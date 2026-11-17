Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: barry windsor smith, bob layton, BWS, graphic novel, paul smith

Unpublished Spider-Man Graphic Novel By Bob Layton, Paul Smith And BWS

Original art to the unpublished Spider-Man graphic novel, The Gilded Cage by Bob Layton, Paul Smith and Barry Windsor-Smith

Article Summary Bob Layton reveals the unpublished Spider-Man graphic novel Gilded Cage, with pages penciled by Paul Smith.

Barry Windsor-Smith was set to ink the unpublished Spider-Man graphic novel before the Marvel project stalled.

Gilded Cage pitched a darker Spider-Man story, with Peter Parker wounded, tempted by love, and pushed to the edge.

Tom DeFalco ultimately canceled the unpublished Spider-Man graphic novel for changing Spider-Man too dramatically.

Bob Layton points to an unpublished Spider-Man graphic novel, Gilded Cage, written by him and drawn by Paul Smith, intended to be inked by Barry Windsor-Smith, with original art pages he uploaded to the Comic Art Fans Gallery, though some are still missing. He writes;

"During my recent return to the U.S., I found copies of these pages buried deep in my storage locker. With some help, I attempted to restore as many of these pages as possible from the deteriorating xeroxes from three decades past. Some pages are still missing, and I hope to recover them on my next visit to the States."

"This remains an interesting chapter of the untold history of Marvel Comics. This unpublished Spider-Man graphic novel, 'Gilded Cage", was written by me (Bob Layton), penciled by Paul Smith and scheduled to be inked by the great Barry Windsor-Smith. It was one of those dream projects that, for one reason or another, never fully got off the ground. During Jim Shooter's reign as Editor-in-Chief, he approved my concept for doing a more adult Spider-Man story, one that left the character somewhat altered by the end of the graphic novel. In order to give the book the maximum amount of impact and attention, I was able to recruit two of the most sought-after talents working in the business at that time – Paul Smith (Penciller) and Barry Windsor-Smith (Inker). In fact, Barry had submitted copious notes on the story itself, prior to us actually going into production."

"Needless to say, with talents like that, who are in constant demand, the project got off to a somewhat slow start, although Paul did get these twenty-some pages penciled before being pulled off to work on other assignments. Unfortunately, those pages, along with the rest of the story, sat in limbo for quite a while. Eventually, Tom DeFalco took over as Editor-in-Chief and decided that the storyline itself was far too life-altering for the character."

"In this story, Spider-Man is seriously wounded and rescued by the estranged wife of an exiled mob boss. During his long recovery inside her fortified compound, the two become romantically entangled. This leads to Peter Parker having to make some life-changing choices. Keep in mind, that prior to taking over the center seat at Marvel, Tom was the editor of all the Spider-Man titles and had some serious differing opinions concerning the future direction of the character. So, with a tear of regret in his eye, DeFalco canceled the project, paid everyone for their contributions and told us to "get the Hell out of his office." Now, you can see these brilliant storytelling pages of my friend and collaborator, the incredibly talented Paul Martin Smith."

Spider-Man: Gilded Cage would have seen Spider-Man intervene in an assassination attempt on a mob wife, Carla Del Veccio. He runs out of web fluid at a critical moment, is shot multiple times, and is left severely wounded, leading Carla to take him to a mob doctor who saves his life. While recovering in her fortified mansion, the two develop a romantic/sexual relationship. Later developments include a hit on Carla's husband, Peter Parker's reluctance to intervene because of his feelings for her, which gives us a more reckless and violent Spider-Man, and an ending in which he reaffirms his sense of responsibility rather than choosing a life with her.

There was also one other unseen project by Bob Layton in collaboration with Barry Windsor-Smith that fell through, a Hercules miniseries written and pencilled by Bob Layton, with inking by BWS. Any pages of that hanging around as well?

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