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Toxic Avenger Vs Noxious Offender In Ahoy Comics October 2026 Solicits

Toxic Avenger Vs Noxious Offender in Ahoy Comics' October 2026 Solicits and Solicitations, presented by Matt Bors at ComicsPRO San Diego

Article Summary Matt Bors unveils Toxic Avenger Vs The Noxious Offender, a new Ahoy Comics series launching in October 2026.

Toxic Avenger faces an evil dark-universe double as his estranged father returns and Yvonne's pregnancy changes all.

Bors teases Toxic Avenger stories about parenthood, twisted comic-book tropes, and killing your evil self to grow up.

Ahoy Comics' October 2026 solicits also include Toxie Goes To Washington and updates on the delayed Toxic Crusaders.

Matt Bors took to the stage at the ComicsPro event at San Diego Comic-Con a week-and-change ago to talk about his new Toxic Avenger project with publisher Ahoy Comics. He told the assembled retailers,

"A couple of years ago at ComicsPRO, we launched Toxic Avenger. Now we have another series coming out in October, Toxic Avenger versus the Noxious Offender. This is his Dark Universe counterpart. And if you're familiar with Toxic Avenger at all, his characters from the fourth movie… that's where a lot of the similarities end. We're kind of doing something different with it. In our storyline, Toxie and his girlfriend, Yvonne, who's pregnant, are gonna have a kid. And Toxie's long-absent, neglectful father shows up in his life at the same time as his dark universe counterpart tries to take over the town. So we're playing with this comic-book trope and stretching it out, taking it in weird, weird directions. It's going to be about deciding to become a parent and having to kill your evil self to become a good dad."

"In October, we have a collection of Toxie Goes To Washington, which is a story arc concluding next week that has three sitting Presidents killed on page during the storyline. One of them is an alien, so I don't know if she counts, but I think that's a record. Then we have Toxic Crusaders, which was seized by the evil Trump government and the border force. I don't think that's an accurate characterisation of what happened, but there was a tariff issue, so that's been pushed back to September."

"So in the fall, there's gonna be four full trades of Toxic Avenger stuff and the new series. And then the last thing to mention is that someone reported in Rolling Stone, production partner Cold Feet, which is an offshoot of the Trafford Chap House podcast, have signed a deal with Sony to develop Justice Warriors, which is my creator-owned series, into an animated series. So we're writing that pilot right now and also working on more Justice Warriors comics. So next year there'll be more comics and hopefully an animated series."

And here's Ahoy Comics' October 2026 solicits and solicitations with The Toxic Avenger Vs The Noxious Offender #1 by Matt Bors and Felipe Sobreiro… and you can catch up with all the other comic solicitations dropping right now with this handy solicits tag.

TOXIC AVENGER VS THE NOXIOUS OFFENDER #1 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Matt Bors (A) Felipe Sobreiro (CA) Matt Bors

A new series from the twisted mind of master Toxie writer Matt Bors! An evil duplicate of the Toxic Avenger appears in our dimension, which is bad. And Toxie's estranged father shows up, which might be worse. Featuring a classic comic variant cover and a photo montage cover from Toxie's home, Troma Entertainment! $4.99 10/7/2026

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