Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, aunt may, Cormac Crane, ravage, Uncle Ben

Uncle Ben's Killer Gets A Name In Amazing Spider-Man #1000 (Spoilers)

Uncle Ben's Killer Gets A Name In Amazing Spider-Man #1000, out today for Local Comic Shop Day (Spoilers)

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #1000 revisits Uncle Ben’s murder and finally gives Spider-Man’s unnamed burglar a name.

Dan Slott and Marcos Martin retell the origin-night tragedy through the eyes of the security guard Peter ignored.

The issue ties Uncle Ben’s killer to a wider string of deadly crimes.

Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz connect Peter’s trauma to Ravage, pushing Amazing Spider-Man #1000 into its next arc.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000, released early today for Local Comic Shop Day, looks back at sixty-five years of Spider-Man and that fateful moment when a burglar whom Peter Parker chose not to stop, after performing as a wrestler, then went on to kill Uncle Ben. And gave Peter Parker the lesson that with great power there must come great responsibility.

And through a number of tales, that moment is revisited. Dan Slott and Marcos Martin, who gave us a banger for Spider-Man/Superman, do the same again, showing those events from the perspective of someone else.

The security guard who tried to catch the burglar who Spider-Man then ignored, setting in motion the chain of events that is Spider-Man.

The lead Amazing Spider-Man #1000 story by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz sees Spider-Man's memories of that time, as they are being tasted by Ravage…

The burglar who killer Uncle Ben was never named in Amazing Fantasy #15 back in 1961, and later stories which revealed he was looking for gangster money left in the Parkers home in Forest Hills, also chose not to name him, even to his death. As it was, so it is again…

And Amazing Spider-Man #1000 doesn't name him specifically, but it does give him a nickname. The Five Boroughs Burglar.

Because just as that moment inspired Peter Parker to become the superhero Spider-Man, it also had an impact on the security guard, who had not yet retired as a cop and was still trying to track this guy down, responsible for a string of deaths. He had no name, but now has a nickname. And Cormac gets to see Peter Parker's memory of him as well.

Which does not go down well with Ravage, who, yes, is Uncle Ben and Aunt May's true biological son, hidden and denied for decades… and coincidentally also a super-person.

But who receieved a very different message, along the lines, grab what you can. While Triple H, Rob Fee and Ed McGuinness also give us a tale of young Peter and Uncle Ben…

More wrestling. Is this the revelation that by getting Peter Parker into wrestling, Uncle Ben sealed his own fate? Apparently not. But Stan Lee's brother, Larry Lieber and Giuseppe Camuncoli find another parallel example…

…. recalling Rawhide Kid #17 in 1960…

And a different Uncle Ben who died and also left a lesson…

A Swipe File from Stan Lee on Stan Lee, sixty-six years ago!

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz is published today in Local Comic Shop Day stores, and in all comic book stores and digitally this coming Wednesday. And launching the new big battle between Spider-Man and Ravage going forward…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000

Written by Joe Kelly, Noah Hawley, Frank Miller, Dan Slott, J.M. Dematteis, Brian Michael Bendis, Larry Lieber, More

Art by Pepe Larraz, John Romita Jr. Patrick Gleason, Peach Momoko, Marcos Martin, Stuart Immonen, Humberto Ramos, & More

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 will be led by an epic story by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz that serves as both a culmination of their work on the title so far AND a pivotal moment that launches into the next phase of their acclaimed run! Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades. Who is this Ravage? And how will his history-shattering power force Peter to question his very legacy? It's one of Spider-Man's most personal battles to date, and one that will shape his path for the next 1,000 issues! Then, the giant-size spectacular continues with special anniversary stories by an unprecedented lineup of renowned creators from legendary Spider-Man creators and modern superstars to surprise contributors! The talent includes the likes of John Romita Jr., Frank Miller, Peach Momoko, Stuart Immonen, Brian Michael Bendis, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis, Patrick Gleason, Marcos Martin and, making his Marvel Comics debut, screenwriter Noah Hawley (Alien: Earth)! " Still Standing" by Noah Hawley and Patrick Gleason introduces an older Peter Parker as he reflects on his life and suits up for one final adventure.

introduces an older Peter Parker as he reflects on his life and suits up for one final adventure. "Requiem for a Goblin" by J.M. DeMatteis and Humberto Ramos revisits the aftermath of a pivotal moment in Spider-Man history: the death of Harry Osborn.

revisits the aftermath of a pivotal moment in Spider-Man history: the death of Harry Osborn. "Tears of the Spider-Queen" by Frank Miller and Peach Momoko pits Spider-Man against the deadly ninjas of the Hand

pits Spider-Man against the deadly ninjas of the Hand "The Big Night" by WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Ed McGuinness

"The Gesture" by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen is a mighty team-up between Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey's greatest foes!

is a mighty team-up between Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey's greatest foes! "Of Webs and Six-Guns" by Larry Lieber and Giuseppe Camuncoli takes Spidey on a rousing Western-style adventure!

takes Spidey on a rousing Western-style adventure! "I Can Never Rest" by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin brings readers back to the night that changed Peter Parker's life in a revelatory and heartbreaking story exploring Uncle Ben's death.

brings readers back to the night that changed Peter Parker's life in a revelatory and heartbreaking story exploring Uncle Ben's death. And more, including an interview with actor Tom Holland and Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton! 9/30/26 $9.99

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