Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Armageddon, captain america, D'Orc, doctor doom, hottest comics, patrick sterwart, VisionQuest, x-files
Top Ten Hottest Comics: Absolute Batman, Doctor Doom & Patrick Stewart
The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week with Absolute Batman, Doctor Doom, Ruler Of Hell, and the death of Sir Patrick Stewart
Article Summary
- The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week is led by Absolute Batman #25, whose foil variant keeps surging on the aftermarket.
- Doctor Doom ruling Hell fuels Captain America #16 heat, while Absolute Batman #1 spikes on a shocking issue #25 twist.
- Star Trek and X-Men comics climb after Patrick Stewart news, as Picard and Professor Xavier covers draw renewed demand.
- D'Orc movie rights, Darkseid teases, Department of Truth, Boba Fett and The Last Driver round out this week's hottest books.
Absolute Batman #25 is the hottest comic book right now, I ran a story about how it had jumped from $8 to $80 in a day last week. Doctor Doom as ruler of hell is close behind, as are the influence of the Mister Miracle, X-Files, and VisionQuest series, D'orc options, and the death of Sir Patrick Stewart. All courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions…
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25 – CLAY MANN & NICK DRAGOTTA – FOIL VARIANT | DC | OCTOBER 2026. When Clay Mann dropped his exclusive ABSOLUTE BATMAN #18 "chainsaw man" variant, collectors went wild. That same manga aesthetic is another mega-hit as this open-order cover immediately shot up in value on the aftermarket. The cover sold out at the distributor level and now fans are grabbing them up as fast as they can! We tracked it at a high sale of $80 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $71.
- CAPTAIN AMERICA #16 – RICCARDO FEDERICI – FORESHADOW VARIANT | MARVEL | OCTOBER 2026. No one really knows what to expect when Doctor Doom makes his debut in Avengers: Doomsday. In the comic book world, Doctor Doom is doing big things… like taking over Hell! This issue marks the first cover appearance of Doctor Doom in his new role as Hell's leader! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $23.
- STAR TREK: 60TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1 – JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER VARIANT | IDW | SEPTEMBER 2026. In very sad news to many fans across the world, it was announced last week that Sir Patrick Stewart had passed away. In memory of the beloved actor, fans gravitated towards John Tyler Christopher's cover depicting Captain Jean-Luc Picard. As Captain Picard once said, "What we leave behind is not as important as how we've lived." We tracked it at a high sale of $35 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $32.
- THE LAST DRIVER #2 – SIMON GOUGH – 2ND PRINT | IMAGE | OCTOBER 2026. THE LAST DRIVER has been killing it with story and awesome covers! This nostalgic throwback to the classic 1980s Nintendo box art sent fans into a frenzy. The series already hits you with that classic pulse-pounding 80s action, which makes the cover that much more fitting! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18.
- DC ALL IN SAGA: DARKSEID VS. THE WORLD #1 – JUAN FERREYRA – FOIL VARIANT | DC | OCTOBER 2026. The end of the King Omega battle is here and Darkseid has been defeated. However, this was all part of his grand master plan! This issue explores Darkseid's origin, beginning as the alien Uxas, and also giving readers a few teases into what to expect in 2027. Pair this with a killer cover, and this book has been flying! We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $14.
- STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #4 – RAHZZAH VARIANT (1:25) | MARVEL | OCTOBER 2026. Grammy-winning bassist, singer, songwriter and record producer, Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner is front and center of this retailer incentive. Rahzzah brings "The Modifer" to life as THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT goes into its 4th issue. This cover drew eyes from many fans of Rahzzah, Thundercat and, of course, Star Wars! We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $49.
- THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #39 – ITO VARIANT (1:25) | IMAGE | OCTOBER 2026. Ito illustrates another killer cover, this time for the DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH! This retailer incentive cover took off immediately after it was released. It has more than doubled in value, and fans are still hunting this cover down! We tracked it at a high sale of $75 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $71.
- THE UNCANNY X-MEN #167 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | MARCH 1983. Aside from Captain Picard, Sir Patrick Stewart brought joy to many fans with his other beloved character, Professor Xavier. When he first appeared in X-Men (2000), many fans coined him the definitive Professor Xavier. Upon his passing, many fans expressed their grief by tracking down this cover, which shows all the X-Men mourning their mentor. We tracked it at a high sale of $157 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw FN FMV of $8.
- ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | OCTOBER 2024. **SPOILER ALERT** After surviving a brutal battle against the Absolute Joker, Bruce Wayne is hit yet again! After leaving Gotham, back in issue #14, Selina Kyle returns in ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25. The issue ends with a shot of Selina Kyle, holding her pregnant belly, implying that Bruce is the father! It is a crazy cliffhanger, and fans won't find out what happens next until January 13th! Until then, the first issue of the series is still a hot one to grab! We tracked it at a high sale of $590 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $346.
- D'ORC #1 – BRETT BEAN – REGULAR | IMAGE | FEBRUARY 2026. It is official! Sony Pictures has acquired the rights to a live-action film based on this best-selling series. Brett Bean is attached to adapt the comic series to the big screen. The series has been a huge hit, but with the sudden announcement, the first issue has resurfaced as a main key to chase! We tracked it at a high sale of $450 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $205.
Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Monday, November 2nd, 2026.