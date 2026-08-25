Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: darkstalkers, mega man, street fighter, udon

Udon November 2026 Official Solicits: Darkstalkers X Street Fighter

Udon's Official Full November 2026 Solicits and Solicitations include Darkstalkers X Street Fighter

Article Summary Darkstalkers X Street Fighter: Hell on Earth #1 closes the crossover as Demitri Maximoff returns for a final showdown.

Sherard Jackson and Alberto Alburquerque lead the Darkstalkers X Street Fighter one-shot arriving from Udon in November 2026.

Mega Man: Gear Masters #3 keeps the action going as Dr. Wily’s new Robot Masters rampage with Mega Man down.

Udon’s November 2026 solicits also feature Clair Obscur, Persona 5 Royal art books, and More Than a Married Couple Vol. 4.

Udon Entertainment's November 2026 solicits and solicitations launch Darkstalkers x Street Fighter: Hell on Earth #1 by Sherard Jackson and Alberto Alburquerque, bringing the crossover to a finish as Demitri Maximoff returns. Mega Man: Gear Masters #3 continues Tavis Maiden and Ryan Jampole's Robot Masters saga. On the art-book side, Art of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 offers an intimate look behind the hit French RPG, while Persona 5 Royal Official Design Works delivers hundreds of pages of Shigenori Soejima's art. As well as the romantic comedy manga More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers.

DARKSTALKERS X STREET FIGHTER HELL ON EARTH #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Sherard Jackson (A/CA) Alberto Alburquerque

It's the epic conclusion to the Darkstalkers x Street Fighter crossover! Our heroes have returend to Earth, only to be confronted with the revival of the most powerful and deadly Darkstlaker of all — Demitri Maximoff! Can the heroes of two worlds take down the Lord of all vampires?

$4.99 11/4/2026

MEGA MAN GEAR MASTERS #3 (OF 5)

(W) Tavis Maiden (A/CA) Ryan Jampole

Dr Wily's new Robot Masters run rampant across the city! With Mega Man out of commission, who wil stand up to this path of destruction?

$4.99 11/25/2026

ART OF CLAIR OBSCURE EXPEDITION 33 HC

(W) Marine Macq (A/CA) Sandfall Interactive

An unprecedented critical and commercial success, the video game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 captivated more than 3 million players just weeks after its release. A remarkable achievement for the young France-based studio Sandfall, made up of fewer than thirty people, which delivers its very first production here. With its stunning aesthetic, breathtaking soundtrack, gripping story, and finely tuned mechanics, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 propels the French game development scene to the height of its craft. Created to offer fans and newcomers an engaging look into the creative process behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, this exclusive large-format volume gathers, across more than 350 pages, hundreds of previously unseen documents and illustrations used in the creation of one of the most fascinating games of recent years, including environments, characters, concept art, objects, and more. Author Marine Macq, immersed within Sandfall Studio during development, provides a captivating and intimate account of the choices and inspirations that shaped this enchanting universe, from the first sketches to the final renders. To better understand what goes on behind the scenes—and the extraordinary human adventure represented by such an ambitious project—the development team candidly shares the secrets of their experience through a series of fascinating interviews.

$59.99 11/25/2026

PERSONA 5 ROYAL OFFICIAL DESIGN WORKS HC

(W) Atlus (A/CA) Shignori Soejima

Don the mask and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as they stage grand heists, infiltrate the minds of the corrupt, and make them change their ways! Persona 5 ROYAL: Official Design Works collects hundreds of pages of artwork from Persona 5 Royal, the expanded and enhanced edition of Persona 5! Inside you'll find character illustrations, promotional art, rough concepts, detailed creator commentary, and an exclusive interview with game's developers! $54.99 11/25/2026

(W) Atlus (A/CA) Shignori Soejima Don the mask and join the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as they stage grand heists, infiltrate the minds of the corrupt, and make them change their ways! Persona 5 ROYAL: Official Design Works collects hundreds of pages of artwork from Persona 5 Royal, the expanded and enhanced edition of Persona 5! Inside you'll find character illustrations, promotional art, rough concepts, detailed creator commentary, and an exclusive interview with game's developers! $54.99 11/25/2026 MORE THAN A MARRIED COUPLE BUT NOT LOVERS TP VOL 04 (OF 6) (MR)

(W/A/CA) Yuki Kanamaru

Two high school students who can't stand each other, must pretend to be the perfect couple to pass their marriage class and choose their new preferred partners! The "Marriage Dissolution Day" draws near, which means Jiro is about to end his pseudo-marriage with Akari and be with his first love, Shiori! But Jiro has some hesitations about moving forward… Meanwhile, as the sports festival approaches, various intentions and expectations start to intertwine among the couples – how will our pseudo-couples handle the situation? $22.99 11/11/2026

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