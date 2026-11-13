Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: emily schnall, horror, Tyler Crook, western

Tyler Crook & Emily Schnall: The Father The Son & The Holy Ghost Mine

Tyler Crook and Emily Schnall create The Father, The Son And The Holy Ghost Mine, a new horror western comic from Oni in February 2027

Article Summary The Father The Son And The Holy Ghost Mine is a new Oni Press horror western by Tyler Crook and Emily Schnall.

The three-issue prestige series follows runaway brothers Buck and Toby to a Nevada silver mine hiding ancient horrors.

Tyler Crook says The Father The Son And The Holy Ghost Mine explores ambition, friendship, family, and stolen souls.

Launching February 3, 2027, The Father The Son And The Holy Ghost Mine #1 is a 40-page debut with bonus backmatter.

The Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost Mine is a three-issue prestige limited comic book series written by Tyler Crook and drawn by Emily Schnall, being published by Oni Press in February 2027. The pair previously worked together on Tales from Harrow County, the Dark Horse continuation of the Cullen Bunn and Tyler Crook series. Tyler Crook has been busy at Oni lately with Archie in Hell and Out of Alcatraz. Emily Schnall's previous work includes the same Harrow County stories and Earthdivers.

"In the harsh Western frontier of the mid-1800s, runaway teens Buck and Toby dream of finding their own destiny and wealth beyond the oppressive walls of the orphanage where they became brothers. With a small work crew, they set out for the Holy Ghost Mine, a silver stake deep in the hills of the Nevada Territory under the direction of the eager but inexperienced Henry Gaines. According to Henry, his father, Harlan, has developed a mysterious new technique that produces the highest quality silver—but when they reach the mining camp in the center of a great salt flat, they find empty barracks, an inactive mine shaft, and a frantic Harlan determined to send them quickly away… before it's too late! Ancient horrors and dark secrets await in this extra-sized, three-issue prestige limited series where the grim frontier of There Will Be Blood meets the demonic horror of The Tragical History of Doctor Faustus. In addition to 30 story pages, each issue of this prestige-format, limited series will include cardstock covers and backmatter featuring process art, character designs, historical reference details, and more. "

"THE FATHER, THE SON, AND THE HOLY GHOST MINE started with a simple question: What if, instead of selling your soul to the Devil, you found a way to sell other people's souls? From there the story evolved to become an exploration of friendship, family, and ambition. Everyone in this story is desperate to get their hands on something to make themselves feel complete. For some it's wealth, for others it's love, and some just want to find their way home. I'm excited for readers to enter this weird world which Emily Schnall is rendering with an expressive beauty that is going to knock everyone's socks off." – Tyler Crook

"THE FATHER, THE SON, AND THE HOLY GHOST MINE shows us different faces of a harsh world, from the open desert and scant 19th century social safety nets to capitalist greed. But at its center is an incredibly tender dynamic, the kind you need to survive all that brutality. Hopefully I did justice to the incredible emotionality and subtlety Tyler wrote into our two main characters. Their sweet dynamic exists so much in the unspoken and in getting the little gestures, expressions, and body language right. In the background I tried to capture the awe of all these vast, wild landscapes—there's equal parts hopeful adventure and dread going into the Holy Ghost Mine." – Emily Schnall

"The Old West as a setting holds immense mythological weight in literature. It's full of violence, loss, doomed aspirations, and endless mysteries—the perfect foundation for a horror story. But what Tyler and Emily bring to THE FATHER, THE SON, AND THE HOLY GHOST MINE is a tenderness in the relationships and dreams of these characters that makes the whole story feel desperately more dangerous, like cradling a delicate glass orb in a rock slide." – Oni Press Senior Editor Bess Pallares

THE FATHER, THE SON, AND THE HOLY GHOST MINE #1 (of 3)

WRITTEN BY TYLER CROOK

ART BY EMILY SCHNALL

COVER A BY TYLER CROOK

COVER B BY EMILY SCHNALL

COVER C BY ANAND RK

COVER D BLANK SKETCH VARIANT

SILVER FOIL VARIANT ($9.99) BY TYLER CROOK

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY NOAH BAILEY

ON SALE FEBRUARY 3rd, 2027 | $6.99 | 40 PGS. | FC

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