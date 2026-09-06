Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Black Mask Studios, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: anticipated titles, Bad Seeds, transformers

Transformers #36 Tops The 50 Most Anticipated Comics List This Week

Transformers #36 from Image Comics and Skybound tops the 50 Most Anticipated Comics List This Week

Article Summary Transformers #36 from Image Comics, Skybound, and Hasbro tops the 50 Most Anticipated Comics List this week.

The new Superion launch powers Transformers #36 past DC contenders Action Comics, Fury of Firestorm, and Barbara Gordon.

Marvel’s highest-ranked book is Punisher #8, followed by Wolverine, Iron Man, and Black Cat on the weekly pull list.

League of Comic Geeks data shows a quieter week, with no main Batman, Spider-Man, Daredevil, or X-Men title in play.

Image takes the peak this week, as Transformers #36 sits at number one from Image Comics, Skybound, and Hasbro for the launch of a new Superion, ahead of DC's Action Comics, Fury of Firestorm, and Barbara Gordon. Marvel's first punch is Punisher #8 for Big Guns crossover with Deadpool, then Wolverine, Iron Man and Black Cat bringing Queen In Black. The snapshot is a market without a main Batman or Absolute book out this week, nor a main Spider-Man, Armageddon, Daredevil or X-Men title.

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 9th of September 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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