left and in Excellent condition.

Tony Harris collectors and Ex Machina fans can now head over to Heritage Auctions, where this page of original art from this historic comic is live. Best of luck to everyone hoping to bring home this piece of comic book history.

