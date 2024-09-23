Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Starscream, transformers

Transformers #13 Sold 100,000 Copies To Comic Stores

Image Comics/Skybound have received 100,000 orders for Transformers #13 from comic book stores and it's all because of Starscream, apparently

Article Summary Transformers #13 sells nearly 100,000 units, setting a new franchise record for comic shops worldwide.

Daniel Warren Johnson's Transformers #1 remains the biggest Hasbro comics launch with 150,000 orders.

Interest in Starscream fuels sales, with guest artist Jason Howard adding excitement to the new story arc.

Skybound teases big plans for the Energon Universe with G.I. Joe #1 set to launch in November.

While we've been telling you about the record-setting launches from Image/Skybound around G.I. Joe over and over and over, and over, the biggest comics launch in Hasbro history remains Daniel Warren Johnson's Transformers #1, which released in October 2023 with over 150,000 orders. And it's also the first time a Hasbro comic has won any Eisner Awards, with the series and DWJ taking home two awards at this year's Will Eisner Awards.

Now, Transformers has set another franchise record with issue #13 selling nearly 100,000 units to comic shops across the world – and becoming the best-selling Transformers comic in twenty years beyond the aforementioned Transformers #1 at Skybound and Transformers: Generation One #1 from Dreamwave in 2002.

I scream, you scream. we all scream for Starscream

That's an unprecedented achievement in this current comics market, where few series – even from Marvel and DC – reach thirteen issues on stands and see this kind of jump without a big death, first appearance or gimmick. The sales on this issue seem to have been fueled by both interest in what DWJ and guest artist Jason Howard have planned for fan favorite Starscream, along with retailers adjusting orders to meet increasing demands (with every Transformers issue receiving multiple printings) and an increasing amount of retailers investing heavily in store exclusives variants.

I'm told that Skybound revealed a lot about their plans to retailers on one of their recent private calls – that I'm shockingly not invited to – and that there are some major plans for how this arc will affect the future of Transformers and the Energon Universe moving forward, but retailers seem to have taken Energon Universe mastermind Robert Kirkman's request to heart to "#KeepTheSecret".

This all sets the stage quite nicely for the hotly anticipated G.I. Joe #1 in November from Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly and Jordie Bellaire that Skybound has billed as "the biggest launch of the decade." We already know this series will feature an important Transformers debut and that has a habit of attracting speculators. But will this be the book to outsell DC's Absolute Batman #1 and Marvel's X-Men #1?

Transformers #13 is on sale Wednesday, the 9th of October at comic shops and certainly there should be enough copies on the stands for everyone…unless this sells out like every other Energon Universe issue. But G.I. Joe #1 hits stands on Wednesday, the 13th of November, so I expect we'll hear a lot more – including some spoilers – given all the time for review copies to get out in the wild. You all have my email address, right?

TRANSFORMERS #13 CVR A JOHNSON & SPICER

IMAGE COMICS

AUG240603

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jason Howard (CA) Daniel Warren Johnson (A/CA) Mike Spicer

New Story Arc. The Secret Origin of Starscream! After the stunning events of his battle with the Decepticons, Starscream has been left for dead. Now the secret to surviving the future may be revisiting his shocking past…

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!