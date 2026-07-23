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Tony Stark Jailed In The Incarcerated Iron Man, James Rhodes Steps Up

Tony Stark jailed in The Incarcerated Iron Man from #Marvel Comics as James Rhodes steps up to lead The War Machines, with Iron Man #700 in 2027

Article Summary The Incarcarated Iron Man begins in Iron Man #12 as Tony Stark is deemed too dangerous and sent to The Vault.

Joshua Williamson spins the story out of Avengers: Armageddon, with Moonstone installed as the new warden of The Vault.

Iron Man goes twice monthly, with Carmen Carnero and Gleb Melnikov alternating Incarcarated Iron Man chapters.

James Rhodes leads The War Machines from Iron Man #13, steering Marvel toward legacy milestone Iron Man #700 in 2027.

Coming hot from the Avengers Armageddon panel at San Diego Comic-Con with Chip Zdarsky, Joshua Williamson, C.B. Cebulski, and Nick Lowe. The Incarcerated Iron Man is the new storyline in Iron Man #12, written by Joshua Williamson, in which Tony Stark is considered such a danger to the world that he is sent to the supervillain prison, The Vault, where Moonstone is the new warden. And spinning out of whatever it is that Tony Stark does in the current Armageddon series. Might it be the United Nations taking the action they threatened to? Anyway, as a result, Iron Man will come out twice a month, with artists Carmen Carnero and Gleb Melnikov alternating issues, between the Incarcerated Iron Man storyline and The War Machines, starting in Iron Man #13, with James Rhodes filling the gap formed by Tony Stark's incarceration and leading a team of other War Machines, including the Cavalry herself, Melinda May. And this will all lead to the legacy-number anniversary Iron Man #700 coming out next year… and coming down the track much faster if Iron Man is published twice a month.

Marvel Comics: Avengers: Armageddon

Thursday July 23, 2026 1:45pm – 2:45pmPDT Room 6A

Armageddon is here. The Red Hulk has conquered Latveria and has his sights set on world domination. Only the Avengers can stop him . . . but at what cost? A special discussion of Avengers: Armageddon includes breaking news about the blockbuster event set to usher in a new era of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive copy of Avengers: Armageddon #2 with a secret new cover by Chip Zdarsky, teasing the future of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Armageddon is here. The Red Hulk has conquered Latveria and has his sights set on world domination. Only the Avengers can stop him . . . but at what cost? A special discussion of Avengers: Armageddon includes breaking news about the blockbuster event set to usher in a new era of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Attendees who stay until the end will receive an exclusive copy of Avengers: Armageddon #2 with a secret new cover by Chip Zdarsky, teasing the future of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. IRON MAN #10

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A) • COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LAFUENTE • ART STYLE VARIANT COVER BY TBA VARIANT COVER BY TBA

To be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con.

32 PGS./RATED T+ …$4.99

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