Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Armageddon, captain america, D'Orc, doctor doom, hottest comics, patrick sterwart, VisionQuest, x-files

Top Ten Hottest Comics: Absolute Batman, Doctor Doom & Patrick Stewart

The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week with Absolute Batman, Doctor Doom, Ruler Of Hell, and the death of Sir Patrick Stewart

Article Summary The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week is led by Absolute Batman #25, whose foil variant keeps surging on the aftermarket.

Doctor Doom ruling Hell fuels Captain America #16 heat, while Absolute Batman #1 spikes on a shocking issue #25 twist.

Star Trek and X-Men comics climb after Patrick Stewart news, as Picard and Professor Xavier covers draw renewed demand.

D'Orc movie rights, Darkseid teases, Department of Truth, Boba Fett and The Last Driver round out this week's hottest books.

Absolute Batman #25 is the hottest comic book right now, I ran a story about how it had jumped from $8 to $80 in a day last week. Doctor Doom as ruler of hell is close behind, as are the influence of the Mister Miracle, X-Files, and VisionQuest series, D'orc options, and the death of Sir Patrick Stewart. All courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions…

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Monday, November 2nd, 2026.

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