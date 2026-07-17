Posted in: Batman, Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, sdcc

Upper Deck San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Absolute DC Trading Cards

Upper Deck San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Absolute Trading Cards with Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Superman and more

Article Summary Upper Deck brings a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive Absolute Universe trading card set, headlined by Absolute Batman.

Each SDCC pack includes the full 15-card base set plus one parallel, with Omega Rainbow parallels numbered to 26.

DC’s booth also spotlights Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman and more with foil variants.

Absolute Batman co-creator Scott Snyder joins DC’s Absolute Universe panel, fueling buzz around the SDCC exclusive.

San Diego Comic-Con features Absolute Universe exclusive variant foil covers, such as these titles, at the DC Comics booth…

Absolute Catwoman #1 by Jay Anacleto & Romulo Fajardo Jr.

Absolute Green Arrow #1 by Rafael Albuquerque

Absolute Batman #1 by J. Scott Campbell & Tanya Lehoux

Absolute Superman #1 by Terry Dodson & Rachel Dodson

Absolute Wonder Woman #1 by Mark Brooks

Absolute Wonder Woman Vol. 1: The Last Amazon

Absolute Batman Vol. 1: The Zoo

Absolute Superman Vol. 1: The Last Dust of Krypton (covers by Dan Mora)

As well as a big Absolute Universe panel…

Saturday 12:30PM – 1:30PM. DC's ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE (DC Comics) Celebrate the phenomenon of DC's Absolute line with the award‑winning writers and artists behind these fan-favorite comics. Hear how these stories are crafted and catch the first hints of the justice closing in on Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and the rest of the Absolute cast. Panelists include Scott Snyder (Absolute Batman), Nick Dragotta (Absolute Batman), Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman), Jeff Lemire (Absolute Flash), Che Grayson (Absolute Catwoman), Pornsak Pichetshote (Absolute Green Arrow), Rafael Albuquerque (Absolute Green Arrow), and more. Moderated by DC Group Editor Katie Kubert and Senior Editor Andrew Marino. Room: 6DE

But over at the Upper Deck booth #307, they have an exclusive Absolute Universe trading card set for San Diego Comic-Con.

"Explore grittier versions of your favorite heroes and villains in the DC Absolute Universe Convention Exclusive Trading Card Packs. Each pack contains the complete 15-card base set along with 1 additional parallel card. Chase Omega Rainbow Parallel cards serial numbered to 26!"

No price listed, and this is only for San Diego Comic-Con, but get them signed by Scott Snyder, and who knows what you'll be able to flip them for? The scalpers will be watching, always watching…

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