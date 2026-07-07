Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Oni Press, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: sdcc, tradd moore

Tradd Moore Wants You To Touch Me Someplace Nowhere In 2027

Tradd Moore wants you to Touch Me Someplace Nowhere from Oni Press in 2027, previewed with exclusive prints at San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Article Summary Tradd Moore launches Touch Me Someplace Nowhere at Oni Press in 2027, his first creator-owned solo comic series.

Tradd Moore’s new story follows Kelly Muir through violent, lovesick gangland Brooklyn in an alternate New York City.

Oni Press will spotlight Tradd Moore at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with a career retrospective panel and booth signings.

SDCC attendees can grab a limited Touch Me Someplace Nowhere print as Tradd Moore previews his 2027 Oni Press debut.

Oni Press will publish Tradd Moore's new comic book Touch Me Someplace Nowhere in 2027, the first creator-owned solo series written and illustrated by Tradd Moore, known for Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise, The Strange Talent of Luther Strode, and Silver Surfer: Black. Touch Me Someplace Nowhere follows a;

"cascading cast of outsiders through their turbulent, violent, and libidinous misadventures in an alternate New York City, where a colorful hierarchy of street gangs compete for domination and (literal) wild animals roam the streets. At its center: Kelly Muir, the prodigal child of a powerful New York City crime family, who is about to find herself on a self-immolating, lovesick bender through the exuberant nocturnal archipelagos of drug-infused, gangland Brooklyn after dark."

Tradd Moore will also be appearing as a special guest of Oni Press at San Diego Comic-Con and will appear on his first-ever career retrospective spotlight panel with complete timing and details to be announced next week. Additionally, Moore will also be appearing for two signings at the Oni Press booth (#1829), where an exclusive, 9×12" Touch Me Someplace Nowhere art print (limited to 500) will be given away to attendees while supplies last.

"This comic stretches a gonzo tightrope between camp genres I love over unresolved feelings that pang; I'm thrilled to dance on it with my tongue out. Romantic, perilous, and aching," said Tradd Moore.

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"Touch Me Someplace Nowhere conjures visions of Shakespeare by way of Paul Thomas Anderson in what is sure to be a masterful and unforgettable expression of comic book and poetic storytelling. Tradd's rich cast of characters are steeped in style, conviction, and desire. Readers will fall in love with Kelly and the multifaceted tapestry of her life in this wild adventure." said Oni Press Editor-In-Chief Sierra Hahn.

"What more can be said: Tradd is one of the true creative geniuses working in our medium today, and his phenomenal talents as an artist and storyteller are already well-known to everyone invested in the future of what comics can be. Touch Me Someplace Nowhere is a once-in-a-generation project, and it's an immense honor for the entire Oni Press team to be entrusted with bringing Tradd's singular vision to the page," said Oni Press President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson.

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