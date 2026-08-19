Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: marco rudy, Mark London, Underworld Universe, Victoria Jaguar

Underworld Universe: Victoria Jaguar #1 by Mark London and Marco Rudy

Mark London and Marco Rudy launch Victoria Jaguar #1 as part of the Underworld Universe from Mad Cave Studios in November

Article Summary Underworld Universe expands in November with Victoria Jaguar #1, a new five-issue Mad Cave Studios series by Mark London.

Marco Rudy provides painted art and Pat Brosseau letters for a supernatural thriller rooted in ancient mythology and horror.

A man plagued by impossible nightmares seeks the immortal Victoria Jaguar, only to uncover a real and rising threat.

Victoria Jaguar stands alone while deepening the Underworld Universe, following Revolution 9, Endless Night, and Mister Nemo.

Mad Cave Studios is to launch the latest book in their Underworld Universe with Victoria Jaguar #1, a new five-issue series from Underworld creator Mark London and art from Marco Rudy and letters by Pat Brosseau. It follows other interconnected supernatural thrillers in the same continuity, including Revolution 9, Hour of the Wolf, Exit City, the crossover event Endless Night, and Mister Nemo. Victoria Jaguar turns its attention to ancient legends and immortal guardians of this world…

"A man tormented by impossible nightmares journeys across the world in search of the mythical Victoria Jaguar, an immortal guardian chosen by the Night Sky itself centuries ago. But when Victoria uncovers the truth behind his visions, she realizes the nightmare is real—and an unseen enemy has already set its sights on her. Rooted in ancient mythology and supernatural horror, Victoria Jaguar introduces an immortal protector whose centuries-old legacy collides with an impossible new threat. Victoria Jaguar combines haunting mythology, supernatural horror, and breathtaking painted artwork into an unforgettable adventure that both stands on its own and enriches the ever-expanding Underworld Universe."

Underworld Universe was announced in 2024 as part of Mad Cave's 10th anniversary celebration, an interconnected line of titles centred on themes of secrecy, intrigue, rebellion, revenge, redemption, shadow societies, and personal reckonings. Stories span genres including action/spy thrillers, horror/occult, and sci-fi noir/crime, and can be read as self-contained series while weaving into a larger saga. It draws inspiration from some of Mad Cave's earlier "Phase 0" titles from the publisher's early years, such as RV9, Wolvenheart, Midnight Task Force, and Honor and Curse. Mark London has described it as an homage to the company's roots, featuring assassins, detectives, hunters, and other characters facing impossible odds.

It launched with Revolution 9, a futuristic action/spy thriller in which former assassin Velveteen turns against the ancient millennia-old Order of Nine after being tasked with killing an innocent hacker, Jasper Dean. She fights to save him and uncover a secret that could topple society. Hour of the Wolf is a horror/occult/fantasy with time-bending elements. Owen Blackwood, an agent of the House of Wolvenheart (a monster-hunting group), is sent across time to destroy a haunted, murderous painting terrorising a family. He becomes trapped inside it with only a one-hour window to succeed or risk becoming a cross-dimensional ghost. Exit City is a gritty sci-fi noir/crime set on a man-made island/city, a technologically advanced, algorithm-policed paradise built by billionaires, roughly 200 miles off the California coast. Detectives McCormick and Miller investigate a brutal crime amid seedy criminals, genetic experiments, and corrupt government. And Endless Night crossed them over, as Axel Black, tech billionaire and head of the Order of Nine sought a dangerous mystical artifact in Exit City that could cause apocalypse.

This year, the universe has expanded with new arcs, creative teams, and titles. Continuations include Exit City Vol. 2; Revolution 9 continues; Hour of the Wolf Vol. 2; and Honor and Curse: Eternal, focusing on immortal ninja warrior Genshi Sakagura, cursed centuries ago and living in modern New York, forced back into conflict with a war-hungry spirit, the Tengu. Mister Nemo is a spin-off of Exit City, and Victoria Jaguar is a spin-off related to Honor and Cursw.

Victoria Jaguar #1 is published by Mad Cave Studios on the 11th of November, while the next Underworld Universe story begins with Hour Of The Wolf #5 by Mark London and Félix Ruiz with covers by Mark Chiarello and Dave Chisholm, out on the 14th of October.

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