Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Leo Healy, thought bubble, Torgo Wells, Uncle Zaxlor

Uncle Zaxlor Sampler, Sci-Fi All-Ages Comics, Free At Thought Bubble

Uncle Zaxlor Sampler, a Sci-Fi All-Ages comic book, free at Thought Bubble, in Harrogate, England, tomorrow

Article Summary Uncle Zaxlor Sampler by Leo Healy and Torgo Wells debuts free at Thought Bubble, Redshirt Hall table D20.

The Uncle Zaxlor Sampler offers an all-ages taste of the sci-fi comedy world of Robot Repair Shop adventures.

Fans can also pick up Uncle Zaxlor issues 1 and 2 at Thought Bubble as the series expands its madcap universe.

Thought Bubble marks its 20th edition in Harrogate, with a creator-focused comics festival celebrating small press.

The Uncle Zaxlor Sampler by Leo Healy and Torgo Wells will be making its debut at Redshirt Hall, table D20, for Thought Bubble's twentieth edition tomorrow and it's absolutely free. The Uncle Zaxlor Sampler offers a look at the madcap sci-fi comedy world of their Uncle Zaxlor's Robot Repair Shop comic book and is for all ages. They will also have copies of issues 1 and 2 on sale…

"Join Uncle Zaxlor and his nephew Zam as they try to keep Zaxlor's robot repair shop running! A sci-fi comedy comic for all ages… Uncle Zaxlor and his nephew Zam embark on a series of new adventures, as Uncle Zaxlor catches a strange disease! A sci-fi comedy comic for all ages."

I'm still on the train from London to Leeds to see my daughter, then will be back on the train to Harrogate before finding my AirBNB. Which will definitely not burn down, okay? That was a one-off and back when Thought Bubble was still in Leeds, a whole world away. Hmm, can anyone smell smoke?

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held in 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall. attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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