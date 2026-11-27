Posted in: Comics | Tagged: black friday, comic shop, north carolina, ultimate comics

Ultimate Comics, Opening Two New Stores Today, In North Carolina

Ultimate Comics, Opening Two New Stores Today, For Black Friday, In North Carolina

Article Summary Ultimate Comics opens two new comic shops for Black Friday in North Carolina: Smithfield and Wilmington debut today.

The expansion brings Ultimate Comics to eight total locations, including stores across North Carolina and one in Florida.

Black Friday shoppers can get a Buy 2 Get One Free deal across all eight Ultimate Comics stores during the launch.

Ultimate Comics Wilmington begins as a holiday pop-up at Independence Mall, with a full mall location planned next year.

Comic store chain Ultimate Comics, owned by Alan Gill, has five locations in North Carolina: Ultimate Comics Durham, Ultimate Comics Raleigh, Ultimate Comics Cary, and Ultimate Comics Crabtree, as well as another, Ultimate Comics Florida, with partner Aaron Haaland. Well, as of today, Black Friday, he has two more opening in North Carolina for the first time today, making a total of eight comic book shops as part of the chain. The new stores opening today are;

Ultimate Comics Smithfield at the Carolina Premium Outlet Mall in Smithfield, North Carolina

Ultimate Comics Wilmington at Independence Mall in Wilmington, North Carolina

And with a Buy 2 Get One Free promotion across all eight stores… and the Smithfield store even has a line for its 6 am opening…

Ultimate Comics Cary – Open 11am to 7pm 218 Nottingham Dr, Cary, NC

Ultimate Comics Durham/Chapel Hill – Open 11am to 7pm 3742 Durham-Chapel Hill Blv, Durham, NC

Ultimate Comics Crabtree Mall- Open 7am to 10pm 4325 Glenwood Ave Suite 1092, Raleigh, NC (1st floor, by Dick's House of Sport)

Ultimo Toys – Open 10am to 6pm 1301 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh, NC

Ultimate Comics Back Issue Compound – Open 10am to 6pm Next door to Ultimo Toys!

Ultimate Comics Oviedo – Open 9am to 9pm 1755 Oviedo Mall Blvd, Oviedo, FL

Ultimate Comics Smithfield – Open 6am to 9pm 1025 Outlet Center Dr Suite 110, Smithfield, NC

Ultimate Comics Wilmington – Open 7am to 9pm 3500 Oleander Dr Suite F14, Wilmington, NC

Zachary Hatch, Owner and Operator of Ultimate Comics Wilmington, said, "My name is Zachary Hatch, and I am a comic book fan. I have been a part of the comic collecting community consistently for over 15 years, and overall since before I can remember. For the past decade, I have then had the great privilege to serve the very fandom and community I had been a part of through Ultimate Comics stores in the triangle area and be part of the very spaces that felt safe and like a second home to me to others in our area. Now the time has come for me to take a next step in life and try to expand or add to the community that has given a feeling of belonging and bring that feeling to others. That is why I am happy to announce the opening of the upcoming Ultimate Comics Wilmington at Independence Mall. We are very excited to join the phenomenal established stores in the community like Memory Lane Comics and Fanboy Comics, and continue to bring more people into this wonderful artform and community we share a passion for alongside them. We are also ecstatic to be joining the Independence Mall as our home by the coast, as they share our values of a local community focus and creating an environment where everyone feels safe and welcome to explore their interests and spend time with friends and family." The store is opening first as a holiday pop-up location, and with a full location early next year but also within the Independence Mall.

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