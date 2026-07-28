Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Speculator Corner | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman. SDCC, Chainkata!, Dan Quintana, Ghost Machine, ghost rider, hottest comics, jim lee, nova, stuart fails to save the universe

Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week All The Fault Of San Diego Comic-Con

The Top Ten Hottest Comics This Week are all the fault of San Diego Comic-Con, from Ghost Rider to Ghost Machine, Nova to Chainkata

Article Summary San Diego Comic-Con dominates the Hottest Comics this week, with SDCC exclusives and media reveals driving major aftermarket heat.

Ghost Rider surges after Ryan Gosling MCU casting news, while Nova spikes again after Marvel confirms a feature film.

Jim Lee, Dan Quintana, and Daniel Warren Johnson variants fuel Hottest Comics demand with sought-after SDCC covers.

Ghost Machine, Chainkata, Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, and JLA/Avengers round out a red-hot weekly Top 10.

San Diego Comic-Con made almost all of the hottest comics this week, whether by announcing a related movie or by selling the comic itself at the show and seeing it flipped on eBay. So that's Ghost Rider to Ghost Machine, Nova to Chainkata, both kinds of San Diego Comic-Con variants, Dan Quintana and Jim Lee, and Stuart Fails To Save The Universe comics, all courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions.

GHOST RIDER VOL 2 #1 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | MAY 1990 SDCC dropped major bombs this past weekend, and we're just starting to feel the resounding impact on the aftermarket! One of the biggest drops was by Marvel, who announced that Ryan Gosling was entering the MCU as Ghost Rider! Ryan Gosling has been making major headlines; his last success, *Project Hail Mary*, received widespread praise. He is also set to debut in his own Star Wars film, Star Wars: Starfighter, in 2027, followed by the MCU Ghost Rider film in 2028! Gosling is heavily speculated to play Johnny Blaze, but that doesn't stop fans from also speculating on a future appearance by Daniel Ketch, who makes his first appearance in this classic Ghost Rider issue! We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $27. GHOST MACHINE 2026 ASHCAN #NN – 2026 SDCC – PRISM FOIL | IMAGE | JULY There were a ton of exclusive covers at 2026 SDCC, but this book hit the mark! If you're not familiar with Ghost Machine, this is Geoff Johns' imprint. It is his creator-owned media company that distributes comics through Image. It houses properties like *Geiger*, *Redcoat*, *Rocketfellers*, *Rook*, and much more. It houses properties like Geiger, Redcoat, Rocketfellers, Rook, and many more. The ashcan features excerpts from the four stories that will launch in 2027. Attendees had to be extremely lucky to grab a copy when ghostmachinepro posted on Instagram on the last day of SDCC, stating that this "crystal" cover was a surprise drop! This cover is extremely scarce on the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $259 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22 – JIM LEE – 2026 SDCC – TORPEDO COMICS – B&W | DC | JULY 2026 More SDCC exclusive covers hit our list! This cover was illustrated by Jim Lee for one of the most popular titles in comics today. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22 hit shelves a few weeks ago, showing off Absolute Harley Quinn's origins. With so much going for Absolute Batman, this key was an immediate grab for most collectors. Now, add in an exclusive B&W cover by a prominent artist and make it a convention exclusive… Well, now you have a recipe for a hot aftermarket cover! We tracked it at a high sale of $285 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $180. STUART FAILS TO SAVE THE UNIVERSE #1 – JIM LEE – 2026 SDCC – HBO MAX PROMO | DC | JULY 2026 It is pure marketing genius to release a show on a streaming service that you can promote throughout SDCC. Some may call it risky, given all the other big announcements being made. However, Stuart really shone this year, making his comic book debut in this adaptation of the premier episode of the series! The comic was initially distributed at an HBO Max fan experience, beginning July 23 (when the show debuted). It was then distributed again throughout SDCC at the DC booth. So far, this series has gotten tons of positive reviews, which means this comic could see even more traction! We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $53. WE DON'T KILL SPIDERS #1 – DAN QUINTANA – 2026 SDCC – VIRGIN (LIMITED 700) | SCOUT COMICS | JULY 2026 Dan Quintana drops another major hit with this SDCC exclusive cover! It was a highly limited print, with the cover selling out very quickly. Attendees who were lucky enough to secure a copy avoided the huge price jump on the aftermarket. Quintana is a highly sought-after cover artist lately, and his exclusives fetch a premium. However, die-hard Quintana fans have no reservations about securing their copy on the aftermarket if they missed this drop at SDCC! We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $85. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22 – JIM LEE – 2026 SDCC – TORPEDO COMICS | DC | JULY 2026 The black-and-white version of this cover stands at #3 on this week's list. This Jim Lee cover kicks ass, even in full color trade dress! It was such a hit with fans that we are seeing his artwork on our Top Ten twice! We tracked it at a high sale of $200 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $148. CHAINKATA #ASHCAN – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON – 2026 SDCC | IMAGE | JULY 2026 Last week featured the surprise one-per-store black-and-white CHAINKATA ashcan. The ashcan promoted a highly anticipated new series by superstar Daniel Warren Johnson. For those who missed out on getting a copy with their retailer and were lucky enough to attend SDCC, this is the second ashcan drop. The full-colour cover was still an eye-catcher and immediately gained traction on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $125 for an NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $89. JLA / AVENGERS #3 – SKOTTIE YOUNG – 2026 FACSIMILE (1:25) | MARVEL | JULY 2026 Skottie Young drops yet another killer cover! Leave it to Young to illustrate a cover that ranks among our Top Ten of all the SDCC exclusive books. This is the 1:25 retailer exclusive for the JLA/AVENGERS #1 facsimile. Marvel has printed several facsimile covers lately, but this 1:25 by Young hit a chord with fans. It is likely due to a massive spread of Young's artwork, featuring heroes from Marvel and DC alike. A piece of artwork that sent fans on the hunt for this retailer incentive. We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $124. GHOST RIDER VOL 1 #1 | MARVEL | SEPTEMBER 1973 Most of the fandom believes that Ryan Gosling will be playing Johnny Blaze while others think Danny Ketch. Danny Ketch's first appearance, our #1 this week, is a much easier book to obtain than this one. This book is the Spirit of Vengeance's first ride in his own solo series. Johnny Blaze gets pitted against a villain called the Witch-Woman, and also features the first appearance of Daimon Hellstrom. It's a packed book with a hefty price, yet still cheaper than MARVEL SPOTLIGHT #5. If fans want to speculate on a Rider, this is a book to put money on! We tracked it at a high sale of $2,300 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $532. NOVA VOL 1 #1 | MARVEL | SEPTEMBER 1976 Nova has been the talk of the town for quite some time. Rumours dropped that a film was in development, then it was a Disney+ show, then rumours it was cancelled, and then supposedly picked up again. Fans petered out on all the flip-flopping news, and Nova sales went dormant. This past weekend, Kevin Feige broke the silence on the project. The man himself confirmed that Nova would be entering the MCU and that it would be a full-length feature film! While still in early stages, it was confirmed that Michael Waldron (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Loki S1) would be penning the script. Waldron also commented that he would like to see Glen Powell take on the role of Richard Rider. Another crazy moment to fuel sales on this key issue! We tracked it at a high sale of $760 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $46. Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, July 27th, 2026.

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