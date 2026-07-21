Posted in: Archie, Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Ben Winters, Fabio Moon, Travis Charest

Travis Charest Comes To Archie #1 At Oni Press Which Jumps To 40 Pages

Travis Charest Comes to Archie #1 by Ben Winters and Fabio Moon from Oni Press which jumps to 40 pages

Article Summary Travis Charest joins Archie #1 at Oni Press with a new FOC reveal variant, marking his rare return to American comics.

Archie #1 by Ben H. Winters and Fábio Moon expands to a 40-page debut packed with puzzles, pin-ups, and extras.

Oni Press previews Archie #1’s mystery-driven Riverdale launch, with Jughead unraveling a paradox at its center.

Archie’s 85th anniversary rolls into SDCC 2026, spotlighting Archie #1, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and Archie in Hell.

Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Travis Charest was coming back into American comics with the most American comic book of all, Archie #1, coming from Oni Press in September. Now it is all confirmed, as well as the news that the first issue, out on the 2nd of September, is now a 40-page debut.

"Oni Press is excited to unveil one more surprise – a never-before-seen, show-stopping FOC Reveal Variant for ARCHIE #1 by comics master Travis Charest (X-Men/WildC.A.T.s: The Golden Age), featuring the legendary artist's first-ever rendition of the Riverdale gang. Now live for order at Penguin Random House, this cover will be available exclusively to fans and retailers who place their orders by Final Order Cut-Off (FOC) on Monday, July 27th."

​"Beginning with the momentous first chapter of the joyous new ongoing series by New York Times bestselling writer, Edgar Award and Philip K. Dick Award winner, and Eisner Award nominee Ben H. Winters (EC's Cruel Universe, Benjamin) with art by Eisner Award–winning artist Fábio Moon (Daytripper, Casanova), ARCHIE #1 will also feature a bounty of exciting extras, including puzzles, pin-ups, and more … alongside newly added looks ahead at the Archie line's next, much-anticipated debuts: October's SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #1 by Hugo Award nominee Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One) and Eisner Award nominee Kano (Daredevil); and ARCHIE IN HELL #1 by multiple Eisner Award winner Patrick Horvath (Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees) and Russ Manning Award winner Tyler Crook (Out of Alcatraz, Harrow County)! Now, for the first time, Oni is also proud to reveal your first look inside ARCHIE #1 with an advance sneak peek at series' double-sized first issue:"

"For his entire life, 17-year-old Archie Andrews has had it all: adoring friends, football glory, and a natural charm that always seems to make him the center of attention. Now, through his eyes, experience the warmth and wonder of Riverdale and its near-infinite roster of residents—the popular kids, the endearing oddballs, and everyone in between – as Archie embarks on a whirlwind, all-star adventure through his town's past, present, and future … beginning with a local film festival that's about to turn everything upside down! And, at the center of it all, lies an enigmatic paradox that only Archie's pal Jughead Jones can possibly unravel … Plus: Puzzles! Pin-ups! And a veritable sweet shop of surprises that all link to the same inextricable mystery … Finally, your antidote for postmodern malaise has arrived. Welcome to the all-new ARCHIE #1!"

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"Much like when Archie Andrews first appeared in PEP Comics #22 in 1941, there are a lot of stressful things happening in the world right now," says Senior Editor Bess Pallares. "Retreating into the fantasy of a perfect, easy life in Riverdale sounds tempting, but now as then, Riverdale is not a utopia immune to drama, uncertainty, and people who need help – but it does have Archie, who's ready to start each day with a smile and a desire to be the best friend, movie date, quarterback, and boy next door anyone could ask for. The hilarious, heartwarming launch to this new series from Ben and Fábio is not a distraction from our stressful world, but a reminder of the good things that still exist when we help each other … and remember to laugh."

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At San Diego Comic-Con 2026 on Saturday, July 25th at 11 am PT in Room 7AB, when Oni Press and Archie Comics come together to present the ARCHIE 85th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION panel presentation. In 1941, Archie Andrews made his first appearance in PEP COMICS #22 … and changed the course of comics history forever! Now, as Archie Comics prepares to mark 85 years of America's favorite teenager, get the inside track on Archie's exciting new line of comics published in collaboration with Oni Press at an anniversary celebration for the ages! Look ahead at all-new series including ARCHIE, SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH, and ARCHIE IN HELL as creators Corinna Bechko, Tyler Crook, Patrick Horvath, Dan Parent, and Ben H. Winters join Archie's own Jesse Goldwater and Oni Press' Hunter Gorinson, Sierra Hahn and Bess Pallares to discuss the past, present, and future of all things Riverdale!

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Archie #1

Writer: Ben H. Winters

Artist: Fábio Moon

Cover A: Stuart Immonen

Cover B: Fábio Moon

Cover C: Karl Kerschl

Cover D: Khary Randoplh

Cover E: Blank Sketch

Foc Reveal Variant: Travis Charest

Foil Variant ($8.99): Stuart Immonen

Foil Variant ($8.99): Fábio Moon

Teaser Variant (1:10): Kano

Legacy Variant (1:20): Dan Parent

Variant Cover (1:50): Elsa Charretier

Variant Cover (1:100): Mahmud Asrar

B&W Variant (1:250): Stuart Immonen

On Sale: 9/2/2026

$4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

FOC: 7/29/26

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