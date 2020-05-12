Undiscovered Country Promotes Leonardo Marcello Grassi as Artist.

Undiscovered Country was Image Comics' big launch last year, created by Scott Snyder, Charles Soule, Giuseppe Cumancoli and Daniele Orlandini, who have been working on every issue since. But on issue 6, originally solicited for publication in April, and now scheduled for June 10th. we have an artistic switch on the solicitations, Daniele Orlandini switched out for Leonardo Marcello Grassi. Grassi was previously credited in Undiscovered Country #4 on finishes with Orlandini and on #5 taking over Orlandini's slot, but now he's getting the full Diamond credit as well. You can see more of his work here.

That's the last issue in the first story arc of this surreal and psychedelic look at the USA through a time of isolation and a little of Mad Max: Fury Road. Will this be how we all end up? It seems to be more and more reflective of our current reality. All those COVID protestors need are some floating sharks. Here is the new solicitation from Diamond Comic Distributors. The cover credit hasn't changed but that will likely happen before publication.

Oh and if you need a quick catch up, issue 1 is free digitally in the kind of place where you usually find digital comic books. You know the kind of place. Oh go on, here's a link. Prices on previous issues are also half price.

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #6 CVR A CAMUNCOLI (MR)

(W) Charles Soule, Scott Snyder (A) Leonardo Marcello Grassi (A/CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli END OF STORY ARC"DESTINY," Part SixIt is time to leave the zone of the Destiny Man and see what other secrets the former US holds for Charlotte Graves, her brother Daniel, and the rest of the team. Not all will survive, not all will leave-but they just might learn why they've been brought to America, and the prize that awaits at the end of their journey through the UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY!