Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Absolute Batman, halloween, hottest comics, Panick, ryan reynolds

Top Ten Hottest Comics: Halloween, Absolute Batman And Ryan Reynolds

The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week with Halloween, Absolute Batman and Ryan Reynolds

Article Summary Top Ten Hottest Comics of the Week is led by Halloween: The Game: The Comic #1 and its sought-after Jonathan Wayshak variant.

Absolute Batman stays hot with the Clay Mann foil #25 and issue #17, fueled by demand, key appearances and movie buzz.

Ryan Reynolds speculation sparks heat for Uncanny X-Men, New Mutants and Alpha Flight keys across the weekly comics market.

Ghost Rider, Criminal, Exquisite Corpses and G.I. Joe/Tomb Raider round out the hottest comics with TV and movie heat.

Halloween: The Game: The Comic #1 from Panick Entertainment is the hottest comic book right now, thanks to a Jonathan Wayshak Whatnot variant. Even beating out Absolute Batman and Ryan Reynolds running rampant across the list. All courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions…

HALLOWEEN: THE GAME COMIC #1 – JONATHAN WAYSHAK VARIANT (LIMITED 1,500) | PANICK ENTERTAINMENT | NOVEMBER 2026 Halloween may be over but trick-or-treaters are still out and about on the aftermarket. Those that missed out on grabbing this cover on Whatnot are now hunting down the book. It features a phenomenal cover by Wayshak; showing off the Halloween terror, Michael Myers, reflected in his signature weapon! We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $31. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25 – CLAY MANN & NICK DRAGOTTA – FOIL VARIANT | DC | OCTOBER 2026 Last week's top seller drops down ever so slightly to #2. This manga-style cover was such a huge hit with fans that it immediately soared in value and demand. The book continues to sell in massive numbers as fans can't grab a copy of this variant fast enough! We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a raw NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $57. THE UNCANNY X-MEN #120 – NEWSSTAND | MARVEL | APRIL 1979 Ryan Reynolds has played a prominent role in shaping the future of the MCU with his portrayal of Deadpool. He may be reshaping it again, in a different capacity. Reynolds has stated that he wants to work on an Alpha Flight film after the release of Avengers: Secret Wars. The rumors have already begun circulating, claiming the project is greenlit and that Reynolds is writing the script! There is no evidence to support that just yet but fans are already bracing for the impact on key Alpha Flight books! We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a Graded 9.4 copy and a current raw FN FMV of $44. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #17 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | FEBRUARY 2026 There are a lot of reasons this book could be trending. It is the first full appearance of Absolute Poison Ivy. It is an early issue of a very popular series that is on break at the moment. However, the most likely reason is the sudden "accidental" leaks by Heidi Klum about the villains of The Batman Part II. One of the leaks gave credence to a fan theory that the Court of Owls would appear. The theory was that Scarlett Johanssen's role may be Martha Wayne and she may have been involved in the Court of Owls, as seen in the ABSOLUTE BATMAN series. There is a lot of speculation but that's great for comic sales! We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $15. THE UNCANNY X-MEN #121 – NEWSSTAND EDITION | MARVEL | MAY 1979 The first appearance of Alpha Flight is soaring! Ryan Reynolds has been rumored to be working on an Alpha Flight film. While these are just rumors, Reynolds has expressed an interest in working on an Alpha Flight project after Avengers: Secret Wars. All this is enough for this book to become a #1 grab on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $105 for a raw VF copy and a current raw VF FMV of $84. THE NEW MUTANTS #100 – ROB LIEFELD – REGULAR | MARVEL | APRIL 1991 Ryan Reynolds has been at the center of the Marvel rumor mill this past week! Everything from Alpha Flight to X-Force has been centered around the merc-with-a-mouth. Whichever is true, fans are gearing up for the potential big market boom once a project gets officially announced! We tracked it at a high sale of $90 for a Graded 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $9. GHOST RIDER VOL 2 #1 – JAVIER SALTARES – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | MARCH 1990 The internet broke when Marvel took to the stage to announce Ryan Gosling as the new MCU Ghost Rider! They were very careful not to leak which version of Ghost Rider Gosling would be playing but fans are banking on Daniel Ketch. There aren't any official announcements or leaks but this one is still the hot talk of the town! We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $38. CRIMINAL #1 – SEAN PHILLIPS – REGULAR | MARVEL | OCTOBER 2006 The Criminal trailer for the Amazon Prime series just dropped last week and it was everything fans wished for from a live-action adaptation. The trailer received a lot of hype and positive reactions from fans of the comic series. That hype perfectly translated into a big spike in sales! We tracked it at a high sale of $30 for a raw NM copy and a current raw FN FMV of $13. EXQUISITE CORPSES #1 – MICHAEL WALSH – REGULAR | IMAGE | MAY 2025 Big news for fans of the horror series, EXQUISITE CORPSES. Blumhouse has worked with James Tynion IV and his production banner, Tiny Onion, to officially sign a first-look deal contract. The partnership between Blumhouse and Tiny Onion are already moving forward on a movie for SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN, and this is just another great property to add! We tracked it at a high sale of $55 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $51. G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO/TOMB RAIDER #2 – ITO VARIANT (1:50) | IMAGE | NOVEMBER 2026 When Tomb Raider made her appearance in the G.I. Joe universe, the comic fandom went wild. While only a tease of what was to come, this cover was the crème de la crème of that crossover. Ito covers have been growing extremely popular. When paired with this hyped crossover, this book is a top tier book for fans to hunt! We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for a raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $162.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, November 8th, 2026.

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