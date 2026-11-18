Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Manga | Tagged: Nakama Press, romance, Uoyama

Uoyama Opens The Door To Hinata-San's Heart From Mad Cave Manga

Uoyama Opens The Door To Hinata-San's Heart From Mad Cave Manga in February 2027

Article Summary Uoyama’s Opening the Door to Hinata-San’s Heart gets its first English-language print release from Nakama Press in February 2027.

The romance manga follows a shy high school girl whose unexpected connection helps her face vulnerability, trust, and opening up.

Translation by Fraser Craig and lettering by Sean Konot bring Uoyama’s 2022 Weekly Shōnen Magazine series to English readers.

Mad Cave’s Nakama Press expands its romance manga line with the 160-page first volume, priced at $10.99 and more to follow.

Nakama Press, the manga imprint of Mad Cave Studios, is expanding its romance list with the first English-language print edition of Uoyama's romantic comedy Opening the Door to Hinata-San's Heart (Hinata-San, Hoshino Desu), arriving in February 2027. Translation is by Fraser Craig and lettering by Sean Konot.

"A chance connection begins to break through one girl's carefully guarded world. The story follows a shy, withdrawn high school girl who keeps her distance from others—until an unexpected connection begins to draw her out of her shell. As small, everyday interactions slowly build into something deeper, she begins to confront her fears of opening up and letting others in. Through quiet moments and emotional breakthroughs, the story explores vulnerability, trust, and the courage it takes to connect."

Aimed at readers of From Me to You and Food for the Soul. Uoyama, previously of Love's In Sight, originally serialised the title in 2022 in Weekly Shōnen Magazine before it moved to Kodansha's Magazine Pocket digital platform. The first volume, $10.99, 160 pages, reaches bookstores on the 2nd of February 2027 and comic shops on the 3rd of February 2027, with later volumes to follow.

Mad Cave Studios launched Nakama Press last summer, a new imprint dedicated to publishing manga (Japanese comics), manhwa (Korean comics), manfra (French manga), and manhua (Chinese comics) from around the world. "Our mission with Nakama Press is to connect readers with stories that resonate universally, transcending cultural boundaries," said Mark Irwin, President of Mad Cave Studios, "We believe in the power of storytelling to bring people together, and Nakama Press is our way of celebrating that through the incredible world of manga and graphic novels…. As Mad Cave Studios continues to expand their footprint in the graphic novel industry, bringing a vibrant world of unique content to readers across the globe, this bold new chapter will continue to expand their offerings and explore the intersection of Eastern and Western storytelling traditions. The launch of Nakama Press comes at a time when interest in manga and graphic storytelling is at an all-time high, particularly among younger readers and multicultural communities. By offering a mix of original and licensed content, Nakama Press seeks to capture the imagination of readers and establish itself as a leading voice in the world of manga and graphic novels.

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