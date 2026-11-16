Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: charles soule, cyttorak, Mogul, Origin Boxes

Ultimate Origin Box Mogul Comes To Venom In 2027

Ultimate Origin Box Mogul Comes To Venom In 2027 From Marvel Comics

Mogul is Orson Boothe, a media executive introduced in Ultimate Impact: Reborn, from Marvel Comics as a mid-level executive of a news TV station…

…who came into possession of an Origin Box, made by The Maker, the Reed Richards of the original Ultimate Universe, to mimic Tony Stark's Origin Boxes of the new Ultimate Universe…

…and containing the shard of the Gem of Cyttorak of the new Ultimate Universe, which in this universe created the Juggernaut…

…and manifested powers that make him verbally unstoppable rather than physically unstoppable…

… including recruiting all sorts of ne'er-do-wells…

… and dealing with all and sundry around him in the most unstoppable fashion, even if they're also Origin Boxes openers…

And now it's time for what happens next…

He will be coming to Venom #5, written by Charles Soule, with art by Juanan Ramírez and a cover by Davide Paratore, for the 10th of February. And which will introduce Mogul as the next threat to Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote in Alphabet City.

VENOM #5

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by JUANAN RAMÍREZ

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

MEET THE MOGUL!!! Venom comes face-to-face with the man trying to wrench Alphabet City from his protection, the wielder of the unstoppable will of Cyttorak…MOGUL! Can the lethal protector break the willpower of this mental powerhouse? On Sale 2/10 $4.99

Marvel media partner AIPT has the exclusive cover and solicits. Charles Soule has been writing the current Venom series since the October relaunch that reunited Eddie Brock with the symbiote after the events of Queen in Black. Juanan Ramírez previously drew Soule's Queen in Black: Venom Unchained mini-series. The pair are now bringing an Ultimate Cyttorak-powered antagonist into the street-level book…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!